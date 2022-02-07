Node.js proxying made simple. Configure proxy middleware with ease for connect, express, browser-sync and many more.

Powered by the popular Nodejitsu http-proxy .

⚠️ Note

This page is showing documentation for version v1.x.x (release notes)

If you're looking for v0.x documentation. Go to: https://github.com/chimurai/http-proxy-middleware/tree/v0.21.0#readme

Proxy /api requests to http://www.example.org

const express = require ( 'express' ); const { createProxyMiddleware } = require ( 'http-proxy-middleware' ); const app = express(); app.use( '/api' , createProxyMiddleware({ target : 'http://www.example.org' , changeOrigin : true })); app.listen( 3000 );

import * as express from 'express' ; import { createProxyMiddleware, Filter, Options, RequestHandler } from 'http-proxy-middleware' ; const app = express(); app.use( '/api' , createProxyMiddleware({ target: 'http://www.example.org' , changeOrigin: true })); app.listen( 3000 );

All http-proxy options can be used, along with some extra http-proxy-middleware options.

💡 Tip: Set the option changeOrigin to true for name-based virtual hosted sites.

Table of Contents

Install

$ npm install --save-dev http-proxy-middleware

Core concept

Proxy middleware configuration.

const { createProxyMiddleware } = require ( 'http-proxy-middleware' ); const apiProxy = createProxyMiddleware( '/api' , { target : 'http://www.example.org' });

context : Determine which requests should be proxied to the target host. (more on context matching)

: Determine which requests should be proxied to the target host. (more on context matching) options.target: target host to proxy to. (protocol + host)

(full list of http-proxy-middleware configuration options)

const apiProxy = createProxyMiddleware( 'http://www.example.org/api' );

More about the shorthand configuration.

Example

An example with express server.

const express = require ( 'express' ); const { createProxyMiddleware } = require ( 'http-proxy-middleware' ); const options = { target : 'http://www.example.org' , changeOrigin : true , ws : true , pathRewrite : { '^/api/old-path' : '/api/new-path' , '^/api/remove/path' : '/path' , }, router : { 'dev.localhost:3000' : 'http://localhost:8000' , }, }; const exampleProxy = createProxyMiddleware(options); const app = express(); app.use( '/api' , exampleProxy); app.listen( 3000 );

Context matching

Providing an alternative way to decide which requests should be proxied; In case you are not able to use the server's path parameter to mount the proxy or when you need more flexibility.

RFC 3986 path is used for context matching.

foo://example.com:8042/over/there?name=ferret#nose \_/ \______________/\_________/ \_________/ \__/ | | | | | scheme authority path query fragment

path matching createProxyMiddleware({...}) - matches any path, all requests will be proxied. createProxyMiddleware('/', {...}) - matches any path, all requests will be proxied. createProxyMiddleware('/api', {...}) - matches paths starting with /api

multiple path matching createProxyMiddleware(['/api', '/ajax', '/someotherpath'], {...})

wildcard path matching For fine-grained control you can use wildcard matching. Glob pattern matching is done by micromatch. Visit micromatch or glob for more globbing examples. createProxyMiddleware('**', {...}) matches any path, all requests will be proxied. createProxyMiddleware('**/*.html', {...}) matches any path which ends with .html createProxyMiddleware('/*.html', {...}) matches paths directly under path-absolute createProxyMiddleware('/api/**/*.html', {...}) matches requests ending with .html in the path of /api createProxyMiddleware(['/api/**', '/ajax/**'], {...}) combine multiple patterns createProxyMiddleware(['/api/**', '!**/bad.json'], {...}) exclusion Note : In multiple path matching, you cannot use string paths and wildcard paths together.

custom matching For full control you can provide a custom function to determine which requests should be proxied or not. const filter = function ( pathname, req ) { return pathname.match( '^/api' ) && req.method === 'GET' ; }; const apiProxy = createProxyMiddleware(filter, { target : 'http://www.example.org' , });

