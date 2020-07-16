openbase logo
rna

@yfuks/react-native-action-sheet

by Yoann Fuks
0.0.5 (see all)

React native simple action sheet with native android (using the built-in AlertDialog)

Overview

Categories

Deprecated!
Versions are now published under react-native-action-sheet name (@yfuks removed)

Readme

react-native-action-sheet

React native action sheet with native android (using the built-in AlertDialog)

This module simply return the ActionSheetIOS if the device on iOS

iOSAndroid

Table of contents

IMPORTANT ! Package name on npm is now react-native-action-sheet

Install

npm install react-native-action-sheet@latest --save react-native link react-native-action-sheet

if react native < 0.47

npm install @yfuks/react-native-action-sheet@0.0.3 --save react-native link @yfuks/react-native-action-sheet

Android

The react-native link command above should do everything you need, but if for some reason it does not work, you can replicate its effects manually by making the following changes.

// file: android/settings.gradle
...

include ':react-native-action-sheet'
project(':react-native-action-sheet').projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-action-sheet/android')

// file: android/app/build.gradle
...

dependencies {
    ...
    compile project(':react-native-action-sheet')
}

// file: android/app/src/main/java/com/<...>/MainApplication.java
...

import com.actionsheet.ActionSheetPackage; // <-- add this import

public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
    @Override
    protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
        return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
            new MainReactPackage(),
            new ActionSheetPackage() // <-- add this line
        );
    }
...
}

(Optional) Style customization

You can change the style of the dialog by editing nodes_modules/react-native-action-sheet/android/src/main/res/values/style.xml

Usage

import ActionSheet from 'react-native-action-sheet';

var options = [
  'Option 0',
  'Option 1',
  'Option 2',
  'Delete',
  'Cancel'
];

var DESTRUCTIVE_INDEX = 3;
var CANCEL_INDEX = 4;

ActionSheet.showActionSheetWithOptions({
  options: options,
  cancelButtonIndex: CANCEL_INDEX,
  destructiveButtonIndex: DESTRUCTIVE_INDEX,
  tintColor: 'blue'
},
(buttonIndex) => {
  console.log('button clicked :', buttonIndex);
});

Methods

For the iOS implementation see ActionSheetIOS

showActionSheetWithOptions (Android)

/**
 * Display the native action sheet
 */

static showActionSheetWithOptions(options, callback);

@note: on Android in case of a touch outside the ActionSheet or the hardware back button is pressed the buttonIndex value is cancelButtonIndex or 'undefined'

options

optioniOSAndroidInfo
optionsOKOK(array of strings) - a list of button titles (required on iOS)
cancelButtonIndexOKOk(int) - index of cancel button in options
destructiveButtonIndexOK-(int) - index of destructive button in options (same as above)
titleOKOK(string) - a title to show above the action sheet
messageOK-(string) - a message to show below the title
tintColorOK-(string) - a color to set to the text (defined by processColor)

