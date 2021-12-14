React code splitting made easy. Reduce your bundle size without stress ✂️✨.

npm install @loadable/component

See the documentation at loadable-components.com for more information about using Loadable Components!

Quicklinks to some of the most-visited pages:

Example

import loadable from '@loadable/component' const OtherComponent = loadable( () => import ( './OtherComponent' )) function MyComponent ( ) { return ( < div > < OtherComponent /> </ div > ) }

Supporting Loadable Components

