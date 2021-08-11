JSURL2 aims to be a drop-in replacement for JSON encoding with better size and time characteristics.
JSURL2 has been designed to be
<script> tags inside single-quoted Javascript strings (unlike JSON)
rich mode encodes/decodes
Date objects,
undefined,
NaN and
Infinity
JSON.parse with
JSURL.parse and
JSON.stringify with
JSURL.stringify
undefined)
Given its speed and size, it is well-suited to pass JS values to scripts in HTML, like initial data after Server-Side-Rendering. To do so, embed the result inside a single-quoted string (not double-quoted) and parse that in your script.
Some room has been left in the encoding space for special values. If you enable
rich on the stringifier, it will encode JS Date objects so that they decode as JS Date objects, and later it might support custom encode/decode of your own object types.
JSON:
{"name": "John Doé", "age": 42, "user": true, "children": ["Mary", "Bill"]}
JSON + URI encoding:
%7B%22name%22%3A%22John%20Do%C3%22%2C%22age%22%3A42%2C%22user%22%3Atrue%2C%22children%22%3A%5B%22Mary%22%2C%22Bill%22%5D%7D
JSURL2:
(name~John_Doé~age~42~user~~children~!Mary~Bill)~
JSURL2 + URI encoding:
(name~John_Do%C3%A9~age~42~user~~children~!Mary~Bill)~
The easiest way to install
jsurl is with NPM:
npm install jsurl
var JSURL = require("@yaska-eu/jsurl2");
// Options:
// * `rich`: encode Date, `undefined`, `Infinity`
// * `short`: remove optional trailing delimiters
str = JSURL.stringify(obj[, options]);
// Options:
// * `deURI`: remove URI encoding and whitespace
obj = JSURL.parse(str[, options]);
// return `default` instead of throwing on error; options are passed to `parse()`
obj = JSURL.tryParse(str[, default][, options]);
JSURL2 is based in spirit on the JSURL written by Bruno Jouhier (thanks!). It has been optimized for size and readability. You can start using JSURL2 instead of JSURL by simply using this package.
Things to note when upgrading:
parse(text, {deURI: true}) to handle any URI decoding automatically
~ and if so, use the v1 API as described below.
The old v1 API is still available if you need to decode v1 stringifieds.
var JSURL1 = require("jsurl2/v1");
str = JSURL1.stringify(obj);
obj = JSURL1.parse(str);
// return def instead of throwing on error
obj = JSURL1.tryParse(str[, def]);
JSURL uses the allowable characters in URI schemes for multiple purposes depending on the location in the result. Some examples:
! starts an array if it is the first character in a value, but inside a string it is unchanged.
~ and
) are used as end-of-value and end-of-object delimiters, and are illegal inside encoded values.
* starts a string, but can be left out if the first string character is a-z. Inside a string, it escapes special characters.
JSURL has a
short mode, which omits the unnecessary ending delimiters. You can use this to save a few more bytes, but you won't be able to spot an encoded value on sight by the ending
~.
Since browsers may choose to encode any character with URI escaping, and special characters are shown in URLs, no attempt is made to make v2 URI-neutral. Decoding will work no matter how many encodings happened, if you pass the
deURI: true option to the parser.
stringify adds whitespace (post-process, too slow in parser code)
parse and
stringify
undefined wins
new JSURL-based API to prepare custom encoding and dictionary
This work is licensed under the MIT license.