Node SDK for yuque

Install

npm i @yuque/sdk --save

Usage

const SDK = require ( '@yuque/sdk' ); const client = new SDK({ token : '<YOUR TOKEN>' , }); const result = await client.users.get(); console .log(result); const { users, groups, repos, docs } = client;

Options

by default, will return response.data.data , you can custom it by handler :

new SDK({ handler(res) { if (res.status !== 200 ) { const err = new Error (res.data.message); err.status = res.data.status || res.status; err.code = res.data.code; err.data = res; throw err; } const { data, abilities } = res.data; return data; }, });

Debug

$ http_proxy=http:

API

see Yuque API Docs for more details.

users

see the source.

groups

see the source.

repos

see the source.

docs

see the source.

TODO