Currently only supports vertical scroll due to cultural norms
While there is somewhat of a support for scrollbar customization through CSS, it is not fully supported in all browsers / older versions and the level of customization isn't flexible enough to allow creativity or certain special product needs.
👉 Make sure to import
fakescroll.css
import FakeScroll from '@yaireo/fakescroll/react.fakescroll.js'
import '@yaireo/fakescroll/fakescroll.css'
const onFakeScrollChange = ({ scrollRatio }) => console.log(scrollRatio)
<FakeScroll className='foo' track='smooth' onChange={onFakeScrollChange}>
...
</FakeScroll>
<div class="foo">
...
...
...
</div>
var myScrollbar = document.querySelector('.foo').fakeScroll({
onChange: () => console.log( myScrollbar.scrollRatio )
})
The
onChange also has a
scrollRatio propery in its argument:
document.querySelector('.foo--outside').fakeScroll({
onChange: ({ scrollRatio }) => console.log( scrollRatio )
});
<div class="foo fakeScroll fakeScroll--hasBar">
<div class="fakeScroll__wrap">
<div class="fakeScroll__content">
...
...
...
</div>
</div>
<div class="fakeScroll__bar"></div>
</div>
The script probably won't work on IE without Babel & ES2015 polyfills.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Info
|classname
|String
|""
|Class name which is added to the scrollbar Track element
|track
|Boolean/String
|false
|enable track events. use "smooth" for smooth "jumping"
|onChange
|Function
|Callback function whenever the scroll updates