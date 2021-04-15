This project is back to being maintained, redirect any new PRs and issues to @wassgha
Easy to configure, lightweight, editable vector graphics in your react components.
Examples and demonstration: https://react-designer.github.io/react-designer/
|Parameter
|Default
del or
back
|Removes the current object
arrows
|Move the current object by 1px
shift +
arrows
|Move the currnet object by 10px
enter
|Close the drawing path
All the entities are pure react components except action strategies in react-designer. I have tried to explain that. I'm starting with components.
This is the main canvas component which holds the all toolset and manages all drawing data. You could use this component to create drawing canvas.
An example with default configuration:
import Designer, {Text, Rectangle} from 'react-designer';
class App() {
state = {
objects: [
{type: "text", x: 10, y: 20, text: "Hello!", fill: "red"},
{type: "rect", x: 50, y: 70, fill: "red"}
]
}
render() {
return (
<Designer width={250} height={350}
objectTypes={{
'text': Text,
'rect': Rect
}}
onUpdate={(objects) => this.setState({objects})}
objects={this.state.objects} />
)
}
}
The
Designer component expects the following parameters:
|Parameter
|Default
|width
|300
|The width of document
|height
|300
|The height of document
|canvasWidth
|null
|The width of canvas. Same with document if it's null.
|canvasHeight
|null
|The height of canvas. Same with document if it's null.
|objects
|[]
|Your object set.
|onUpdate
|[]
|Your update callback.
|objectTypes
|Text, Circle, Rectangle, Path
|Mapping of object types.
|insertMenu
|Insert menu component. You can set null for hiding
|snapToGrid
|1
|Snaps the objects accordingly this multipier.
|rotator
|rotate({object, mouse})
|The rotating strategy of objects
|scale
|scale({object, mouse})
|The scaling strategy of objects
|drag
|drag({object, mouse})
|The dragging strategy of objects
Object types are pure react components which are derived from
Vector.
You can create an object type by subclassing
Vector component. Each object types have static
meta object which contains
icon and
initial, and optionally
editor value.
Example implementation:
class MyRectangle extends Vector {
static meta = {
icon: <Icon icon={'rectangle'} size={30} />,
initial: {
width: 5,
height: 5,
strokeWidth: 0,
fill: "yellow",
radius: 5,
blendMode: "normal"
}
};
render() {
let {object, index} = this.props;
return (
<rect style={this.getStyle()}
{...this.getObjectAttributes()}
rx={object.radius}
width={object.width}
height={object.height} />
);
}
}
You can register this object type in your
Designer instance.
<Designer
objectTypes={{rectangle: MyRectangle}}
width={500}
height={500}
onUpdate={...}
objects={...}
onUpdate={...} />
Apart from meta options, the vectors have
panels static definition which contains the available panels of their.
Here are default panels in Vector component:
static panels = [
SizePanel,
TextPanel,
StylePanel,
ArrangePanel
];
You can use
Preview component to disable editing tool set and controllers. This component just renders the SVG output of your data. It may be useful for presenting edited or created graphic, instead of building a SVG file.
The parameters are same with Designer component, except for two: the onUpdate callback is not necessary and an additional
responsive option can be added, which given the original
width and
height will expand the preview to cover the width and height of its parent component, scaling its SVG while keeping the original aspect ratio of elements. Note that the original
width and
height still need to be provided in order for the responsive
Preview to work.
<Preview
objectTypes={{rectangle: MyRectangle}}
objects={this.state.objects}
height={500}
width={500}
responsive />
The actions of
rotate,
scale,
drag are pure functions. You can change this actions by passing your strategy. The action functions calling with the following object bundle.
{
object, // the current object
mouse, // mouse coordinates bundle. it have x and y attribtues
startPoint, // starting points of mouse and object bundles.
objectIndex, // the index of the object in the documen,
objectRefs, // DOM references of objects in the document
}
Here are default action strategies:
Moves the object to mouse bundle by the center of object.
// dragger.js
export default ({object, startPoint, mouse}) => {
return {
...object,
x: mouse.x - (startPoint.clientX - startPoint.objectX),
y: mouse.y - (startPoint.clientY - startPoint.objectY)
};
};
Scales the object by the difference with startPoint and current mouse bundle. If the difference lower than zero, changes the position of object.
// scale.js
export default ({object, startPoint, mouse}) => {
let {objectX, objectY, clientX, clientY} = startPoint;
let width = startPoint.width + mouse.x - clientX;
let height = startPoint.height + mouse.y - clientY;
return {
...object,
x: width > 0 ? objectX: objectX + width,
y: height > 0 ? objectY: objectY + height,
width: Math.abs(width),
height: Math.abs(height)
};
};
Changes the rotation as degree of object. This action may needs some improvement, I'm calculating with a base value (45 degree) because of the rotator anchor is on the upper right corner of object.
// rotate.js
export default ({object, startPoint, mouse}) => {
let angle = Math.atan2(
startPoint.objectX + (object.width || 0) / 2 - mouse.x,
startPoint.objectY + (object.height || 0) / 2 - mouse.y
);
let asDegree = angle * 180 / Math.PI;
let rotation = (asDegree + 45) * -1;
return {
...object,
rotate: rotation
};
};
I built this project to create user-designed areas in my side project. So, this was just a hobby project, there may be things missing for a svg editor. I'm open to pull requests and feedback, and I need help to maintain.
Here is a todo list that in my mind. You could extend this list.
Export panel
Designer component exported as default now.
insertMenu prop to
Designer component.