Options

http-proxy-middleware options

option.pathRewrite : object/function, rewrite target's url path. Object-keys will be used as RegExp to match paths. pathRewrite : { '^/old/api' : '/new/api' } pathRewrite : { '^/remove/api' : '' } pathRewrite : { '^/' : '/basepath/' } pathRewrite : function ( path, req ) { return path.replace( '/api' , '/base/api' ) } pathRewrite : async function ( path, req ) { const should_add_something = await httpRequestToDecideSomething(path); if (should_add_something) path += "something" ; return path; }

option.router : object/function, re-target option.target for specific requests. router : { 'integration.localhost:3000' : 'http://localhost:8001' , 'staging.localhost:3000' : 'http://localhost:8002' , 'localhost:3000/api' : 'http://localhost:8003' , '/rest' : 'http://localhost:8004' } router : function ( req ) { return 'http://localhost:8004' ; } router : function ( req ) { return { protocol : 'https:' , host : 'localhost' , port : 8004 }; } router : async function ( req ) { const url = await doSomeIO(); return url; }

option.logLevel : string, ['debug', 'info', 'warn', 'error', 'silent']. Default: 'info'

option.logProvider: function, modify or replace log provider. Default: console . function logProvider ( provider ) { return require ( 'winston' ); } function logProvider ( provider ) { const logger = new ( require ( 'winston' ).Logger)(); const myCustomProvider = { log : logger.log, debug : logger.debug, info : logger.info, warn : logger.warn, error : logger.error, }; return myCustomProvider; }

http-proxy events

Subscribe to http-proxy events:

option.onError : function, subscribe to http-proxy's error event for custom error handling. function onError ( err, req, res, target ) { res.writeHead( 500 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' , }); res.end( 'Something went wrong. And we are reporting a custom error message.' ); }

option.onProxyRes : function, subscribe to http-proxy's proxyRes event. function onProxyRes ( proxyRes, req, res ) { proxyRes.headers[ 'x-added' ] = 'foobar' ; delete proxyRes.headers[ 'x-removed' ]; }

option.onProxyReq : function, subscribe to http-proxy's proxyReq event. function onProxyReq ( proxyReq, req, res ) { proxyReq.setHeader( 'x-added' , 'foobar' ); }

option.onProxyReqWs : function, subscribe to http-proxy's proxyReqWs event. function onProxyReqWs ( proxyReq, req, socket, options, head ) { proxyReq.setHeader( 'X-Special-Proxy-Header' , 'foobar' ); }

option.onOpen : function, subscribe to http-proxy's open event. function onOpen ( proxySocket ) { proxySocket.on( 'data' , hybridParseAndLogMessage); }

option.onClose: function, subscribe to http-proxy's close event. function onClose ( res, socket, head ) { console .log( 'Client disconnected' ); }

http-proxy options

The following options are provided by the underlying http-proxy library.

option.target : url string to be parsed with the url module

option.forward : url string to be parsed with the url module

option.agent : object to be passed to http(s).request (see Node's https agent and http agent objects)

option.ssl : object to be passed to https.createServer()

option.ws : true/false: if you want to proxy websockets

option.xfwd : true/false, adds x-forward headers

option.secure : true/false, if you want to verify the SSL Certs

option.toProxy : true/false, passes the absolute URL as the path (useful for proxying to proxies)

option.prependPath : true/false, Default: true - specify whether you want to prepend the target's path to the proxy path

option.ignorePath : true/false, Default: false - specify whether you want to ignore the proxy path of the incoming request (note: you will have to append / manually if required).

option.localAddress : Local interface string to bind for outgoing connections

option.changeOrigin : true/false, Default: false - changes the origin of the host header to the target URL

option.preserveHeaderKeyCase : true/false, Default: false - specify whether you want to keep letter case of response header key

option.auth : Basic authentication i.e. 'user:password' to compute an Authorization header.

option.hostRewrite : rewrites the location hostname on (301/302/307/308) redirects.

option.autoRewrite : rewrites the location host/port on (301/302/307/308) redirects based on requested host/port. Default: false.

option.protocolRewrite : rewrites the location protocol on (301/302/307/308) redirects to 'http' or 'https'. Default: null.

option.cookieDomainRewrite : rewrites domain of set-cookie headers. Possible values: false (default): disable cookie rewriting String: new domain, for example cookieDomainRewrite: "new.domain" . To remove the domain, use cookieDomainRewrite: "" . Object: mapping of domains to new domains, use "*" to match all domains.

