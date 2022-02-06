Transforms an input field or a textarea into a Tags component, in an easy, customizable way,
with great performance and small code footprint, exploded with features.
Vanilla ⚡ React ⚡ Vue ⚡ Angular
Place these lines before any other code which is (or will be) using Tagify (Example here)
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@yaireo/tagify"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@yaireo/tagify/dist/tagify.polyfills.min.js"></script>
<link href="https://unpkg.com/@yaireo/tagify/dist/tagify.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
Tagify will then be available globally.
To load specific version use
@ - for example:
unpkg.com/@yaireo/tagify@3.1.0
npm i @yaireo/tagify --save
live demo using Parcel as bundler
import Tagify from '@yaireo/tagify'
var tagify = new Tagify(...)
Don't forget to include
tagify.cssfile in your project. CSS location:
@yaireo/tagify/dist/tagify.cssSCSS location:
@yaireo/tagify/src/tagify.scssSee SCSS usecase & example
<select>)
tag 1, tag 2, tag 3 or even newline-separated tags
hellip by giving
max-width to the
tag element in your
CSS
tagify.polyfills.min.js (in
/dist)
Simply run
gulp in your terminal, from the project's path (Gulp should be installed first).
Source files are this path:
/src/
Output files, which are automatically generated using Gulp, are in:
/dist/
The rest of the files are most likely irrelevant.
var tagify = new Tagify(...);
tagify.addTags(["banana", "orange", "apple"])
// or add tags with pre-defined propeties
tagify.addTags([{value:"banana", color:"yellow"}, {value:"apple", color:"red"}, {value:"watermelon", color:"green"}])
There are two possible ways to get the value of the tags:
value prop:
tagify.value (Array of tags)
inputElm.value (Stringified Array of tags)
The most common way is to simply listen to the
change event on the original input
var inputElm = document.querySelector,
tagify = new Tagify (inputElm);
inputElm.addEventListener('change', onChange)
function onChange(e){
// outputs a String
console.log(e.target.value)
}
Default format is a JSON string:
'[{"value":"cat"}, {"value":"dog"}]'
I recommend keeping this because some situations might have values such as addresses (tags contain commas):
'[{"value":"Apt. 2A, Jacksonville, FL 39404"}, {"value":"Forrest Ray, 191-103 Integer Rd., Corona New Mexico"}]'
Another example for complex tags state might be disabled tags, or ones with custom identifier class:
(tags can be clicked, so delevopers can choose to use this to disable/enable tags)
'[{"value":"cat", "disabled":true}, {"value":"dog"}, {"value":"bird", "class":"color-green"}]'
To change the format, assuming your tags have no commas and are fairly simple:
var tagify = new Tagify(inputElm, {
originalInputValueFormat: valuesArr => valuesArr.map(item => item.value).join(',')
})
Output:
"cat,dog"
Dynamically-loaded suggestions list (whitelist) from the server (as the user types) is a frequent need to many.
Tagify comes with its own loading animation, which is a very lightweight CSS-only code, and the loading
state is controlled by the method
tagify.loading which accepts
true or
false as arguments.
Below is a basic example using the
fetch API. I advise to abort the last request on any input before starting a new request.
var input = document.querySelector('input'),
tagify = new Tagify(input, {whitelist:[]}),
controller; // for aborting the call
// listen to any keystrokes which modify tagify's input
tagify.on('input', onInput)
function onInput( e ){
var value = e.detail.value
tagify.whitelist = null // reset the whitelist
// https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/AbortController/abort
controller && controller.abort()
controller = new AbortController()
// show loading animation and hide the suggestions dropdown
tagify.loading(true).dropdown.hide()
fetch('http://get_suggestions.com?value=' + value, {signal:controller.signal})
.then(RES => RES.json())
.then(function(newWhitelist){
tagify.whitelist = newWhitelist // update whitelist Array in-place
tagify.loading(false).dropdown.show(value) // render the suggestions dropdown
})
}
Sometimes the whitelist might be loaded asynchronously, and so any pre-filled value in the original input field
will be removed if the
enforceWhitelist is set to
true.
