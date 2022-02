📱 Android Debug Bridge (ADB) for Web Browsers

Manipulate Android devices from any (supported) web browsers, even from another Android device.

🚀 Online Demo

Compatibility

Connection Chromium-based Browsers Firefox Node.js USB cable Yes via WebUSB No Possible Wireless via WebSocket 1 Yes Yes Possible Wireless via TCP Yes via Direct Sockets 2 No Possible

1 Requires WebSockify softwares, see instruction for detail.

2 Chrome for Android doesn't support Direct Sockets. Need extra steps to enable. See #349 for detail.

Security concerns

Accessing USB devices (especially your phone) directly from a web page can be very dangerous. Firefox developers even refused to implement the WebUSB standard because they considered it to be harmful.

Features

📁 File Management 📋 List ⬆ Upload ⬇ Download 🗑 Delete

📷 Screen Capture

📜 Interactiv Shell

⚙ Enable ADB over WiFi

📦 Install APK

🎥 Scrcpy compatible client (screen mirroring and controling device)

🔌 Power and reboot to different modes

📋 Project Roadmap

Contribute

See CONTRIBUTE.md

Credits