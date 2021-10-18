❗This repository has been archived. Please create your issues and PRs on https://github.com/Yoast/wordpress-seo. ❗
Monorepo for all the JavaScript within Yoast.
This monorepo includes reusable packages:
All new package should be scoped with
@yoast/ , so they can be published as part of the Yoast organisation. When creating a new package with translations, please mind that they need to be added to the pipeline (for context see this issue).
This monorepo includes apps for testing purposes. These apps are not published. Apps include:
@yoast packages.
/src. Source files
/tests. Unit tests.
/tools. Tooling necessary to build or test.
/package.json
The following commands can be executed from the javascript project root:
yarn install, will install all dependencies for all packages.
yarn lint, will run linting for all packages.
yarn test, will run tests for all packages.
yarn link-all, will run
yarn link for all packages.
yarn unlink-all, will run
yarn unlink for all packages.
https://github.com/Yoast/YoastSEO.js moved to
packages/yoastseo.
https://github.com/Yoast/yoast-components moved to
packages/yoast-components.
These need to be moved manually. For your convenience the
yarn transfer-branch command exists. It has 3 arguments:
Package: Which package to transfer to/from, has the following options:
Base branch: Which branch the branch you want to move is based on. It is the base branch in a pull request.
Branch to move: The branch you want to move.
These arguments are positional. Think
yarn transfer-branch [package] [base-branch] [branch-to-move].
After moving the branch connected to a pull request you need to manually recreate the pull request here. That should be a matter of copy & pasting and linking to the original PR for archive purposes.