Vue Vben Admin is a free and open source middle and back-end template. Using the latest
vue3,
vite2,
TypeScript and other mainstream technology development, the out-of-the-box middle and back-end front-end solutions can also be used for learning reference.
git clone https://github.com/anncwb/vue-vben-admin.git
cd vue-vben-admin
pnpm install
pnpm serve
pnpm build
You are very welcome to join！Raise an issue Or submit a Pull Request。
Pull Request:
git checkout -b feat/xxxx
git commit -am 'feat(function): add xxxxx'
git push origin feat/xxxx
pull request
reference vue specification (Angular)
feat Add new features
fix Fix the problem/BUG
style The code style is related and does not affect the running result
perf Optimization/performance improvement
refactor Refactor
revert Undo edit
test Test related
docs Documentation/notes
chore Dependency update/scaffolding configuration modification etc.
workflow Workflow improvements
ci Continuous integration
types Type definition file changes
wip In development
If these plugins are helpful to you, you can give a star support
Chrome 80+ browser is recommended for local development
Support modern browsers, not IE
IE
Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
|not support
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
