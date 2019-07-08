Dynamic Routes for Next.js

NOTICE: This package is archived and obsolete as of Next.js v9, since dynamic routes are now natively supported. No further updates will be made.

Easy to use universal dynamic routes for Next.js

Express-style route and parameters matching

Request handler middleware for express & co

Link and Router that generate URLs by route definition

How to use

Install:

npm install @yolkai/next-routes --save

Create routes.js inside your project:

const nextRoutes = require ( '@yolkai/next-routes' ).default const routes = nextRoutes() .add( 'about' ) .add( 'blog' , '/blog/:slug' ) .add( 'user' , '/user/:id' , 'profile' ) .add( '/:noname/:lang(en|es)/:wow+' , 'complex' ) .add({ name : 'beta' , pattern : '/v3' , page : 'v3' }) module .exports = routes

This file is used both on the server and the client.

API:

nextRoutes.add([name], pattern = /name, page = name)

nextRoutes.add(object)

Arguments:

name - Route name

- Route name pattern - Route pattern (like express, see path-to-regexp)

- Route pattern (like express, see path-to-regexp) page - Page inside ./pages to be rendered

The page component receives the matched URL parameters merged into query

export default class Blog extends React . Component { static async getInitialProps ({query}) { } render () { } }

On the server

const next = require ( 'next' ) const routes = require ( './routes' ) const app = next({ dev : process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' }) const handler = routes.getRequestHandler(app) const express = require ( 'express' ) app.prepare().then( () => { express().use(handler).listen( 3000 ) }) const {createServer} = require ( 'http' ) app.prepare().then( () => { createServer(handler).listen( 3000 ) })

Optionally you can pass a custom handler, for example:

const handler = routes.getRequestHandler(app, ({req, res, route, query}) => { app.render(req, res, route.page, query) })

Make sure to use server.js in your package.json scripts:

"scripts" : { "dev" : "node server.js" , "build" : "next build" , "start" : "NODE_ENV=production node server.js" }

On the client

Import Link and Router from your routes.js file to generate URLs based on route definition:

Link example

import routes from '../routes' const { Link } = routes export default () => ( < div > < div > Welcome to Next.js! </ div > < Link route = 'blog' params = {{slug: ' hello-world '}}> < a > Hello world </ a > </ Link > or < Link route = '/blog/hello-world' > < a > Hello world </ a > </ Link > </ div > )

API:

<Link route='name'>...</Link>

<Link route='name' params={params}> ... </Link>

<Link route='/path/to/match'> ... </Link>

Props:

route - Route name or URL to match (alias: to )

- Route name or URL to match (alias: ) params - Optional parameters for named routes

It generates the URLs for href and as and renders next/link . Other props like prefetch will work as well.

Router example

import React from 'react' import routes from '../routes' const { Router } = routes export default class Blog extends React . Component { handleClick () { Router.pushRoute( 'blog' , { slug : 'hello-world' }) Router.pushRoute( '/blog/hello-world' ) } render () { return ( < div > < div > {this.props.url.query.slug} </ div > < button onClick = {this.handleClick} > Home </ button > </ div > ) } }

API:

Router.pushRoute(route)

Router.pushRoute(route, params)

Router.pushRoute(route, params, options)

Arguments:

route - Route name or URL to match

- Route name or URL to match params - Optional parameters for named routes

- Optional parameters for named routes options - Passed to Next.js

The same works with .replaceRoute() and .prefetchRoute()

It generates the URLs and calls next/router

Optionally you can provide custom Link and Router objects, for example:

const nextRoutes = require ( '@yolkai/next-routes' ).default const routes = nextRoutes({ Link : require ( './my/link' ) Router : require ( './my/router' ) }) module .exports = routes