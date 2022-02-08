Make beautiful, animated loading skeletons that automatically adapt to your app.
Learn about the changes in version 3, or view the v2 documentation.
Install via one of:
yarn add react-loading-skeleton
npm install react-loading-skeleton
import Skeleton from 'react-loading-skeleton'
import 'react-loading-skeleton/dist/skeleton.css'
<Skeleton /> // Simple, single-line loading skeleton
<Skeleton count={5} /> // Five-line loading skeleton
The
Skeleton component should be used directly in your components in place of
content that is loading. While other libraries require you to meticulously craft
a skeleton screen that matches the font size, line height, and margins of your
content, the
Skeleton component is automatically sized to the correct
dimensions.
For example:
function BlogPost(props) {
return (
<div>
<h1>{props.title || <Skeleton />}</h1>
{props.body || <Skeleton count={10} />}
</div>
)
}
...will produce correctly-sized skeletons for the heading and body without any further configuration.
This ensures the loading state remains up-to-date with any changes to your layout or typography.
Instead, make components with built-in skeleton states.
This approach is beneficial because:
Customize individual skeletons with props, or render a
SkeletonTheme to style
all skeletons below it in the React hierarchy:
import Skeleton, { SkeletonTheme } from 'react-loading-skeleton'
return (
<SkeletonTheme baseColor="#202020" highlightColor="#444">
<p>
<Skeleton count={3} />
</p>
</SkeletonTheme>
)
Skeleton only
|Prop
|Description
|Default
|
count?: number
|The number of lines of skeletons to render.
|
1
|
wrapper?: React.FunctionComponent
|A custom wrapper component that goes around the individual skeleton elements.
|
circle?: boolean
|
Makes the skeleton circular by setting
border-radius to
50%.
|
false
|
className?: string
|
A custom class name for the individual skeleton elements which is used
alongside the default class,
react-loading-skeleton.
|
containerClassName?: string
|
A custom class name for the
<span> that wraps the
individual skeleton elements.
|
containerTestId?: string
|
A string that is added to the container element as a
data-testid attribute. Use it with
screen.getByTestId('...') from React Testing Library.
|
style?: React.CSSProperties
|
This is an escape hatch for advanced use cases and is not the preferred
way to style the skeleton. Props (e.g.
width,
borderRadius) take priority over this style object.
Skeleton and
SkeletonTheme
|Prop
|Description
|Default
|
baseColor?: string
|The background color of the skeleton.
|
#ebebeb
|
highlightColor?: string
|The highlight color in the skeleton animation.
|
#f5f5f5
|
width?: string | number
|The width of the skeleton.
|
100%
|
height?: string | number
|The height of each skeleton line.
|The font size
|
borderRadius?: string | number
|The border radius of the skeleton.
|
0.25rem
|
inline?: boolean
|
By default, a
<br /> is inserted after each skeleton so
that each skeleton gets its own line. When
inline is true, no
line breaks are inserted.
|
false
|
duration?: number
|The length of the animation in seconds.
|
1.5
|
direction?: 'ltr' | 'rtl'
|The direction of the animation, either left-to-right or right-to-left.
|
'ltr'
|
enableAnimation?: boolean
|
Whether the animation should play. The skeleton will be a solid color when
this is
false. You could use this prop to stop the animation
if an error occurs.
|
true
There are two ways to wrap a skeleton in a container:
function Box({ children }: PropsWithChildren<unknown>) {
return (
<div
style={{
border: '1px solid #ccc',
display: 'block',
lineHeight: 2,
padding: '1rem',
marginBottom: '0.5rem',
width: 100,
}}
>
{children}
</div>
)
}
// Method 1: Use the wrapper prop
const wrapped1 = <Skeleton wrapper={Box} count={5} />
// Method 2: Do it "the normal way"
const wrapped2 = (
<Box>
<Skeleton />
</Box>
)
In the example below, the height of the
<div> will be slightly larger than 30
even though the
react-loading-skeleton element is exactly 30px.
<div>
<Skeleton height={30} />
</div>
This is a consequence of how
line-height works in CSS. If you need the
<div>
to be exactly 30px tall, set its
line-height to 1. See
here
for more details.
Contributions are welcome! See
CONTRIBUTING.md to get started.
Our logo is based off an image from Font Awesome. Thanks!