YAGA leaflet-ng2 is a granular implementation of the popular Leaflet framework into the model view view controller (MVVC) of Angular.io. It provides a directive for every Leaflet class that belongs to the user interface by inheriting the original Leaflet class and enhancing it with the decorators of Angular and glue-code. With this approach the directives are still extensible and it is possible to write the structure of an app in a descriptive way in a well known markup language, HTML5. This is why you mainly need HTML skills for creating a template based geo-app with leaflet-ng2.
It is easy to enhance this library with one’s own Angular modules, because of its modular structure. It is even possible to use the already existing Leaflet plugins on top, because the implementation also detects changes that were made in Leaflet and bind them to Angular’s data model.
The YAGA Development-Team gives a great importance to tests, test-coverage, documentation, examples and getting started templates.
First you have to install this library from npm:
npm install --save @yaga/leaflet-ng2
This module works like a normal Angular 2 module. You should do something like that:
import { YagaModule, OSM_TILE_LAYER_URL } from '@yaga/leaflet-ng2';
import { Component, NgModule, PlatformRef } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { platformBrowserDynamic } from '@angular/platform-browser-dynamic';
const platform: PlatformRef = platformBrowserDynamic();
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `<yaga-map><yaga-tile-layer [(url)]="tileLayerUrl"></yaga-tile-layer></yaga-map>`
})
export class AppComponent {
// Your logic here, like:
public tileLayerUrl: string = OSM_TILE_LAYER_URL;
}
@NgModule({
bootstrap: [ AppComponent ],
declarations: [ AppComponent ],
imports: [ BrowserModule, YagaModule ]
})
export class AppModule { }
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => {
platform.bootstrapModule(AppModule);
});
Do not forget to import the leaflet css!
After that you should be able to use the following directives or components:
yaga-map This must be the root component!
yaga-attribution-control
yaga-circle
yaga-circle-marker
yaga-div-icon
yaga-feature-group
yaga-geojson
yaga-icon
yaga-image-overlay
yaga-layer-group
yaga-layers-control with
[yaga-base-layer] and
[yaga-overlay-layer]
yaga-marker
yaga-polygon
yaga-polyline
yaga-popup
yaga-rectangle
yaga-scale-control
yaga-tile-layer
yaga-tooltip
yaga-zoom-control
For further information look at the api documentation or the examples.
For developing we recommend to use a command-line-interface like
angular-cli for
web-applications or
ionic for smartdevice-like apps.
You can also check out our ionic-starter templates on our GitHub account
You have to perform the followings steps to start a project with the
angular-cli:
# Install the angular-cli to your system
npm install -g angular-cli
# Create a app with the angular-cli
ng new my-yaga-app
# Switch into the created project directory
cd my-yaga-app
# Install @yaga/leaflet-ng2 as project dependency
npm install --save @yaga/leaflet-ng2
Import the YAGA module into your app in
app.module.ts:
// other imports...
import { YagaModule } from '@yaga/leaflet-ng2';
// ...
@NgModule({
imports: [
// other...
YagaModule,
],
// some other properties...
)
export class AppModule { }
You have to perform the followings steps to start a project with the
ionic-cli:
# Install the ionic-cli to your system
npm install -g ionic
# Create a app with the ionic-cli (select a template unteractive)
ionic start my-yaga-app
# Switch into the created project directory
cd my-yaga-app
# Install @yaga/leaflet-ng2 as project dependency
npm install --save @yaga/leaflet-ng2
Import the YAGA module into your app in
app.module.ts:
// other imports...
import { YagaModule } from '@yaga/leaflet-ng2';
// ...
@NgModule({
imports: [
// other...
YagaModule,
],
// some other properties...
)
export class AppModule { }
You are able to integrate other Leaflet plugins (not prepared for the use with Angular) by importing the map directive into your parent directive like this:
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `<yaga-map><!-- ... --></yaga-map>`
})
export class AppComponent implements AfterViewInit {
@ViewChild(MapComponent) private mapComponent: MapComponent;
public ngAfterViewInit(): void {
const myFancyLeafletPlugin = (L as any).myFancyLeafletPlugin({ /* ... */ });
this.mapComponent.addSomething(myFancyLeafletPlugin);
}
}
For further information, take a look at the according issue on GitHub
To write an existing extension as a YAGA directive is made as easy as possible. Your Leaflet-Plugin of choice should already have a TypeScript type-definition. At first take a look which Leaflet base-class your Leaflet-Plugin of choice implements. Than copy the implementation and software-tests of the according base-class in this repository and enhance it accordingly to the given schema.
MapProvider - Inject this provider for classes that have to interact with the
Map class and not with a
LayerGroup.
Controls typically use the
MapProvider
LayerGroupProvider - Inject this provider for classes that implements
Layers. Note that the
Map also provides
a
LayerGroupProvider, but it is
@Host and you are not able to request a higher one in the dependency-chain.
LayerProvider - Every class that implements
Layer should have a
LayerProvider to give for example
Popups the
possibility to get access to this.
MarkerProvider - Use this to add
Icons.
Every class that extends a layer in Leaflet must provide a
LayerProvider. Layers in Leaflet needs typically a
Map or
LayerGroup to have the possibility to add it to that (
layer.addTo(MapOrLayerGroup)). So every instance of a
LayerGroup must provide a
LayerGroupProvider.
With the information of the above mentioned architecture, you have to implement a
LayerGroupDirective (which is
extended from Leaflet's
LayerGroup class, which is - in turn - extended from Leaflet's
Layer) like this:
import { Directive, SkipSelf } from '@angular/core';
import { LayerGroupProvider, LayerProvider } from '@yaga/leaflet-ng2';
import { FeatureGroup } from 'leaflet';
@Directive({
providers: [ LayerGroupProvider, LayerProvider ], // Provide a new Layer and LayerGroup
selector: 'yaga-feature-group',
})
export class FeatureGroupDirective extends FeatureGroup {
constructor(
@SkipSelf() parentLayerGroupProvider: LayerGroupProvider, // Use SkipSelf to access the parent provider
layerGroupProvider: LayerGroupProvider, // Import new Provider to reference this class
layerProvider: LayerProvider, // Import new Provider to reference this class
) {
super();
layerProvider.ref = this; // Reference this class to created provider
layerGroupProvider.ref = this; // Reference this class to created provider
this.addTo(parentLayerGroupProvider.ref); // Add it to parent LayerGroup (which can also be a map)
}
}
Scripts registered in package.json:
init: Install all stuff needed for development (Typings, libs etc.)
clean: Remove the stuff from init-task
reinit: Call clean and init
transpile: Transpile TypeScript Code to JavaScript
lint: Use the linter for TypeScript Code
test: Run software- and coverage-tests in node.
browser-test: Build the tests for the browser.
build-examples: Build the examples.
doc: Build the API documentation.
Every command is also available as dockerized version, by prefixing
docker: (ex.:
docker:lint)
This library is released under the ISC License.