❗This repository has been archived. Please create your issues and PRs on https://github.com/Yoast/wordpress-seo. ❗

Monorepo for all the JavaScript within Yoast.

This monorepo includes reusable packages:

@yoast/analysis-report React components that can be used to visualise the outcome of the Yoast content analysis provided by the yoastseo package.

@yoast/components All-purpose React components.

@yoast/configuration-wizard A wizard that guides users trough their initial Yoast SEO plugin setup.

@yoast/feature-toggle A utility that keeps track of enabled and disabled features.

@yoast/helpers A set of helper functions that can be used across multiple projects.

@yoast/replacement-variable-editor The replacement variable editor currently used in the Search Metadata previews. In the future, this component will also be used in the Social Metadata previews.

@yoast/schema-blocks classes and React components used in generating schema blocks from wordpress posts.

@yoast/search-metadata-previews React components that can be used to generate a preview of what a page will look like in Google's search results.

@yoast/social-metadata-forms React components that can be used to render forms for controlling the social preview settings. This includes the redux store.

@yoast/social-metadata-previews [Will replace yoast-social-previews] React components that can be used to generate a preview of what a page will look like when shared trough Facebook or Twitter.

@yoast/style-guide A combination of style constants and functions that can be used to conform to the Yoast corporate identity.

eslint-config-yoast ESLint configuration for Yoast projects.

yoast-components [deprecated. replaced by @yoast/components] All-purpose React components.

yoast-social-previews [Will be replaced by @yoast/social-metadata-previews] Classes that can be used to generate a preview of what a page will look like when shared trough Facebook or Twitter.

yoastseo [Replaces YoastSEO.js] Text analysis and assessment library in JavaScript. This library can generate interesting metrics about a text and assess these metrics to give you an assessment which can be used to improve the text.



All new package should be scoped with @yoast/ , so they can be published as part of the Yoast organisation. When creating a new package with translations, please mind that they need to be added to the pipeline (for context see this issue).

This monorepo includes apps for testing purposes. These apps are not published. Apps include:

Components A test application for most @yoast packages.

Content-analysis A test application for the content analysis.



General file structure of a package

/src . Source files

. Source files /tests . Unit tests.

. Unit tests. /tools . Tooling necessary to build or test.

. Tooling necessary to build or test. /package.json

Useful commands

The following commands can be executed from the javascript project root:

yarn install , will install all dependencies for all packages.

, will install all dependencies for all packages. yarn lint , will run linting for all packages.

, will run linting for all packages. yarn test , will run tests for all packages.

, will run tests for all packages. yarn link-all , will run yarn link for all packages.

, will run for all packages. yarn unlink-all , will run yarn unlink for all packages.

What lives where?

https://github.com/Yoast/YoastSEO.js moved to packages/yoastseo . https://github.com/Yoast/yoast-components moved to packages/yoast-components .

Moving pull requests & branches

These need to be moved manually. For your convenience the yarn transfer-branch command exists. It has 3 arguments:

Package: Which package to transfer to/from, has the following options: yoastseo yoast-components

Base branch: Which branch the branch you want to move is based on. It is the base branch in a pull request.

Branch to move: The branch you want to move.

These arguments are positional. Think yarn transfer-branch [package] [base-branch] [branch-to-move] .

After moving the branch connected to a pull request you need to manually recreate the pull request here. That should be a matter of copy & pasting and linking to the original PR for archive purposes.