Tagify can automatically restore the last used
whitelist by setting a unique id to the Tagify instance,
by using the localstorage to persist the
whitelist &
value data:
var input = document.querySelector('input'),
tagify = new Tagify(input, {
id: 'test1', // must be unique (per-tagify instance)
enforceWhitelist: true,
}),
Tags which aren't
read-only can be edited by double-clicking them (by default)
or by changing the
editTags setting to
1, making tags editable by single-clicking them.
The value is saved on
blur or by pressing
enter key. Pressing
Escape will revert the change trigger
blur.
ctrlz will revert the change if an edited tag was marked as not valid (perhaps duplicate or blacklisted)
To prevent all tags from being allowed to be editable, set the
editTags setting to
false (or
null).
To do the same but for specific tag(s), set those tags' data with
editable property set to
false:
<input value='[{"value":"foo", "editable":false}, {"value":"bar"}]'>
For "regular" tags (not mix-mode or select-mode) the easiest way is to use the
pattern setting and use a Regex, or
apply the
pattern attribute directly on the
input which will be "transformed" into a Tagify component (for vanilla code where the
input tag is fully accessible to develops).
If the
pattern setting does not meet your needs, use the
validate setting, which recieves a tag data object as an argument and should return
true if validaiton is passing, or
false/
string of not.
A string may be returned as the reason of the validation failure so it would be printed as the
title attribute of the invalid tag.
Note - there is a setting to keep invalid tags (
keepInvalidTags) and if it's set to
true, the user can see the reason for the invalidation by
hovering the tag and see the browser's native tooltip via the
title attribute:
{
empty : "empty",
exceed : "number of tags exceeded",
pattern : "pattern mismatch",
duplicate : "already exists",
notAllowed : "not allowed"
}
The texts for those (invalid tags) titles can be customized from the settings:
new Tagify(inputElement, {
texts: {
duplicate: "Duplicates are not allowed"
}
})
Or by directly manipulating the Tagify function prototype:
Tagify.prototype.TEXTS = {...Tagify.prototype.TEXTS, {duplicate: "Duplicates are not allowed"}}
To be able to sort tags by draging, a 3rd-party script is needed.
I have made a very simple drag & drop (~
11kb unminified) script which uses HTML5 native API and
it is available to download via NPM or Github
but any other drag & drop script may possibly work. I could not find in the whole internet a decent lightweight script.
var tagify = new Tagify(inputElement)
// bind "DragSort" to Tagify's main element and tell
// it that all the items with the below "selector" are "draggable"
var dragsort = new DragSort(tagify.DOM.scope, {
selector: '.'+tagify.settings.classNames.tag,
callbacks: {
dragEnd: onDragEnd
}
})
// must update Tagify's value according to the re-ordered nodes in the DOM
function onDragEnd(elm){
tagify.updateValueByDOMTags()
}
It's possible to control the templates for some of the HTML elements tagify is using by
modifying the
settings.templates Object with your own custom functions which must return an HTML string.
Available templates are:
wrapper,
tag,
dropdown,
dropdownItem and the optional
dropdownItemNoMatch
which is a special template for rendering a suggestion item (in the dropdown list) only if there were no matches found for the typed input.
tag template:
Each template function automaticaly gets binded with
this pointing to the current Tagify instance.
It is imperative to preserve the class names and also the
this.getAttributes(tagData) for proper functionality.
new Tagify(inputElem, {
templates: {
tag(tagData, tagify){
return `<tag title="${(tagData.title || tagData.value)}"
contenteditable='false'
spellcheck='false'
tabIndex="${this.settings.a11y.focusableTags ? 0 : -1}"
class="${this.settings.classNames.tag} ${tagData.class ? tagData.class : ""}"
${this.getAttributes(tagData)}>
<x title='' class="${this.settings.classNames.tagX}" role='button' aria-label='remove tag'></x>
<div>
<span class="${this.settings.classNames.tagText}">${tagData[this.settings.tagTextProp] || tagData.value}</span>
</div>
</tag>`
}
})
The suggestions list is a whitelist Array of Strings or Objects which was set in the settings Object when the Tagify instance was created, and can be set latet directly on the instance:
tagifyInstance.whitelist = ["tag1", "tag2", ...].
The suggestions dropdown will be appended to the document's
<body> element and will be rendered by default in a position below (bottom of) the Tagify element.
Using the keyboard arrows up/down will highlight an option from the list, and hitting the Enter key to select.
