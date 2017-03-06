A generic React component proxy used as the new engine by React Hot Loader.
You are looking at the README from the 1.x branch that is widely in use. However we intend to gradually transition projects such as
react-transform-hmr to use 2.x that is being developed in master instead. Currently we mirror all releases on both branches.
Intended to be used from hot reloading tools like React Hot Loader.
If you’re an application developer, it’s unlikely you’ll want to use it directly.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
class ComponentVersion1 extends Component {
render() {
return <div>Before hot update.</div>;
}
}
class ComponentVersion2 extends Component {
render() {
return <div>After hot update.</div>;
}
}
Without React Proxy:
const rootEl = document.getElementById('root');
React.render(<ComponentVersion1 />, rootEl);
// Will reset state and kill DOM :-(
React.render(<ComponentVersion2 />, rootEl);
With React Proxy:
import { createProxy, getForceUpdate } from 'react-proxy';
// Create a proxy object, given the initial React component class.
const proxy = createProxy(ComponentVersion1);
// Obtain a React class that acts exactly like the initial version.
// This is what we'll use in our app instead of the real component class.
const Proxy = proxy.get();
// Render the component (proxy, really).
React.render(<Proxy />, rootEl);
// Point the proxy to the new React component class by calling update().
// Instances will stay mounted and their state will be intact, but their methods will be updated.
// The update() method returns an array of mounted instances so we can do something with them.
const mountedInstances = proxy.update(ComponentVersion2);
// React Proxy also provides us with getForceUpdate() method that works even if the component
// instance doesn't descend from React.Component, and doesn't have a forceUpdate() method.
const forceUpdate = getForceUpdate(React);
// Force-update all the affected instances!
mountedInstances.forEach(forceUpdate);
React.createClass()) and modern (ES6 classes) style
React.Component
shouldComponentUpdate
createClass() autobinding and modern
autobind-decorator
displayName
toString() of methods
setInterval or
setTimeout are updated
autobind-decorator causes its identity to change
npm install
npm run test:watch
MIT