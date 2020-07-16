React native action sheet with native android (using the built-in AlertDialog)

This module simply return the ActionSheetIOS if the device on iOS

iOS Android

Table of contents

IMPORTANT ! Package name on npm is now react-native-action-sheet

Install

npm install react-native-action-sheet@latest --save react-native link react-native-action-sheet

if react native < 0.47

npm install @yfuks/react-native-action-sheet@0.0.3 --save react-native link @yfuks/react-native-action-sheet

Android

The react-native link command above should do everything you need, but if for some reason it does not work, you can replicate its effects manually by making the following changes.

... include ':react-native-action-sheet' project ( ':react-native-action-sheet' ).projectDir = new File (settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-action-sheet/android' )

... dependencies { ... compile project ( ':react-native-action-sheet' ) }

... import com.actionsheet.ActionSheetPackage; public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new ActionSheetPackage() ); } ... }

(Optional) Style customization

You can change the style of the dialog by editing nodes_modules/react-native-action-sheet/android/src/main/res/values/style.xml

Usage

import ActionSheet from 'react-native-action-sheet' ; var options = [ 'Option 0' , 'Option 1' , 'Option 2' , 'Delete' , 'Cancel' ]; var DESTRUCTIVE_INDEX = 3 ; var CANCEL_INDEX = 4 ; ActionSheet.showActionSheetWithOptions({ options : options, cancelButtonIndex : CANCEL_INDEX, destructiveButtonIndex : DESTRUCTIVE_INDEX, tintColor : 'blue' }, (buttonIndex) => { console .log( 'button clicked :' , buttonIndex); });

Methods

For the iOS implementation see ActionSheetIOS

showActionSheetWithOptions (Android)

static showActionSheetWithOptions(options, callback);

@note: on Android in case of a touch outside the ActionSheet or the hardware back button is pressed the buttonIndex value is cancelButtonIndex or 'undefined'

options