For example keep one domain unchanged, rewrite one domain and remove other domains: cookieDomainRewrite: { "unchanged.domain" : "unchanged.domain" , "old.domain" : "new.domain" , "*" : "" }

option.cookiePathRewrite : rewrites path of set-cookie headers. Possible values: false (default): disable cookie rewriting String: new path, for example cookiePathRewrite: "/newPath/" . To remove the path, use cookiePathRewrite: "" . To set path to root use cookiePathRewrite: "/" . Object: mapping of paths to new paths, use "*" to match all paths. For example, to keep one path unchanged, rewrite one path and remove other paths: cookiePathRewrite: { "/unchanged.path/" : "/unchanged.path/" , "/old.path/" : "/new.path/" , "*" : "" }

option.headers : object, adds request headers. (Example: {host:'www.example.org'} )

option.proxyTimeout : timeout (in millis) when proxy receives no response from target

option.timeout : timeout (in millis) for incoming requests

option.followRedirects : true/false, Default: false - specify whether you want to follow redirects

option.selfHandleResponse true/false, if set to true, none of the webOutgoing passes are called and it's your responsibility to appropriately return the response by listening and acting on the proxyRes event

option.buffer: stream of data to send as the request body. Maybe you have some middleware that consumes the request stream before proxying it on e.g. If you read the body of a request into a field called 'req.rawbody' you could restream this field in the buffer option: ; const streamify = require ( 'stream-array' ); const HttpProxy = require ( 'http-proxy' ); const proxy = new HttpProxy(); module .exports = ( req, res, next ) => { proxy.web( req, res, { target : 'http://localhost:4003/' , buffer : streamify(req.rawBody), }, next ); };

Shorthand

Use the shorthand syntax when verbose configuration is not needed. The context and option.target will be automatically configured when shorthand is used. Options can still be used if needed.

createProxyMiddleware( 'http://www.example.org:8000/api' ); createProxyMiddleware( 'http://www.example.org:8000/api/books/*/**.json' ); createProxyMiddleware( 'http://www.example.org:8000/api' , { changeOrigin : true });

If you want to use the server's app.use path parameter to match requests; Create and mount the proxy without the http-proxy-middleware context parameter:

app.use( '/api' , createProxyMiddleware({ target : 'http://www.example.org' , changeOrigin : true }));

app.use documentation:

WebSocket

createProxyMiddleware( '/' , { target : 'http://echo.websocket.org' , ws : true }); createProxyMiddleware( 'http://echo.websocket.org' , { ws : true }); createProxyMiddleware( 'ws://echo.websocket.org' );

External WebSocket upgrade

In the previous WebSocket examples, http-proxy-middleware relies on a initial http request in order to listen to the http upgrade event. If you need to proxy WebSockets without the initial http request, you can subscribe to the server's http upgrade event manually.

const wsProxy = createProxyMiddleware( 'ws://echo.websocket.org' , { changeOrigin : true }); const app = express(); app.use(wsProxy); const server = app.listen( 3000 ); server.on( 'upgrade' , wsProxy.upgrade);

Intercept and manipulate requests

Intercept requests from downstream by defining onProxyReq in createProxyMiddleware .

Currently the only pre-provided request interceptor is fixRequestBody , which is used to fix proxied POST requests when bodyParser is applied before this middleware.

Example:

const { createProxyMiddleware, fixRequestBody } = require ( 'http-proxy-middleware' ); const proxy = createProxyMiddleware({ onProxyReq : fixRequestBody, });

Intercept and manipulate responses

Intercept responses from upstream with responseInterceptor . (Make sure to set selfHandleResponse: true )

Responses which are compressed with brotli , gzip and deflate will be decompressed automatically. The response will be returned as buffer (docs) which you can manipulate.

With buffer , response manipulation is not limited to text responses (html/css/js, etc...); image manipulation will be possible too. (example)

NOTE: responseInterceptor disables streaming of target's response.

Example:

const { createProxyMiddleware, responseInterceptor } = require ( 'http-proxy-middleware' ); const proxy = createProxyMiddleware({ selfHandleResponse : true , onProxyRes : responseInterceptor( async (responseBuffer, proxyRes, req, res) => { const response = responseBuffer.toString( 'utf8' ); return response.replace( 'Hello' , 'Goodbye' ); }), });

Check out interception recipes for more examples.

Compatible servers

http-proxy-middleware is compatible with the following servers:

