What is this:
Started as something I needed for my many Codepens - A way to provide viewers, and myself, a set of controllers, for manipulating the DOM instantaneously.
Imagine certain aspects of a web page, or a specific *component*, which you would like to add the ability to control on-the-fly. Change the visual looks or certain javascript parameters with a move or a slider.
CSS-variables (custom properties) are a great match for this script as they compute in real-time. Javascript is of course a benefitor because every knobs can be attached with a callback that recieves the current value, and additional data, as to what that value should be applied on.
It's so easy & quick to use Knobs, about 1 minute!⚠️ Supported only in modern browsers
range input (wheel-supported)
color input with awesome custom color picker
checkbox input
radio inputs group
select dropdown (native)
0 - Starts as hidden
1 - Starts as visible
2 - Always visible
position (relative to window viewport):
top right (default)
bottom right
top left
bottom left
All is needed is to include the knobs script on the page, and set it up.
new Knobs(settings)
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Info
|theme
Object
|Knobs theme variables. Since the Knobs are encapsulated within an iframe, they cannot be be styled from outside.
|live
Boolean
true
|Should changes be immediately applied
|persist
Boolean
false
|Persist changes using the browser's localstorage. Store
key/value per knob, where
key is the knob's label.
|visible
Number
0
0 - Starts as hidden
1 - Starts as visible
2 - Always visible
|CSSVarTarget
Element/
NodeList
|Global HTML element(s) for which to apply the CSS custom properties.
Can also be configured per-knob.
|knobsToggle
Boolean
false
|if
true - adds a checkbox next to each knob, which allows temporarily disabling the knob, reverting to default
|knobs
Array
|Array of Objects describing the knobs controllers on-screen
|standalone
Boolean
false
|if
true - does not create an iframe and appends it to the page, but simply gives the developer the DOM node, as is, to inject manually with
knobs.DOM.scope node. Note that CSS in also needed ('./src/styles/styles.scss`)
{
styles : ``, // optioanlly add any CSS and it will be injected into the iframe
flow : 'horizontal', // use 'compact' to keep things tight
position : 'top right',
primaryColor: '#0366D6', // mainly for links / range sliders
backgroud : "rgba(0,0,0,1)",
textColor : "#CCC",
border : 'none'
}
An array of Objects, where the properties describe a knob.
It is possible to define/update the
knobs Array after instance initialization, like so:
var myKnobs = new Knobs({ CSSVarTarget:document.body }) // only if working with CSS variables
myKnobs.knobs = [{...}, ...] // Add/change the knobs. will automatically re-render (see example further below)
All defined knob properties, beside a special few, are attributes that
are applied on the HTML input element that controls the knob, so it is up
to the developer who set up the knobs to use the appropriate attributes, for
each type of of the supported knobs (
range,
color,
checkbox).
The special other properties are:
onChange
Callback which fires on every
input event
cssVar
Optional. An array of 3 items:
String) - CSS variable name
String) - Units (optional - Ex.
% or
px)
HTML NODE) - Reference to an HTML node to apply the knob's CSS variable on (optional)
Sometimes it is wanted for variables to be defined unitless, for calculation-purposes, like so:
div{
--size: 10;
/* limits with width to a minimum of 10px by using unitless variable for the "max" function */
width: calc(Max(50, var(--size)) * 1px);
}
So, when a unitless-variable is desired, but ultimatly it will have a unit, then
units (2nd item in the array)
should be written with a dash prefix, Ex.:
-px, and it will be displayed in the label correctly but ignored when
applying the variable.
cssVarsHSLA (boolean)
Applies only to color knobs and if set to
true will generate 4 CSS variables for the HSLA version of the color.
--main-color-h,
--main-color-s,
--main-color-l &
--main-color-a.
{
cssVar: ['main-color'],
cssVarsHSLA: true,
label: 'Page background',
type: 'color',
defaultFormat: 'hsla',
},
defaultFormat (string)
Applies only to color knobs. Sets the default format displayed to the user and also the value which will
be set to the input. Possible values are:
hsla,
rgba,
hex.
label (string)
A text which is displayed alongside the knob
labelTitle (string)
Optional
title attribute for the knob's label
value (string, number)
Acts as the initial value of the knob, except for
checkbox knobs, in which case,
if the knob also has
cssVar property set, then the checkbox is checked, that CSS variable
value will be the
value property of the knob, Ex.
{
cssVar: ['hide'], // CSS variable name "--hide"
label: 'Show',
type: 'checkbox',
// checked: true, // not checked by default
value: 'none', // if checked: --hide: none;
}
Then in your CSS you can write the below, so when
--hide is not defined,
block is used as the
display property value.
display: var(--hide, block);
It is possible to use an already-declared CSS-varaible (on the target element) by emmiting the
value
prop from the knob decleration. The program will try to get the value using
getComputedStyle and
getPropertyValue.
Variables which has
calc or any other computations might result in
NaN. In which case, a
console.warn will be presented
and a manually typed
value property for the knob would be advised.
isToggled (boolean)
If this property is set to
false, the knob will be toggled off by default.
