tmc

@yushijinhun/three-minifier-common

by Haowei Wen
0.3.0

Minify THREE.js

Documentation
Downloads/wk

543

GitHub Stars

117

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

three-minifier

GitHub tag (latest SemVer pre-release) GitHub Workflow Status

Minify THREE.js

Introduction

This plugin helps projects who use THREE.js shrink their size by:

  • Resolve three / three/build/three.module.js to three/src/Three.js.
    • This makes it possible for bundlers to perform better tree-shaking.
  • Mark three as side-effect free.
  • Replace WebGL constants with literals.
  • Minify GLSL files.

Requirements

  • node >= v12.0
  • three.js >= r120
  • Webpack plugin requires Webpack 5

Usage

Rollup

npm install --save-dev @yushijinhun/three-minifier-rollup

rollup.config.js:

import { threeMinifier } from "@yushijinhun/three-minifier-rollup";
...
export default {
    ...
    plugins: [
        threeMinifier(), // <=== Add plugin on the FIRST line
        ...
    ]
};

Webpack

npm install --save-dev @yushijinhun/three-minifier-webpack

webpack.config.js:

const ThreeMinifierPlugin = require("@yushijinhun/three-minifier-webpack");
const threeMinifier = new ThreeMinifierPlugin();
...
module.exports = {
    ...
    plugins: [
        threeMinifier, // <=== (1) Add plugin on the FIRST line
        ...
    ],
    resolve: {
        plugins: [
            threeMinifier.resolver, // <=== (2) Add resolver on the FIRST line
            ...
        ]
    }
};

Next.js

npm install --save-dev @yushijinhun/three-minifier-webpack

next.config.js:

const ThreeMinifierPlugin = require("@yushijinhun/three-minifier-webpack");

module.exports = {
    webpack: (config, { isServer, dev }) => {
        if (!isServer && !dev) {
            config.cache = false;
            const threeMinifier = new ThreeMinifierPlugin();
            config.plugins.unshift(threeMinifier);
            config.resolve.plugins.unshift(threeMinifier.resolver);
        }
        return config;
    },
};

Vite

Most Rollup plugins are compatible with Vite, including three-minifier.

npm install --save-dev @yushijinhun/three-minifier-rollup

vite.config.js:

import { defineConfig } from "vite";
import { threeMinifier } from "@yushijinhun/three-minifier-rollup";

export default defineConfig({
    plugins: [
        { ...threeMinifier(), enforce: "pre" } // <=== Add plugin here
    ]
});

SvelteKit

SvelteKit uses Vite as its build tool, so the setup is similar to Vite.

npm install --save-dev @yushijinhun/three-minifier-rollup

svelte.config.js:

import adapter from "@sveltejs/adapter-auto";
import { threeMinifier } from "@yushijinhun/three-minifier-rollup";

export default {
    kit: {
        adapter: adapter(),
        target: "#svelte",
        vite: {
            plugins: [
                { ...threeMinifier(), enforce: "pre" } // <=== Add plugin here
            ]
        }
    }
};

FAQ

Does it really work?

Yes!

Consider the following example:

import { WebGLRenderer } from "three";
console.log(WebGLRenderer);
  • Rollup: 576K => 354K
  • Webpack: 582K => 354K

Do I need to modify any existing code?

No. These are the acceptable approaches to importing THREE.js:

import { ... } from "three";
import { ... } from "three/build/three.module.js";
import { ... } from "three/src/Three";
import { ... } from "three/src/math/vector3";
// or something like these

Does this work with examples jsm modules?

Yes. This plugin solves mrdoob/three.js#17482.

You do not need to do any extra work to use examples jsm modules.

import { WebGLRenderer } from "three";
import { OrbitControls } from "three/examples/jsm/controls/OrbitControls";
// it works well

Will one day I no longer need this plugin?

In order to make THREE.js tree-shakable, efforts have been made by many people on the upstream project. However, THREE.js hasn't come up with a feasible solution so far. See related issues to learn more.

Related issues & repositories

