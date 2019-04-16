openbase logo
@yuque/sdk

by yuque
1.1.1 (see all)

Node.js SDK for https://www.yuque.com/yuque/developer

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

563

GitHub Stars

123

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Node SDK for yuque

NPM version build status Test coverage David deps Known Vulnerabilities NPM download

Install

npm i @yuque/sdk --save

Usage

const SDK = require('@yuque/sdk');
const client = new SDK({
  token: '<YOUR TOKEN>',
  // other options
});

const result = await client.users.get();
console.log(result);

// apis
const { users, groups, repos, docs } = client;

Options

/**
 * @param {Object} options - opts
 * @param {String} options.token - yuque token, https://www.yuque.com/settings/tokens
 * @param {String} [options.endpoint] - yuque endpoint
 * @param {String} [options.userAgent] - request user-agent
 * @param {Object} [options.requestOpts] - default request options of [urllib](https://www.npmjs.com/package/urllib)
 * @param {Function} [options.handler] - special how to handler response
 */

by default, will return response.data.data, you can custom it by handler:

new SDK({
  handler(res) {
    // should handler error yourself
    if (res.status !== 200) {
      const err = new Error(res.data.message);
      /* istanbul ignore next */
      err.status = res.data.status || res.status;
      err.code = res.data.code;
      err.data = res;
      throw err;
    }
    // return whatever you want
    const { data, abilities } = res.data;
    return data;
  },
});

Debug

$ http_proxy=http://127.0.0.1:8888 TOKEN=<YOUR_TOKEN> npm test

API

see Yuque API Docs for more details.

users

see the source.

groups

see the source.

repos

see the source.

docs

see the source.

TODO

  • API docs
  • JSDocs definition for result info
  • add d.ts or refactor to TypeScript