Will only take affect if
knobsToggle setting is set to
true
options (array)
Used for knobs of type
select. An Array of options to render.
[20, 150, [200, '200 nice pixels'], 500]
An option can be split to the actual value it represents and its textual value, as the above example shows.
knobClass (string)
Add your own class to the knob (row) element itself (for styling purposes).
Remember that in order to add custom styles, the
theme.styles setting should be used, because all knobs
are encapsulated within an iframe so your page styles won't affect anything that's inside.
render (string)
Allows to render anything you want in the knob area.
Should return a string of HTML, for example:
{
render: `
<button onclick='alert(1)'>1</button>
<button onclick='alert(2)'>2</button>
`,
knobClass: 'custom-actions'
}
script (function)
A function to be called which has logic related to the custom HTML in the
render property (shown above).
The function recieves 2 arguments: The knobs instance referece and the (auto)generated knob
name string.
{
label: 'Custom HTML with label',
render: `
<button type='button' class='specialBtn1'>1</button>
<button type='button' class='specialBtn2'>2</button>
`,
script(knobs, name){
knobs.getKnobElm(name).addEventListener("click", e => {
if( e.target.tagName == 'BUTTON' )
alert(e.target.textContent)
})
},
},
npm i @yaireo/Knobs
CDN source:
https://unpkg.com/@yaireo/knobs@latest
Knobs
import Knobs from '@yaireo/knobs'
format &
CSStoHSLA are defined on Knobs' instances in
color property, for example:
const myKnobs = new Knobs({
...,
knobs: [
{
cssVar: ['bg'], // alias for the CSS variable
label: 'Color',
type: 'color',
value: '#45FDA9',
onChange(e, knobData, hsla) => {
console.log( myKnobs.format(knobData.value, 'rgb') ) // will print a color string in RGBA
}
}
]
})
myKnobs.color.format()
var settings = {
theme: {
position: 'bottom right', // default is 'top left'
},
// should update immediately (default true)
live: false,
// 0 - starts as hidden, 1 - starts as visible, 2 - always visible
visible: 0,
CSSVarTarget: document.querySelector('.testSubject'),
knobs: [
{
cssVar: ['width', '-px'], // prefix unit with '-' makes it only a part of the title but not of the variable
label: 'Width',
labelTitle: 'Changes the width at steps of 50 pixels',
type: 'range',
value: 200,
min: 0,
max: 500,
step: 50,
onChange: console.log // javascript callback on every "input" event
},
{
cssVar: ['width', '-px'],
label: 'Width preset',
type: 'select',
options: [20, 150, [200, '200 nice pixels'], 500],
value: 150, // should be one of the options
defaultValue: 150 // value for which to reset to (optional)
isToggled: false, // this knob will not take affect by default
},
{
cssVar: ['height', 'vh'],
label: 'Height',
type: 'range',
// value: 20, // if a value is not defined, Knobs will try to get it from the CSS ("CSSVarTarget" selector) automatically
min: 0,
max: 100,
onChange: console.log
},
{
cssVar: ['align'],
label: 'Align boxes',
type: 'radio',
name: 'align-radio-group',
options: [
{ value:'left', hidden:true, label: '<svg ...' },
{ value: 'center', label:'Center' },
{ value:'right', hidden:true, label:'<svg ...' }
],
value: 'center',
defaultValue: 'left'
},
{
cssVar: ['radius', '%'],
label: 'Radius of the big square here',
type: 'range',
value: 0,
min: 0,
max: 50,
onChange: console.log
},
"Label example",
{
cssVar: ['bg'], // alias for the CSS variable
label: 'Color',
type: 'color',
defaultFormat: 'hsla',
cssVarsHSLA: true,
value: '#45FDA9',
swatches: ['red', 'gold'], // swatches which can be selected inside the color picker
onChange: (e, knobData, hsla) => console.log(e, knobData, hsla, knobData.value)
},
{
cssVar: ['main-bg', null, document.body], // [alias for the CSS variable, units, applies on element]
label: 'Background',
type: 'color',
value: '#FFFFFF',
onChange: (e, knobData, hsla) => console.log(e, knobData, hsla, knobData.value)
},
["Label example", false] // group is collapsed by default
{
cssVar: ['hide'], // alias for the CSS variable
label: 'Show',
type: 'checkbox',
// checked: true, // default
value: 'none',
onChange: console.log
},
{
label: 'Custom with label',
render: `
<button type='button' class='specialBtn1'>1</button>
<button type='button' class='specialBtn2'>2</button>
`,
script(knobs, name){
knobs.getKnobElm(name).addEventListener("click", e => {
if( e.target.tagName == 'BUTTON' )
alert(e.target.textContent)
})
},
},
{
render: `
<button type='button' class='specialBtn3'>😎</button>
`,
script(knobs){
const elm = knobs.DOM.scope.querySelector('.specialBtn3')
elm.addEventListener("click", () => alert('😎'))
},
knobClass: 'custom-actions'
}
]
}
var penKnobs = new Knobs(settings)