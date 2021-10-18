openbase logo
@yoast/helpers

by Yoast
0.16.0 (see all)

Monorepo for all the JavaScript within Yoast

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

JavaScript

❗This repository has been archived. Please create your issues and PRs on https://github.com/Yoast/wordpress-seo. ❗

Packages

Monorepo for all the JavaScript within Yoast.

javascript/packages

This monorepo includes reusable packages:

All new package should be scoped with @yoast/ , so they can be published as part of the Yoast organisation. When creating a new package with translations, please mind that they need to be added to the pipeline (for context see this issue).

javascript/apps

This monorepo includes apps for testing purposes. These apps are not published. Apps include:

General file structure of a package

  • /src. Source files
  • /tests. Unit tests.
  • /tools. Tooling necessary to build or test.
  • /package.json

Useful commands

The following commands can be executed from the javascript project root:

  • yarn install, will install all dependencies for all packages.
  • yarn lint, will run linting for all packages.
  • yarn test, will run tests for all packages.
  • yarn link-all, will run yarn link for all packages.
  • yarn unlink-all, will run yarn unlink for all packages.

What lives where?

https://github.com/Yoast/YoastSEO.js moved to packages/yoastseo. https://github.com/Yoast/yoast-components moved to packages/yoast-components.

Moving pull requests & branches

These need to be moved manually. For your convenience the yarn transfer-branch command exists. It has 3 arguments:

  • Package: Which package to transfer to/from, has the following options:

    • yoastseo
    • yoast-components

  • Base branch: Which branch the branch you want to move is based on. It is the base branch in a pull request.

  • Branch to move: The branch you want to move.

These arguments are positional. Think yarn transfer-branch [package] [base-branch] [branch-to-move].

After moving the branch connected to a pull request you need to manually recreate the pull request here. That should be a matter of copy & pasting and linking to the original PR for archive purposes.

