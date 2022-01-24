openbase logo
@ylz/ant-ui

by VbenAdmin
1.6.39

A modern vue admin. It is based on Vue3, vite and TypeScript. It's fast！

Readme

VbenAdmin Logo

license

Vue vben admin

English | 中文

Introduction

Vue Vben Admin is a free and open source middle and back-end template. Using the latest vue3, vite2, TypeScript and other mainstream technology development, the out-of-the-box middle and back-end front-end solutions can also be used for learning reference.

Feature

  • State of The Art Development：Use front-end front-end technology development such as Vue3/vite2
  • TypeScript: Application-level JavaScript language
  • Theming: Configurable themes
  • International：Built-in complete internationalization program
  • Mock Server Built-in mock data scheme
  • Authority Built-in complete dynamic routing permission generation scheme.
  • Component Multiple commonly used components are encapsulated twice

预览

Test account: vben/123456

VbenAdmin Logo VbenAdmin Logo VbenAdmin Logo

Use Gitpod

Open the project in Gitpod (free online dev environment for GitHub) and start coding immediately.

Open in Gitpod

Documentation

Document

Preparation

  • node and git - Project development environment
  • Vite - Familiar with vite features
  • Vue3 - Familiar with Vue basic syntax
  • TypeScript - Familiar with the basic syntax of TypeScript
  • Es6+ - Familiar with es6 basic syntax
  • Vue-Router-Next - Familiar with the basic use of vue-router
  • Ant-Design-Vue - ui basic use
  • Mock.js - mockjs basic syntax

Install and use

  • Get the project code
git clone https://github.com/anncwb/vue-vben-admin.git
  • Installation dependencies
cd vue-vben-admin

pnpm install
  • run
pnpm serve
  • build
pnpm build

Change Log

CHANGELOG

Project

How to contribute

You are very welcome to join！Raise an issue Or submit a Pull Request。

Pull Request:

  1. Fork code!
  2. Create your own branch: git checkout -b feat/xxxx
  3. Submit your changes: git commit -am 'feat(function): add xxxxx'
  4. Push your branch: git push origin feat/xxxx
  5. submitpull request

Git Contribution submission specification

  • reference vue specification (Angular)

    • feat Add new features
    • fix Fix the problem/BUG
    • style The code style is related and does not affect the running result
    • perf Optimization/performance improvement
    • refactor Refactor
    • revert Undo edit
    • test Test related
    • docs Documentation/notes
    • chore Dependency update/scaffolding configuration modification etc.
    • workflow Workflow improvements
    • ci Continuous integration
    • types Type definition file changes
    • wip In development

If these plugins are helpful to you, you can give a star support

Browser support

The Chrome 80+ browser is recommended for local development

Support modern browsers, not IE

Edge
IE		 Edge
Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari
not supportlast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versions

Maintainer

@Vben

If you think this project is helpful to you, you can help the author buy a cup of coffee to show your support!

donate

Paypal Me

Discord

License

MIT © Vben-2020

