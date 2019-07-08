NOTICE: This package is archived and obsolete as of Next.js v9, since dynamic routes are now natively supported. No further updates will be made.
Easy to use universal dynamic routes for Next.js
Link and
Router that generate URLs by route definition
Install:
npm install @yolkai/next-routes --save
Create
routes.js inside your project:
const nextRoutes = require('@yolkai/next-routes').default
// Or, if using ES modules:
// import nextRoutes from '@yolkai/next-routes'
// Name Page Pattern
const routes = nextRoutes() // ---- ---- -----
.add('about') // about about /about
.add('blog', '/blog/:slug') // blog blog /blog/:slug
.add('user', '/user/:id', 'profile') // user profile /user/:id
.add('/:noname/:lang(en|es)/:wow+', 'complex') // (none) complex /:noname/:lang(en|es)/:wow+
.add({name: 'beta', pattern: '/v3', page: 'v3'}) // beta v3 /v3
module.exports = routes
// Or, if using ES modules:
// export default routes
This file is used both on the server and the client.
API:
nextRoutes.add([name], pattern = /name, page = name)
nextRoutes.add(object)
Arguments:
name - Route name
pattern - Route pattern (like express, see path-to-regexp)
page - Page inside
./pages to be rendered
The page component receives the matched URL parameters merged into
query
export default class Blog extends React.Component {
static async getInitialProps ({query}) {
// query.slug
}
render () {
// this.props.url.query.slug
}
}
// server.js
const next = require('next')
const routes = require('./routes')
const app = next({dev: process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production'})
const handler = routes.getRequestHandler(app)
// With express
const express = require('express')
app.prepare().then(() => {
express().use(handler).listen(3000)
})
// Without express
const {createServer} = require('http')
app.prepare().then(() => {
createServer(handler).listen(3000)
})
Optionally you can pass a custom handler, for example:
const handler = routes.getRequestHandler(app, ({req, res, route, query}) => {
app.render(req, res, route.page, query)
})
Make sure to use
server.js in your
package.json scripts:
"scripts": {
"dev": "node server.js",
"build": "next build",
"start": "NODE_ENV=production node server.js"
}
Import
Link and
Router from your
routes.js file to generate URLs based on route definition:
Link example
// pages/index.js
import routes from '../routes'
const { Link } = routes
export default () => (
<div>
<div>Welcome to Next.js!</div>
<Link route='blog' params={{slug: 'hello-world'}}>
<a>Hello world</a>
</Link>
or
<Link route='/blog/hello-world'>
<a>Hello world</a>
</Link>
</div>
)
API:
<Link route='name'>...</Link>
<Link route='name' params={params}> ... </Link>
<Link route='/path/to/match'> ... </Link>
Props:
route - Route name or URL to match (alias:
to)
params - Optional parameters for named routes
It generates the URLs for
href and
as and renders
next/link. Other props like
prefetch will work as well.
Router example
// pages/blog.js
import React from 'react'
import routes from '../routes'
const { Router } = routes
export default class Blog extends React.Component {
handleClick () {
// With route name and params
Router.pushRoute('blog', {slug: 'hello-world'})
// With route URL
Router.pushRoute('/blog/hello-world')
}
render () {
return (
<div>
<div>{this.props.url.query.slug}</div>
<button onClick={this.handleClick}>Home</button>
</div>
)
}
}
API:
Router.pushRoute(route)
Router.pushRoute(route, params)
Router.pushRoute(route, params, options)
Arguments:
route - Route name or URL to match
params - Optional parameters for named routes
options - Passed to Next.js
The same works with
.replaceRoute() and
.prefetchRoute()
It generates the URLs and calls
next/router
Optionally you can provide custom
Link and
Router objects, for example:
const nextRoutes = require('@yolkai/next-routes').default
const routes = nextRoutes({
Link: require('./my/link')
Router: require('./my/router')
})
module.exports = routes