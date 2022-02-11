Fast, reliable, and secure dependency management.
Yarn is a modern package manager split into various packages. Its novel architecture allows to do things currently impossible with existing solutions:
|All your environment variables, in one place. Stop struggling with scattered API keys, hacking together home-brewed tools, and avoiding access controls. Keep your team and servers in sync with Doppler.
|Your app, enterprise-ready. Start selling to enterprise customers with just a few lines of code. Add Single Sign-On (and more) in minutes instead of months with WorkOS.
|Datadog has been sponsoring the time from our lead maintainer for more than a year now. They also upgraded our account so that we can benefit from long-term telemetry (RFC).
|Sysgears also sponsored time from very early in the 2.x development. In particular, their strong investment is the reason why Yarn 2 supports node_modules installs even better than it used to.
|Netlify has been the historical provider for our website. Each time we got issues, they jumped to our help. Their live previews have been super helpful in our development process.
|Cloudflare has also been an historical partner. While we don't directly mirror the npm registry anymore, they still power our website to make its delivery as fast as possible.
|Algolia contributed a lot to our documentation over the years. They still power the search engine we use on both versions of the documentation.
Consult the Installation Guide.
Consult the Migration Guide.
The documentation can be found at yarnpkg.com.
The API documentation can be found at yarnpkg.com/api.
On top of our classic integration tests, we also run Yarn every day against the latest versions of the toolchains used by our community - just in case. Everything should be green!
|Toolchains
|Tooling
Consult the Contributing Guide.
Clone this repository, then run the following commands:
yarn build:cli
How it works
After building the CLI your global
yarn will immediately start to reflect your local changes. This is because Yarn will pick up the
yarnPath settings in this repository's
.yarnrc.yml, which is configured to use the newly built CLI if available.
Works out of the box!
Note that no other command is needed! Given that our dependencies are checked-in within the repository (within the
.yarn/cache directory), you don't even need to run
yarn install. Everything just works right after cloning the project and is guaranteed to continue to work ten years from now 🙂
Those plugins typically come bundled with Yarn. You don't need to do anything special to use them.
yarn dlx command.
file: protocol within your dependencies.
yarn init command.
link: and
portal: references as dependencies.
node_modules folder.
yarn npm info,
yarn npm login,
yarn npm publish, ...).
yarn pack command.
patch: protocol.
Although developed on the same repository as Yarn itself, those plugins are optional and need to be explicitly installed through
yarn plugin import @yarnpkg/<plugin-name>.
exec: protocol within your dependencies.
yarn upgrade-interactive).
yarn stage command.
yarn workspaces foreach command.
Plugins can be developed by third-party entities. To use them within your applications, just specify the full plugin URL when calling
yarn plugin import. Note that plugins aren't fetched from the npm registry at this time - they must be distributed as a single JavaScript file.
To create your own plugin, please refer to the documentation.
The following packages are generic and can be used in a variety of purposes (including to implement other package managers, but not only):
node_modules tree builder and hoister.
The following packages are meant to be used by Yarn itself, and probably won't be useful to other applications: