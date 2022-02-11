Truffle is a development environment, testing framework and asset pipeline for Ethereum, aiming to make life as an Ethereum developer easier. With Truffle, you get:

Built-in smart contract compilation, linking, deployment and binary management.

Automated contract testing with Mocha and Chai.

Configurable build pipeline with support for custom build processes.

Scriptable deployment & migrations framework.

Network management for deploying to many public & private networks.

Interactive console for direct contract communication.

Instant rebuilding of assets during development.

External script runner that executes scripts within a Truffle environment.

ℹ️ Contributors: Please see the Development section of this README.

Install

npm install -g truffle

Note: To avoid any strange permissions errors, we recommend using nvm.

Quick Usage

For a default set of contracts and tests, run the following within an empty project directory:

truffle init

From there, you can run truffle compile , truffle migrate and truffle test to compile your contracts, deploy those contracts to the network, and run their associated unit tests.

Truffle comes bundled with a local development blockchain server that launches automatically when you invoke the commands above. If you'd like to configure a more advanced development environment we recommend you install the blockchain server separately by running npm install -g ganache-cli at the command line.

ganache: a command-line version of Truffle's blockchain server.

ganache-ui: A GUI for the server that displays your transaction history and chain state.

Documentation

Please see the Official Truffle Documentation for guides, tips, and examples.

Development

We welcome pull requests. To get started, just fork this repo, clone it locally, and run:

Install npm install -g yarn yarn bootstrap Test yarn test Adding dependencies to a package cd packages/<truffle-package> yarn add <npm-package> [--dev] # Use yarn

If you'd like to update a dependency to the same version across all packages, you might find this utility helpful.

Notes on project branches:

master : Stable, released version (v5)

: Stable, released version (v5) beta : Released beta version

: Released beta version develop : Work targeting stable release (v5)

: Work targeting stable release (v5) next : Not currently in use

Please make pull requests against develop .

There is a bit more information in the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

License

MIT