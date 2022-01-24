



Vue vben admin

English | 中文

Introduction

Vue Vben Admin is a free and open source middle and back-end template. Using the latest vue3 , vite2 , TypeScript and other mainstream technology development, the out-of-the-box middle and back-end front-end solutions can also be used for learning reference.

Feature

State of The Art Development ：Use front-end front-end technology development such as Vue3/vite2

：Use front-end front-end technology development such as Vue3/vite2 TypeScript : Application-level JavaScript language

: Application-level JavaScript language Theming : Configurable themes

: Configurable themes International ：Built-in complete internationalization program

：Built-in complete internationalization program Mock Server Built-in mock data scheme

Built-in mock data scheme Authority Built-in complete dynamic routing permission generation scheme.

Built-in complete dynamic routing permission generation scheme. Component Multiple commonly used components are encapsulated twice

预览

vue-vben-admin - Full version Chinese site

vue-vben-admin-gh-pages - Full version of the github site

vben-admin-thin-next - Simplified Chinese site

vben-admin-thin-gh-pages -Simplified github site

Test account: vben/123456

Use Gitpod

Open the project in Gitpod (free online dev environment for GitHub) and start coding immediately.

Documentation

Document

Preparation

node and git - Project development environment

Vite - Familiar with vite features

Vue3 - Familiar with Vue basic syntax

TypeScript - Familiar with the basic syntax of TypeScript

Es6+ - Familiar with es6 basic syntax

Vue-Router-Next - Familiar with the basic use of vue-router

Ant-Design-Vue - ui basic use

Mock.js - mockjs basic syntax

Install and use

Get the project code

git clone https://github.com/anncwb/vue-vben-admin.git

Installation dependencies

cd vue-vben-admin pnpm install

run

pnpm serve

build

pnpm build

Change Log

CHANGELOG

Project

vue-vben-admin - full version

vue-vben-admin-thin-next - Simplified version

How to contribute

You are very welcome to join！Raise an issue Or submit a Pull Request。

Pull Request:

Fork code! Create your own branch: git checkout -b feat/xxxx Submit your changes: git commit -am 'feat(function): add xxxxx' Push your branch: git push origin feat/xxxx submit pull request

Git Contribution submission specification

reference vue specification (Angular) feat Add new features fix Fix the problem/BUG style The code style is related and does not affect the running result perf Optimization/performance improvement refactor Refactor revert Undo edit test Test related docs Documentation/notes chore Dependency update/scaffolding configuration modification etc. workflow Workflow improvements ci Continuous integration types Type definition file changes wip In development



Related warehouse

If these plugins are helpful to you, you can give a star support

vite-plugin-mock - Used for local and development environment data mock

vite-plugin-html - Used for html template conversion and compression

vite-plugin-style-import - Used for component library style introduction on demand

vite-plugin-theme - Used for online switching of theme colors and other color-related configurations

vite-plugin-imagemin - Used to pack compressed image resources

vite-plugin-compression - Used to pack input .gz|.brotil files

vite-plugin-svg-icons - Used to quickly generate svg sprite

Browser support

The Chrome 80+ browser is recommended for local development

Support modern browsers, not IE



IE

Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari not support last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions

Maintainer

@Vben

Donate

If you think this project is helpful to you, you can help the author buy a cup of coffee to show your support!

Paypal Me

Discord

License

MIT © Vben-2020