It is possible to tweak the list dropdown via 2 settings:
enabled - this is a numeral value which tells Tagify when to show the suggestions dropdown, when a minimum of N characters were typed.
maxItems - Limits the number of items the suggestions list will render
var input = document.querySelector('input'),
tagify = new Tagify(input, {
whitelist : ['aaa', 'aaab', 'aaabb', 'aaabc', 'aaabd', 'aaabe', 'aaac', 'aaacc'],
dropdown : {
classname : "color-blue",
enabled : 0, // show the dropdown immediately on focus
maxItems : 5,
position : "text", // place the dropdown near the typed text
closeOnSelect : false, // keep the dropdown open after selecting a suggestion
highlightFirst: true
}
});
Will render
<div class="tagify__dropdown tagify__dropdown--text" style="left:993.5px; top:106.375px; width:616px;">
<div class="tagify__dropdown__wrapper">
<div class="tagify__dropdown__item tagify__dropdown__item--active" value="aaab">aaab</div>
<div class="tagify__dropdown__item" value="aaabb">aaabb</div>
<div class="tagify__dropdown__item" value="aaabc">aaabc</div>
<div class="tagify__dropdown__item" value="aaabd">aaabd</div>
<div class="tagify__dropdown__item" value="aaabe">aaabe</div>
</div>
</div>
By default searching the suggestions is using fuzzy-search (see settings).
If you wish to assign alias to items (in your suggestion list), add the
searchBy property to whitelist items you wish
to have an alias for.
In the below example, typing a part of a string which is included in the
searchBy property, for example
land midd" -
the suggested item which match the value "Israel" will be rendered in the suggestions (dropdown) list.
whitelist = [
...
{ value:'Israel', code:'IL', searchBy:'holy land, desert, middle east' },
...
]
Another handy setting is
dropdown.searchKeys which, like the above
dropdown.searchBy setting, allows
expanding the search of any typed terms to more than the
value property of the whitelist items (if items are a Collection).
[
{
value : 123456,
nickname : "foo",
email : "foo@mail.com"
},
{
value : 987654,
nickname : "bar",
email : "bar@mail.com"
},
...more..
]
// setting to search in other keys:
{
dropdown: {
searchKeys: ["nickname", "email"] // fuzzy-search matching for those whitelist items' properties
}
}
This feature must be toggled using these settings:
{
// mixTagsInterpolator: ["{{", "}}"], // optional: interpolation before & after string
mode: 'mix', // <-- Enable mixed-content
pattern: /@|#/ // <-- Text starting with @ or # (if single, String can be used here instead of Regex)
}
When mixing text with tags, the original textarea (or input) element will have a value as follows:
[[cartman]] and [[kyle]] do not know [[Homer simpson]]
If the inital value of the textarea or input is formatted as the above example, tagify will try to
automatically convert everything between
[[ &
]] to a tag, if tag exists in the whitelist, so make
sure when the Tagify instance is initialized, that it has tags with the correct
value property that match
the same values that appear between
[[ &
]].
Applying the setting
dropdown.position:"text" is encouraged for mixed-content tags, because the suggestions list
weird when there is already a lot of content at multiple lines.
If a tag does not exists in the whitelist, it may be created by the user and all you should do is listen to the
add event and update your local/remote state.
Similar to native
<Select> element, but allows typing text as value.
See live demo for React integration examples. ⚠️ Tagify is not a controlled component.
A Tagify React component is exported from
react.tagify.js:
onChange prop:
I have changed how the
onChange works internally within the Wrapper of Tagify
so as of March 30, 2021 the
e argument will include a
detail parameter with the value as string.
There is no more
e.target, and to access the original DOM input element, do this:
e.detail.tagify.DOM.originalInput.
Note: You will need to import Tagify's CSS also, either by JavaScript or by SCSS
@import(which is preferable) Also note that you will need to use dart-sass and not node-sass in order to compile the file.
import Tags from "@yaireo/tagify/dist/react.tagify" // React-wrapper file
import "@yaireo/tagify/dist/tagify.css" // Tagify CSS
// on tag add/edit/remove
const onChange = useCallback((e) => {
console.log("CHANGED:"
, e.detail.tagify.value // Array where each tag includes tagify's (needed) extra properties
, e.detail.tagify.getCleanValue()) // Same as above, without the extra properties
, e.detail.value // a string representing the tags
)
}, [])
const App = () => {
return (
<Tags
tagifyRef={tagifyRef} // optional Ref object for the Tagify instance itself, to get access to inner-methods
settings={settings} // tagify settings object
defaultValue="a,b,c"
{...tagifyProps} // dynamic props such as "loading", "showDropdown:'abc'", "value"
onChange={onChange}
/>
)
})
To gain full access to Tagify's (instance) inner methods, A custom
ref can be used:
...
const tagifyRef = useRef()
...
