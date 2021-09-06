openbase logo
@yzfe/svgicon-loader

by MMF-FE
1.1.0

SVG icon components and tool set

Readme

Svg Icon Packages

Features

  • Support multiple js frameworks
  • Load with webpack loader
  • Supports multiple colors, including gradients; Supports set fill and stroke attributes at the same time; supports original colors, and can modify a certain color; Supports zoom, animation etc.
  • Icon Preview

Packages

  • @yzfe/svgicon Generate the data required by the SVG icon component according to the incoming parameters (props)
  • @yzfe/vue-svgicon SVG icon component for vue2.x
  • @yzfe/vue3-svgicon SVG icon component for vue3.x
  • @yzfe/react-svgicon SVG icon component for react
  • @yzfe/svgicon-gen Generate icon data (icon name and processed SVG content) based on the content of the SVG file
  • @yzfe/svgicon-loader Load the SVG file as icon data (vue) or SVG icon component (react), the generated code can be customized
  • @yzfe/svgicon-viewer Preview SVG icon
  • @yzfe/vue-cli-plugin-svgicon A vue-cli plugin that can quickly configure svgicon
  • @yzfe/svgicon-polyfill SVG innerHTML compatible (IE)

License

MIT

