rd

@y0c/react-datepicker

by hosung
1.0.4 (see all)

📅 React DatePicker Library (Flexible, Reusable)

Readme

drawing

React DatePicker

License: MIT npm version Build Status codecov Maintainability code style: prettier dependencies Status devDependencies Status Storybook NPM Download Join the chat at https://gitter.im/react-datepicker/community

Flexible, Reusable, Mobile friendly DatePicker Component

🎬 Intro

DatePicker

datepicker

RangeDatePicker

rangedatepicker

Demo in Storybook

Edit React Datepicker

✨ Major Component

  • RangeDatePicker
  • DatePicker
  • Standalone Calendar

The components that you can use are as follows: If you want to configure the DatePicker yourself, you can configure it any way you want through the Default Calendar component.

🔧 Built With

  • TypeScript
  • Sass
  • React

📦 Dependency

  • Moment.js

In previous versions, moment.js were used. but now it is changed to Day.js to because of bundle size issue (#14)

Day.js is a javascript library for Parse, validate, manipulate, and display dates and times. this component use Day.js library to globalize and control date. You can check the locale list through this link.

📲 Installation

yarn add @y0c/react-datepicker
# or 
npm install --save @y0c/react-datepicker

💡 Examples

Simple DatePicker

// import Calendar Component 
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { DatePicker } from '@y0c/react-datepicker';
// import calendar style 
// You can customize style by copying asset folder.
import '@y0c/react-datepicker/assets/styles/calendar.scss';

class DatePickerExample extends Component {

  onChange = (date) => {
    // Day.js object
    console.log(date);

    // to normal Date object
    console.log(date.toDate());
  }
  
  render() {
    return (
      <DatePicker onChange={this.onChange}/>
    )
  }
}

You can find more Exmaples and Demo in story book link

🌎 i18n

Features for i18n are provided by Day.js by default.

see locale list https://github.com/iamkun/dayjs/tree/dev/src/

and you can customize the locale object

// use day.js locale
import 'dayjs/locale/ko'

// delivery prop locale string  
<DatePicker locale="ko" />

// or define customize locale object 
const locale = {
  name: 'ko',
  weekdays: '일요일_월요일_화요일_수요일_목요일_금요일_토요일'.split('_'),
  weekdaysShort: '일_월_화_수_목_금_토'.split('_'),
  months: '1월_2월_3월_4월_5월_6월_7월_8월_9월_10월_11월_12월'.split('_'),
};

// delivery propr locale object
<DatePicker locale={locale} />

Defaults locale en

🎨 Themeing

  1. Copy this project asset folder under scss file
  2. Override scss variable you want(_variable.scss) ( red theme examples )
// red_theme.scss
$base-font-size: 12px;
$title-font-size: 1.3em;

// override scss variable
$primary-color-dark: #e64a19;
$primary-color: #ff5722;
$primary-color-light: #ffccbc;
$primary-color-text: #ffffff;
$accent-color: #ff5252;
$primary-text-color: #212121;
$secondary-text-color: #757575;
$divider-color: #e4e4e4;
$today-bg-color: #fff9c4;

// import mixin 
@import "../node_modules/@y0c/react-datepicker/assets/styles/_mixin.scss";
// import app scss
// if you want other style customize 
// app.scss copy & rewrite !
@import "../node_modules/@y0c/react-datepicker/assets/styles/app.scss";

if you want custom css rewrite app.scss file

Try this example!

Edit 1rw1lp8w7j

⚙️ Local Development

This component is managed by a storybook which is combined with develop environment and documentation. If you want develop in local environment, clone project and develop through a storybook

# clone this project
git clone https://github.com/y0c/react-datepicker.git
# install dependency
yarn
# start storybook 
yarn run storybook

Open your browser and connect http://localhost:6006

💼 Get Support

Please fork and use https://codesandbox.io/s/pw6n17pk57 to reproduce your problem.

  • Open a new issue(Bug or Feature) on Github
  • Join the Gitter room to chat with other developers.

👨‍👦‍👦 Contribution

Issue and Pull Request are always welcome!

📝 License

MIT