<Tags tagifyRef={tagifyRef} ... />
// or mix-mode
<MixedTags
settings={...}
onChange={...}
defaultValue={`This is a textarea which mixes text with [[{"value":"tags"}]].`}
/>
<MixedTags> component is a shorthand for
<Tags InputMode="textarea">
The
settings prop is only used once in the initialization process, please do not update it afterwards.
<Tags/> component
|Prop
|Type
|Updatable
|Info
|settings
|Object
|See settings section
|name
|String
|✔
<input>'s element
name attribute
|value
|String/Array
|✔
|Initial value.
|defaultValue
|String/Array
|Same as `value prop
|placeholder
|String
|✔
|placeholder text for the component
|readOnly
|Boolean
|✔
|Toggles
readonly state. With capital
O.
|tagifyRef
|Object
useRef hook refference for the component inner instance of vailla Tagify (for methods access)
|showFilteredDropdown
|Boolean/String
|✔
|if
true shows the suggestions dropdown. if assigned a String, show the dropdown pre-filtered.
|loading
|Boolean
|✔
|Toggles
loading state for the whole component
|whitelist
|Array
|✔
|Sets the
whitelist which is the basis for the suggestions dropdown & autocomplete
|className
|String
|Component's optional class name to be added
|InputMode
|String
"textarea" will create a
<textarea> (hidden) element instead of the default
<input> and automatically make Tagify act as "mix mode"
|autoFocus
|Boolean
|Should the component have focus on mount. Must be unique, per-page.
|children
|String/Array
value/
defaultValue props are prefered
|onChange
|Function
|See events section
|onInput
|Function
|See events section
|onAdd
|Function
|See events section
|onRemove
|Function
|See events section
|onInvalid
|Function
|See events section
|onClick
|Function
|See events section
|onKeydown
|Function
|See events section
|onFocus
|Function
|See events section
|onBlur
|Function
|See events section
|onEditInput
|Function
|See events section
|onEditBeforeUpdate
|Function
|See events section
|onEditUpdated
|Function
|See events section
|onEditStart
|Function
|See events section
|onEditKeydown
|Function
|See events section
|onDropdownShow
|Function
|See events section
|onDropdownHide
|Function
|See events section
|onDropdownSelect
|Function
|See events section
|onDropdownScroll
|Function
|See events section
|onDropdownNoMatch
|Function
|See events section
|onDropdownUpdated
|Function
|See events section
jQuery.tagify.js
A jQuery wrapper verison is also available, but I advise not using it because it's basically the exact same as the "normal" script (non-jqueryfied) and all the jQuery's wrapper does is allowing to chain the event listeners for ('add', 'remove', 'invalid')
$('[name=tags]')
.tagify()
.on('add', function(e, tagData){
console.log('added', ...tagData) // data, index, and DOM node
});
Accessing methods can be done via the
.data('tagify'):
$('[name=tags]').tagify();
// get tags from the server (ajax) and add them:
$('[name=tags]').data('tagify').addTags('aaa, bbb, ccc')
The below list of attributes affect Tagify.
These can also be set by Tagify settings Object manually, and not declerativly (via attributes).
|Attribute
|Example
|Info
|pattern
|Tag Regex pattern which tag input is validated by.
|placeholder
|This attribute's value will be used as a constant placeholder, which is visible unless something is being typed.
|readOnly
|No user-interaction (add/remove/edit) allowed.
|autofocus
|Automatically focus the the Tagify component when the component is loaded
|required
|Adds a
required attribute to the Tagify wrapper element. Does nothing more.
