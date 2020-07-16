React native action sheet with native android (using the built-in AlertDialog)
This module simply return the ActionSheetIOS if the device on iOS
|iOS
|Android
npm install react-native-action-sheet@latest --save
react-native link react-native-action-sheet
npm install @yfuks/react-native-action-sheet@0.0.3 --save
react-native link @yfuks/react-native-action-sheet
The
react-native link command above should do everything you need, but if for some reason it does not work, you can replicate its effects manually by making the following changes.
// file: android/settings.gradle
...
include ':react-native-action-sheet'
project(':react-native-action-sheet').projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-action-sheet/android')
// file: android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
...
compile project(':react-native-action-sheet')
}
// file: android/app/src/main/java/com/<...>/MainApplication.java
...
import com.actionsheet.ActionSheetPackage; // <-- add this import
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new ActionSheetPackage() // <-- add this line
);
}
...
}
You can change the style of the dialog by editing
nodes_modules/react-native-action-sheet/android/src/main/res/values/style.xml
import ActionSheet from 'react-native-action-sheet';
var options = [
'Option 0',
'Option 1',
'Option 2',
'Delete',
'Cancel'
];
var DESTRUCTIVE_INDEX = 3;
var CANCEL_INDEX = 4;
ActionSheet.showActionSheetWithOptions({
options: options,
cancelButtonIndex: CANCEL_INDEX,
destructiveButtonIndex: DESTRUCTIVE_INDEX,
tintColor: 'blue'
},
(buttonIndex) => {
console.log('button clicked :', buttonIndex);
});
For the iOS implementation see ActionSheetIOS
/**
* Display the native action sheet
*/
static showActionSheetWithOptions(options, callback);
@note: on Android in case of a touch outside the ActionSheet or the hardware back button is pressed the buttonIndex value is
cancelButtonIndex or
'undefined'
|option
|iOS
|Android
|Info
|options
|OK
|OK
|(array of strings) - a list of button titles (required on iOS)
|cancelButtonIndex
|OK
|Ok
|(int) - index of cancel button in options
|destructiveButtonIndex
|OK
|-
|(int) - index of destructive button in options (same as above)
|title
|OK
|OK
|(string) - a title to show above the action sheet
|message
|OK
|-
|(string) - a message to show below the title
|tintColor
|OK
|-
|(string) - a color to set to the text (defined by processColor)