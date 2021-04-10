1.4KB gzipped (js)

4.0KB minified (js)

7.7KB unminified (js)

~20+ KB avarage similar scripts (unminified)

Currently only supports vertical scroll due to cultural norms

While there is somewhat of a support for scrollbar customization through CSS, it is not fully supported in all browsers / older versions and the level of customization isn't flexible enough to allow creativity or certain special product needs.

👉 Make sure to import fakescroll.css

import FakeScroll from '@yaireo/fakescroll/react.fakescroll.js' import '@yaireo/fakescroll/fakescroll.css' const onFakeScrollChange = ( { scrollRatio } ) => console .log(scrollRatio) <FakeScroll className= 'foo' track= 'smooth' onChange={onFakeScrollChange}> ... < /FakeScroll>

Example markup:

< div class = "foo" > ... ... ... </ div >

Initialize custom scrollbar with callback:

var myScrollbar = document .querySelector( '.foo' ).fakeScroll({ onChange : () => console .log( myScrollbar.scrollRatio ) })

The onChange also has a scrollRatio propery in its argument:

document .querySelector( '.foo--outside' ).fakeScroll({ onChange : ( { scrollRatio } ) => console .log( scrollRatio ) });

The above markup will now become:

< div class = "foo fakeScroll fakeScroll--hasBar" > < div class = "fakeScroll__wrap" > < div class = "fakeScroll__content" > ... ... ... </ div > </ div > < div class = "fakeScroll__bar" > </ div > </ div >

Browser support

The script probably won't work on IE without Babel & ES2015 polyfills.

Settings