List of questions & scenarios which might come up during development with Tagify:
const tagify = new Tagify(tagNode, {
whitelist: ["a", "b", "c"]
})
If changes to the whitelist are needed, they should be done like so:
Incorrect:
tagify.settings.whitelist = ["foo", "bar"]
Correct:
// set the whitelist directly on the instance and not on the "settings" property
tagify.whitelist = ["foo", "bar"]
Tagify does not accept just any kind of data structure.
If a tag data is represented as an
Object, it must contain a unique property
value
which Tagify uses to check if a tag already exists, among other things, so make sure it is present.
Incorrect:
[{ "id":1, "name":"foo bar" }]
Correct:
[{ "id":1, "value": 1, "name":"foo bar" }]
[{ "value":1, "name":"foo bar" }]
[{ "value":"foo bar" }]
// ad a simple array of Strings
["foo bar"]
In framework-less projects, the developer should save the state of the Tagify component (somewhere), and
the question is:
when should the state be saved? On every change made to Tagify's internal state (
tagify.value via the
update() method).
var tagify = new Tagify(...)
// listen to "change" events on the "original" input/textarea element
tagify.DOM.originalInput.addEventListener('change', onTagsChange)
// This example uses async/await but you can use Promises, of course, if you prefer.
async function onTagsChange(e){
const {name, value} = e.target
// "imaginary" async function "saveToServer" should get the field's name & value
await saveToServer(name, value)
}
If you are using React/Vue/Angular or any "modern" framework, then you already know how to
attach "onChange" event listeners to your
<input>/
<textarea> elements, so the above is irrelevant.
Stopping tags from wrapping to new lines, add this to your
.tagify selector CSS Rule:
flex-wrap: nowrap;
Tagify internally has
state property, per
Tagify instance
and this may be useful for a variety of things when implementing a specific scenario.
var tagify = new Tagify(...)
var formElm = document.forms[0]; // just an example
tagify.on('keydown', onTagifyKeyDown)
function onTagifyKeyDown(e){
if( e.key == 'Enter' && // "enter" key pressed
!tagify.state.inputText && // assuming user is not in the middle oy adding a tag
!tagify.state.editing // user not editing a tag
){
setTimeout(() => formElm.submit()) // put some buffer to make sure tagify has done with whatever, to be on the safe-side
}
}
change event
Learn more about CSS Variables) (custom properties)
Tagify's utilizes CSS variables which allow easy customization without the need to manually write CSS. If you do wish to heavily style your Tagify components, then you can (and should) use the below variables within your modified styles as much as you can.
For a live example, see the demos page.
|Name
|Info
|--tags-disabled-bg
|Tag background color when disabled
|--tags-border-color
|The outer border color which surrounds tagify
|--tags-hover-border-color
|hover state
|--tags-focus-border-color
|focus state
|--tag-bg
|Tag background color
|--tag-hover
|Tag background color on hover (mouse)
|--tag-text-color
|Tag text color
|--tag-text-color--edit
|Tag text color when a Tag is being edited
|--tag-pad
|Tag padding, from all sides. Ex.
.3em .5em
|--tag--min-width
|Minimum Tag width
|--tag--max-width
|Maximum tag width, which gets trimmed with hellip after
|--tag-inset-shadow-size
|This is the inner shadow size, which dictates the color of the Tags.
It's important the size fits exactly to the tag.
Change this if you change the
--tag-pad or fontsize.
|--tag-invalid-color
|For border color of edited tags with invalid value being typed into them
|--tag-invalid-bg
|Background color for invalid Tags.
|--tag-remove-bg
|Tag background color when hovering the
× button.
|--tag-remove-btn-color
|Remove (
×) button text color
|--tag-remove-btn-bg
|Remove (
×) button background color
|--tag-remove-btn-bg--hover
|Remove (
×) button hover background color
|--input-color
|Input text color
|--tag-hide-transition
|Controls the transition property when a tag is removed. default is '.3s'
|--placeholder-color
|Placeholder text color
|--placeholder-color-focus
|Placeholder text color when Tagify has focus and no input was typed
|--loader-size
|Loading animation size.
