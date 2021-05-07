npm

@yellowspot/ng-truncate

This project is a Angular 4+ pipe to truncate text to a set of characters or words.

Installation

To install this library, run:

$ npm install @yellowspot/ng-truncate --save

Usage

< p > {{ "123456789" | truncate : 3 : '…' }} </ p >

Options as a hash

< p > {{ "123456789" | truncate : 3 : { trailingString: '…', countTrailing: true }} </ p >

Examples

By default, the pipe will truncate text after 40 characters. You could override this using the first argument:

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { TruncateModule } from '@yellowspot/ng-truncate' ; ({ selector: 'my-component' , template: '<p>{{ "123456789" | truncate : 3 }}</p>' }) export class MyComponent { } ({ imports: [ TruncateModule ], declarations: [ MyComponent ] }) export class MyApp { }

This will produce the following html

< p > 123… </ p >

There is a second argument which allow to override the suffix used:

({ ... template: '<p>{{ "123456789" | truncate : 3 : "xxx" }}</p>' , ... })

This will produce the following html

< p > 123xxx </ p >

You can also truncate left side by using negative limit

({ ... template: '<p>{{ "123456789" | truncate : -4 : "…" }}</p>' , ... })

This will produce the following html

< p > …6789 </ p >

Count trailing string as part of the limit

({ ... template: '<p>{{ "123456789" | truncate : 3 : { trailingString: "…", countTrailing: true } }}</p>' , ... })

This will produce the following html

< p > 12… </ p >

Truncate by words

Using TruncateModule also enable truncating by words

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { TruncateModule } from '@yellowspot/ng-truncate' ; ({ selector: 'my-component' , template: '<p>{{ "1234 567 89" | words : 2 }}</p>' }) export class MyComponent { } ({ imports: [ TruncateModule ], declarations: [ MyComponent ] }) export class MyApp { }

This will produce the following html

< p > 1234 567… </ p >

This pipe has also a second parameter to override the suffix used

Development

To generate all *.js , *.js.map and *.d.ts files:

$ npm run ng build @yellowspot/ng-truncate

To lint all *.ts files:

$ npm run ng lint @yellowspot/ng-truncate

To execute all test via via Karma:

$ npm run ng test @yellowspot/ng-truncate

