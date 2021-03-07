Jupyterlab Neon Theme

A flat, 80's neon inspired theme for JupyterLab.

This theme is hightly inspired by artworks of 80's Neon, Synthwave and Cyberpunk. It is optimized for long-term use but colorful and cooool.

There is a big update for the color scheme since version 3.0.0. If you are old users and don't like the new style, please find the archive here. However, unfortunately it would not be maintained anymore.

Bonuses

1. Search tool * Neon billboard

2. Collapser * Neon light

3. Scrollbar * FM-84's "Atlas" (only compatible with webKit browsers)

4. Presentation mode (Top menu --> View --> Presention mode)

Customize

You may don't like the default background or the transparent UI, so codes concerning these controversial designs are separately put into custom.css and detailly commented for you to customize.

After you edited css files, please follow instructions in the Development installation to reinstall.

1. Transparent left/top bar

PLease follow the comments to ajust the transparency.

2. Background

Two gradient backgrounds, 'Neon Night' and 'Neon Sunset', are provided. The default style is 'Neon Night' and you can uncomment codes to employ 'Neon Sunset' style.

To use an image as background, uncomment the corresponding part of codes, and change the url to the path of your image.

3. Fonts

To change fonts of editor and neon, firstly, add your font files to fonts directory and update fonts.css to register them. Then follow my comments to employ your registered fonts.

Compatibility

To support gradient scrollbars showed in screenshots, webKit browsers like chrome are required. Otherwise, please activate the Theme Scrollbars in the Top menu --> Settings --> JupyterLab Theme for dark scrollbars (except Edge). This color scheme is primarily designed for python and ipynb, so there may be issues in other situations. If any problem you find, please report it to me in the Github and I'll try to fix it as soon as possible.

Prerequisites

JupyterLab >= 3.0.0

This theme is an extension of Jupyterlab. In order to install JupyterLab extensions, you need to have Node.js installed and enable the Extension Manager which is disabled by default. More information can be found in the Official User Guide.

conda install -c conda-forge nodejs

Package installation

Using GUI

You can use the extension manager to find and install this theme for JupyterLab. Please check Official User Guide for detailed instructions.

Using the command

jupyter labextension install @yeebc/jupyterlab_neon_theme

Development installation

For a development install (requires npm version 4 or later), clone this github repo and do the following in the repository directory:

npm install jupyter labextension link .

To rebuild the package and the JupyterLab app:

npm run build jupyter lab build

Contributing

I welcome any contribution to this theme. You can get more imfomation about the project structure of JupyterLab theme extensions from Official Document.

Thanks

You may also like SynthWave '84, my favorite VS Code theme, with similar style and it is more compatible with HTML & CSS, JS.

And Welcome to 1984.