1em is pretty big, default is a bit less.
|--readonly-striped
|Either a value
1 or
0 can be used to toggle the striped diagonal background in readonly
Tagify is prototype based and There are many methods, but I've chosen to list the most relevant ones:
|Name
|Parameters
|Info
destroy
|Reverts the input element back as it was before Tagify was applied
removeAllTags
|Removes all tags and resets the original input tag's value property
addTags
|Accepts a String (word, single or multiple with a delimiter), an Array of Objects (see above) or Strings.
addMixTags
Array/
String
|Bypasses the normalization process in
addTags, forcefully adding tags at the last caret location or at the end, if there's no last caret location saved (at
tagify.state.selection)
removeTags
|(#502) Remove single/multiple Tags. When nothing passed, removes last tag.
addEmptyTag
Object (
tagData)
|Create an empty tag (optionally with pre-defined data) and enters "edit" mode directly. See demo
loadOriginalValues
String/
Array
|Converts the input's value into tags. This method gets called automatically when instansiating Tagify. Also works for mixed-tags
getWhitelistItemsByValue
Object
{value} - return an Array of found matching items (case-insensitive)
getTagIndexByValue
String
|Returns the index of a specific tag, by value
getTagElmByValue
String
|Returns the first matched tag node, if found
isTagDuplicate
String
|Returns how many tags already exists with that value
parseMixTags
String
|Converts a String argument (
[[foo]] and [[bar]] are..) into HTML with mixed tags & texts
getTagElms
|Returns a DOM nodes list of all the tags
getTagElmByValue
String
|Returns a specific tag DOM node by value
tagData
HTMLElement,
Object
|set/get tag data on a tag element (has
.tagify__tag class by default)
editTag
HTMLElement
|Goes to edit-mode in a specific tag
replaceTag
tagElm,
Object (
tagData)
|Exit a tag's edit-mode. if "tagData" exists, replace the tag element with new data and update Tagify value
loading
Boolean
|toggle loading state on/off (Ex. AJAX whitelist pulling)
tagLoading
HTMLElement, Boolean
|same as above but for a specific tag element
createTagElem
Object (
tagData)
|Returns a tag element from the supplied tag data
injectAtCaret
HTMLElement (
injectedNode),
Object (
range)
|Injects text or HTML node at last caret position.
range parameter is optional
placeCaretAfterNode
HTMLElement
|Places the caret after a given node
insertAfterTag
HTMLElement (tag element),
HTMLElement/
String (whatever to insert after)
toggleClass
Boolean
|Toggles
class on the main tagify container (
scope)
dropdown.selectAll
|Add all whitelist items as tags and close the suggestion dropdown
dropdown.show
String
|Shows the sugegstions list dropdown. A string paramater allows filtering the results
dropdown.hide
Boolean
|Hides the suggestions list dropdown (if it's not managed manually by the developer)
dropdown.toggle
Boolean
|Toggles dropdown show/hide. the boolean parameter will force-show
updateValueByDOMTags
|Iterate tag DOM nodes and re-build the
tagify.value array (call this if tags get sorted manually)
parseTemplate
String/
Function (template name or function),
Array (data)
|converts a template string (by selecting one from the
settings.templates by name or supplying a template function which returns a String) into a DOM node
setReadonly
Boolean
|Toggles "readonly" mode on/off
setDisabled
Boolean
|Toggles "disabled" mode on/off
getPersistedData
String
|Get data for the specific instance by parameter
setPersistedData
*,
String
|Set data for the specific instance. Must supply a second parameter which will be the key to save the data in the localstorage (under the tagify namespace)
clearPersistedData
String
|Clears data for the specific instance, by parameter. If the parameter is ommited, clears all persisted data related to this instance (by its
id which was set in the instance's settings)
All triggered events return the instance's scope (tagify).
See
e.detail for custom event additional data.
var tagify = new Tagify(...)
// events can be chainable, and multiple events may be binded for the same callback
tagify
.on('input', e => console.log(e.detail))
.on('edit:input edit:updated edit:start edit:keydown', e => console.log(e.type, e.detail))
var tagify = new Tagify(inputNode, {
callbacks: {
"change": (e) => console.log(e.detail))
"dropdown:show": (e) => console.log(e.detail))
}
})
|Name
|Info
|change
|Any change to the value has occured.
e.details.value callback listener argument is a String
|add
|A tag has been added
|remove
|A tag has been removed (use
removeTag instead with jQuery)
|invalid
|A tag has been added but did not pass vaildation. See event detail
|input
|Input event, when a tag is being typed/edited.
