Minify THREE.js

Introduction

This plugin helps projects who use THREE.js shrink their size by:

Resolve three / three/build/three.module.js to three/src/Three.js . This makes it possible for bundlers to perform better tree-shaking.

/ to . Mark three as side-effect free.

as side-effect free. Replace WebGL constants with literals.

Minify GLSL files.

Requirements

node >= v12.0

three.js >= r120

Webpack plugin requires Webpack 5

Usage

Rollup

npm install --save-dev @ yushijinhun / three - minifier - rollup

rollup.config.js :

import { threeMinifier } from "@yushijinhun/three-minifier-rollup" ; ... export default { ... plugins: [ threeMinifier(), ... ] };

Webpack

npm install --save-dev @ yushijinhun / three - minifier - webpack

webpack.config.js :

const ThreeMinifierPlugin = require ( "@yushijinhun/three-minifier-webpack" ); const threeMinifier = new ThreeMinifierPlugin(); ... module.exports = { ... plugins: [ threeMinifier, ... ], resolve : { plugins : [ threeMinifier.resolver, ... ] } };

npm install --save-dev @ yushijinhun / three - minifier - webpack

next.config.js :

const ThreeMinifierPlugin = require ( "@yushijinhun/three-minifier-webpack" ); module .exports = { webpack : ( config, { isServer, dev } ) => { if (!isServer && !dev) { config.cache = false ; const threeMinifier = new ThreeMinifierPlugin(); config.plugins.unshift(threeMinifier); config.resolve.plugins.unshift(threeMinifier.resolver); } return config; }, };

Vite

Most Rollup plugins are compatible with Vite, including three-minifier.

npm install --save-dev @ yushijinhun / three - minifier - rollup

vite.config.js :

import { defineConfig } from "vite" ; import { threeMinifier } from "@yushijinhun/three-minifier-rollup" ; export default defineConfig({ plugins : [ { ...threeMinifier(), enforce : "pre" } ] });

SvelteKit

SvelteKit uses Vite as its build tool, so the setup is similar to Vite.

npm install --save-dev @ yushijinhun / three - minifier - rollup

svelte.config.js :

import adapter from "@sveltejs/adapter-auto" ; import { threeMinifier } from "@yushijinhun/three-minifier-rollup" ; export default { kit : { adapter : adapter(), target : "#svelte" , vite : { plugins : [ { ...threeMinifier(), enforce : "pre" } ] } } };

FAQ

Does it really work?

Yes!

Consider the following example:

import { WebGLRenderer } from "three" ; console .log(WebGLRenderer);

Rollup: 576K => 354K

Webpack: 582K => 354K

Do I need to modify any existing code?

No. These are the acceptable approaches to importing THREE.js:

import { ... } from "three" ; import { ... } from "three/build/three.module.js" ; import { ... } from "three/src/Three" ; import { ... } from "three/src/math/vector3" ;

Does this work with examples jsm modules?

Yes. This plugin solves mrdoob/three.js#17482.

You do not need to do any extra work to use examples jsm modules.

import { WebGLRenderer } from "three" ; import { OrbitControls } from "three/examples/jsm/controls/OrbitControls" ;

Will one day I no longer need this plugin?

In order to make THREE.js tree-shakable, efforts have been made by many people on the upstream project. However, THREE.js hasn't come up with a feasible solution so far. See related issues to learn more.

Related issues & repositories