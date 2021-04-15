This project is back to being maintained, redirect any new PRs and issues to @wassgha

Easy to configure, lightweight, editable vector graphics in your react components.

Supports polygon and shape designing (with bezier curves)

Implemented default scale, rotate, drag, and arrange actions

Custom object types and custom panels

Examples and demonstration: https://react-designer.github.io/react-designer/

Keymap

Parameter Default del or back Removes the current object arrows Move the current object by 1px shift + arrows Move the currnet object by 10px enter Close the drawing path

Usage

All the entities are pure react components except action strategies in react-designer. I have tried to explain that. I'm starting with components.

Component: Designer

This is the main canvas component which holds the all toolset and manages all drawing data. You could use this component to create drawing canvas.

An example with default configuration:

import Designer, {Text, Rectangle} from 'react-designer' ; class App () { state = { objects : [ { type : "text" , x : 10 , y : 20 , text : "Hello!" , fill : "red" }, { type : "rect" , x : 50 , y : 70 , fill : "red" } ] } render() { return ( < Designer width = {250} height = {350} objectTypes = {{ ' text ' : Text , ' rect ' : Rect }} onUpdate = {(objects) => this.setState({objects})} objects={this.state.objects} /> ) } }

The Designer component expects the following parameters:

Parameter Default width 300 The width of document height 300 The height of document canvasWidth null The width of canvas. Same with document if it's null. canvasHeight null The height of canvas. Same with document if it's null. objects [] Your object set. onUpdate [] Your update callback. objectTypes Text, Circle, Rectangle, Path Mapping of object types. insertMenu Insert menu component. You can set null for hiding snapToGrid 1 Snaps the objects accordingly this multipier. rotator rotate({object, mouse}) The rotating strategy of objects scale scale({object, mouse}) The scaling strategy of objects drag drag({object, mouse}) The dragging strategy of objects

Object types are pure react components which are derived from Vector .

Component: Vector

You can create an object type by subclassing Vector component. Each object types have static meta object which contains icon and initial , and optionally editor value.

Example implementation:

class MyRectangle extends Vector { static meta = { icon : <Icon icon={'rectangle'} size={30} />, initial: { width: 5, height: 5, strokeWidth: 0, fill: "yellow", radius: 5, blendMode: "normal" } }; render() { let {object, index} = this.props; return ( <rect style={this.getStyle()} {...this.getObjectAttributes()} rx={object.radius} width={object.width} height={object.height} /> ); } }

You can register this object type in your Designer instance.

<Designer objectTypes={{ rectangle : MyRectangle}} width={ 500 } height={ 500 } onUpdate={...} objects={...} onUpdate={...} />

Apart from meta options, the vectors have panels static definition which contains the available panels of their.

Here are default panels in Vector component:

static panels = [ SizePanel, TextPanel, StylePanel, ArrangePanel ];

Component: Preview

You can use Preview component to disable editing tool set and controllers. This component just renders the SVG output of your data. It may be useful for presenting edited or created graphic, instead of building a SVG file.

The parameters are same with Designer component, except for two: the onUpdate callback is not necessary and an additional responsive option can be added, which given the original width and height will expand the preview to cover the width and height of its parent component, scaling its SVG while keeping the original aspect ratio of elements. Note that the original width and height still need to be provided in order for the responsive Preview to work.

<Preview objectTypes={{ rectangle : MyRectangle}} objects={ this .state.objects} height={ 500 } width={ 500 } responsive />

Action strategies

The actions of rotate , scale , drag are pure functions. You can change this actions by passing your strategy. The action functions calling with the following object bundle.

{ object, mouse, startPoint, objectIndex, objectRefs, }

Here are default action strategies:

Dragger

Moves the object to mouse bundle by the center of object.

export default ({object, startPoint, mouse}) => { return { ...object, x : mouse.x - (startPoint.clientX - startPoint.objectX), y : mouse.y - (startPoint.clientY - startPoint.objectY) }; };

Scaler

Scales the object by the difference with startPoint and current mouse bundle. If the difference lower than zero, changes the position of object.

export default ({object, startPoint, mouse}) => { let {objectX, objectY, clientX, clientY} = startPoint; let width = startPoint.width + mouse.x - clientX; let height = startPoint.height + mouse.y - clientY; return { ...object, x : width > 0 ? objectX: objectX + width, y : height > 0 ? objectY: objectY + height, width : Math .abs(width), height : Math .abs(height) }; };

Rotator

Changes the rotation as degree of object. This action may needs some improvement, I'm calculating with a base value (45 degree) because of the rotator anchor is on the upper right corner of object.

export default ({object, startPoint, mouse}) => { let angle = Math .atan2( startPoint.objectX + (object.width || 0 ) / 2 - mouse.x, startPoint.objectY + (object.height || 0 ) / 2 - mouse.y ); let asDegree = angle * 180 / Math .PI; let rotation = (asDegree + 45 ) * -1 ; return { ...object, rotate : rotation }; };

I built this project to create user-designed areas in my side project. So, this was just a hobby project, there may be things missing for a svg editor. I'm open to pull requests and feedback, and I need help to maintain.

Here is a todo list that in my mind. You could extend this list.

Implement Export panel Export selected object Export document

panel Write initial tests and setup test environment

Add a key map to keep the ratio of objects when scaling

Implement theme support for UI

Release Notes

Move React-dom dependency to dev-dependencies

Designer component exported as default now.

component exported as default now. Added insertMenu prop to Designer component.

Contributors (You can add your name here in your pull-request)