e.detail exposes
value,
inputElm &
isValid
|click
|Clicking a tag. Exposes the tag element, its index & data
|dblclick
|Double-clicking a tag
|keydown
|When tagify input has focus and a key was pressed
|focus
|The component currently has focus
|blur
|The component lost focus
|edit:input
|Typing inside an edited tag
|edit:beforeUpdate
|Just before a tag has been updated, while still in "edit" mode
|edit:updated
|A tag as been updated (changed view editing or by directly calling the
replaceTag() method)
|edit:start
|A tag is now in "edit mode"
|edit:keydown
|keydown event while an edited tag is in focus
|dropdown:show
|Suggestions dropdown is to be rendered. The dropdown DOM node is passed in the callback, see demo.
|dropdown:hide
|Suggestions dropdown has been removed from the DOM
|dropdown:select
|Suggestions dropdown item selected (by mouse/keyboard/touch)
|dropdown:scroll
|Tells the percentage scrolled. (
event.detail.percentage)
|dropdown:noMatch
|No whitelist suggestion item matched for the the typed input. At this point it is possible to manually set
tagify.suggestedListItems to any possible custom value, for example:
[{ value:"default" }]
|dropdown:updated
|Fired when the dropdown list is re-filtered while suggestions list is visible and a tag was removed so it was re-added as a suggestion
Promise-based hooks for async program flow scenarios.
Allows to "hook" (intervene) at certain points of the program, which were selected as a suitable place to pause the program flow and wait for further instructions on how/if to procceed.
var input = document.querySelector('input')
var tagify = new Tagify(input,{
hooks: {
/**
* Removes a tag
* @param {Array} tags [Array of Objects [{node:..., data:...}, {...}, ...]]
*/
beforeRemoveTag : function( tags ){
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
confirm("Remove " + tags[0].data.value + "?")
? resolve()
: reject()
})
}
}
})
|Name
|Parameters
|Info
|beforeRemoveTag
|Array (of Objects)
|Example
|suggestionClick
|Object (click event data)
|Example
|beforePaste
tagify,
pastedText,
clipboardData
|Before pasted text was added to Tagify. Resolve with new paste value if needed
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Info
|tagTextProp
|String
"value"
|Tag data Object property which will be displayed as the tag's text. Remember to keep "value" property unique. See Also:
dropdown.mapValueTo,
dropdown.searchKeys
|placeholder
|String
|Placeholder text. If this attribute is set on an input/textarea element it will override this setting
|delimiters
|String
","
|[RegEx string] split tags by any of these delimiters. Example delimeters: ",|.| " (comma, dot or whitespace)
|pattern
|String/RegEx
|null
|Validate input by RegEx pattern (can also be applied on the input itself as an attribute) Ex:
/[1-9]/
|mode
|String
|null
|Use
select for single-value dropdown-like select box. See
mix as value to allow mixed-content. The 'pattern' setting must be set to some character.
|mixTagsInterpolator
|Array
['[[', ']]']
|Interpolation for mix mode. Everything between these will become a tag
|mixTagsAllowedAfter
|RegEx
/,\|\.\|\:\|\s/
|Define conditions in which typed mix-tags content is allowing a tag to be created after.
|duplicates
|Boolean
|false
|Should duplicate tags be allowed or not
|trim
|Boolean
|true
|If
true trim the tag's value (remove before/after whitespaces)
|enforceWhitelist
|Boolean
|false
|Should ONLY use tags allowed in whitelist.
In
mix-mode, setting it to
false will not allow creating new tags.
|userInput
|Boolean
|true
|Disable manually typing/pasting/editing tags (tags may only be added from the whitelist). Can also use the
disabled attribute on the original input element.
|autoComplete.enabled
|Boolean
|true
|Tries to suggest the input's value while typing (match from whitelist) by adding the rest of term as grayed-out text
|autoComplete.rightKey
|Boolean
|false
|If
true, when
→ is pressed, use the suggested value to create a tag, else just auto-completes the input. In mixed-mode this is ignored and treated as "true"
|whitelist
|Array
|[]
|An array of allowed tags (Strings or Objects). When using Objects in the whitelist array a
value property is a must & should be unique.
