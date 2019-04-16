Node SDK for yuque
npm i @yuque/sdk --save
const SDK = require('@yuque/sdk');
const client = new SDK({
token: '<YOUR TOKEN>',
// other options
});
const result = await client.users.get();
console.log(result);
// apis
const { users, groups, repos, docs } = client;
/**
* @param {Object} options - opts
* @param {String} options.token - yuque token, https://www.yuque.com/settings/tokens
* @param {String} [options.endpoint] - yuque endpoint
* @param {String} [options.userAgent] - request user-agent
* @param {Object} [options.requestOpts] - default request options of [urllib](https://www.npmjs.com/package/urllib)
* @param {Function} [options.handler] - special how to handler response
*/
by default, will return
response.data.data, you can custom it by
handler:
new SDK({
handler(res) {
// should handler error yourself
if (res.status !== 200) {
const err = new Error(res.data.message);
/* istanbul ignore next */
err.status = res.data.status || res.status;
err.code = res.data.code;
err.data = res;
throw err;
}
// return whatever you want
const { data, abilities } = res.data;
return data;
},
});
$ http_proxy=http://127.0.0.1:8888 TOKEN=<YOUR_TOKEN> npm test
see Yuque API Docs for more details.
see the source.
see the source.
see the source.
see the source.
d.ts or refactor to TypeScript