Also, the *whitelist used for auto-completion when
autoCompletion.enabled is
true
|blacklist
|Array
|[]
|An array of tags which aren't allowed
|addTagOnBlur
|Boolean
|true
|Automatically adds the text which was inputed as a tag when blur event happens
|pasteAsTags
|Boolean
|true
|Automatically converts pasted text into tags
|callbacks
|Object
|{}
|Exposed callbacks object to be triggered on events:
'add' /
'remove' tags
|maxTags
|Number
|Infinity
|Maximum number of allowed tags. when reached, adds a class "tagify--hasMaxTags" to
<Tags>
|editTags
|Object/Number
|{}
false or
null will disallow editing
|editTags.clicks
|Number
|2
|Number of clicks to enter "edit-mode": 1 for single click. Any other value is considered as double-click
|editTags.keepInvalid
|Boolean
|true
|keeps invalid edits as-is until
esc is pressed while in focus
|templates
|Object
wrapper,
tag,
dropdownItem
|Object consisting of functions which return template strings
|validate
|Function
|If the
pattern setting does not meet your needs, use this function, which recieves tag data object as an argument and should return
true if validaiton passed or
false/
string of not. A string may be returned as the reason of the validation failure.
|transformTag
|Function
|Takes a tag data as argument and allows mutating it before a tag is created or edited and also before validation.
Should not
return anything, only mutate the argument.
|keepInvalidTags
|Boolean
|false
|If
true, do not remove tags which did not pass validation
|skipInvalid
|Boolean
|false
|If
true, do not add invalid, temporary, tags before automatically removing them
|backspace
|*
|true
|On pressing backspace key:
true - remove last tag
edit - edit last tag
false - do nothing (useful for outside style)
|originalInputValueFormat
|Function
|If you wish your original input/textarea
value property format to other than the default (which I recommend keeping) you may use this and make sure it returns a string.
|mixMode.insertAfterTag
|Node/String
\u00A0
node or
string to add after a tag added
|a11y.focusableTags
|Boolean
|false
|allows tags to get focus, and also to be deleted via Backspace
|dropdown.enabled
|Number
|2
|Minimum characters input for showing a suggestions list.
false will not render a suggestions list.
|dropdown.caseSensitive
|Boolean
|false
|if
true, match exact item when a suggestion is selected (from the dropdown) and also more strict matching for dulpicate items. Ensure
fuzzySearch is
false for this to work.
|dropdown.maxItems
|Number
|10
|Maximum items to show in the suggestions list
|dropdown.classname
|String
""
|Custom classname for the dropdown suggestions list
|dropdown.fuzzySearch
|Boolean
|true
|Enables filtering dropdown items values' by string containing and not only beginning
|dropdown.sortby
|String/Function
|If set as
startsWith string, the suggestions list will be sorted with matched items which starts with the query shown first, and exact matches shown before all.
If this setting is defined as a
function, it recieves two arguments: the array of filtered items and the query and it must return an Array.
(default sorting order is same as the whitelist's)
|dropdown.accentedSearch
|Boolean
|true
|Enable searching for accented items in the whitelist without typing exact match (#491)
|dropdown.position
|String
"all"
|dropdown.highlightFirst
|Boolean
|false
|When a suggestions list is shown, highlight the first item, and also suggest it in the input (The suggestion can be accepted with → key)
|dropdown.closeOnSelect
|Boolean
|true
|close the dropdown after selecting an item, if
enabled:0 is set (which means always show dropdown on focus)
|dropdown.clearOnSelect
|Boolean
|true
|Keep typed text after selecting a suggestion
|dropdown.mapValueTo
|Function/String
|If whitelist is an Array of Objects:
Ex.
[{value:'foo', email:'foo@a.com'},...])
this setting controlls which data key will be printed in the dropdown.
Ex.1:
mapValueTo: data => "To:" + data.email
Ex.2:
mapValueTo: "email"
|dropdown.searchKeys
|Array
["value", "searchBy"]
|When a user types something and trying to match the whitelist items for suggestions, this setting allows matching other keys of a whitelist objects
|dropdown.appendTarget
|HTMLNode
document.body
|Target-Node which the suggestions dropdown is appended to (only when rendered)
|dropdown.placeAbove
|Boolean
|If defined, will force the placement of the dropdown in respect to the Boolean value:
true will always show the suggestions dropdown above the input field and
false will always show it below. By default this setting it not defined and the placement of the dropdown is automatically decided according to the space availble, where opening it below the input is preferred.