A Node.js module for implementing BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) peripherals.
Note: macOS / Mac OS X, Linux, FreeBSD and Windows are currently the only supported OSes.
libbluetooth-dev
bluetoothd disabled, if BlueZ 5.14 or later is installed. Use
sudo hciconfig hci0 up to power Bluetooth adapter up after stopping or disabling
bluetoothd.
System V:
sudo service bluetooth stop (once)
sudo update-rc.d bluetooth remove (persist on reboot)
systemd
sudo systemctl stop bluetooth (once)
sudo systemctl disable bluetooth (persist on reboot)
If you're using noble and bleno at the same time, connected BLE devices may not be able to retrieve a list of services from the BLE adaptor. Check out noble's documentation on bleno compatibility
sudo apt-get install bluetooth bluez libbluetooth-dev libudev-dev
Make sure
node is on your path, if it's not, some options:
nodejs to
node:
sudo ln -s /usr/bin/nodejs /usr/bin/node
sudo yum install bluez bluez-libs bluez-libs-devel
See Configure Intel Edison for Bluetooth LE (Smart) Development
Make sure you have GNU Make:
sudo pkg install gmake
Disable automatic loading of the default Bluetooth stack by putting no-ubt.conf into
/usr/local/etc/devd/no-ubt.conf and restarting devd (
sudo service devd restart).
Unload
ng_ubt kernel module if already loaded:
sudo kldunload ng_ubt
Make sure you have read and write permissions on the
/dev/usb/* device that corresponds to your Bluetooth adapter.
npm install bleno
var bleno = require('bleno');
See examples folder for code examples.
NOTE:
bleno.state must be
poweredOn before advertising is started.
bleno.on('stateChange', callback(state)); can be used register for state change events.
var name = 'name';
var serviceUuids = ['fffffffffffffffffffffffffffffff0']
bleno.startAdvertising(name, serviceUuids[, callback(error)]);
Note:: there are limits on the name and service UUID's
var uuid = 'e2c56db5dffb48d2b060d0f5a71096e0';
var major = 0; // 0x0000 - 0xffff
var minor = 0; // 0x0000 - 0xffff
var measuredPower = -59; // -128 - 127
bleno.startAdvertisingIBeacon(uuid, major, minor, measuredPower[, callback(error)]);
Notes::
var scanData = new Buffer(...); // maximum 31 bytes
var advertisementData = new Buffer(...); // maximum 31 bytes
bleno.startAdvertisingWithEIRData(advertisementData[, scanData, callback(error)]);
bleno.stopAdvertising([callback]);
Set the primary services available on the peripheral.
var services = [
... // see PrimaryService for data type
];
bleno.setServices(services[, callback(error)]);
bleno.disconnect(); // Linux only
bleno.updateRssi([callback(error, rssi)]); // not available in OS X 10.9
var PrimaryService = bleno.PrimaryService;
var primaryService = new PrimaryService({
uuid: 'fffffffffffffffffffffffffffffff0', // or 'fff0' for 16-bit
characteristics: [
// see Characteristic for data type
]
});
var Characteristic = bleno.Characteristic;
var characteristic = new Characteristic({
uuid: 'fffffffffffffffffffffffffffffff1', // or 'fff1' for 16-bit
properties: [ ... ], // can be a combination of 'read', 'write', 'writeWithoutResponse', 'notify', 'indicate'
secure: [ ... ], // enable security for properties, can be a combination of 'read', 'write', 'writeWithoutResponse', 'notify', 'indicate'
value: null, // optional static value, must be of type Buffer - for read only characteristics
descriptors: [
// see Descriptor for data type
],
onReadRequest: null, // optional read request handler, function(offset, callback) { ... }
onWriteRequest: null, // optional write request handler, function(data, offset, withoutResponse, callback) { ...}
onSubscribe: null, // optional notify/indicate subscribe handler, function(maxValueSize, updateValueCallback) { ...}
onUnsubscribe: null, // optional notify/indicate unsubscribe handler, function() { ...}
onNotify: null, // optional notify sent handler, function() { ...}
onIndicate: null // optional indicate confirmation received handler, function() { ...}
});
Can specify read request handler via constructor options or by extending Characteristic and overriding onReadRequest.
Parameters to handler are
offset (0x0000 - 0xffff)
callback
callback must be called with result and data (of type
Buffer) - can be async.
var result = Characteristic.RESULT_SUCCESS;
var data = new Buffer( ... );
callback(result, data);
Can specify write request handler via constructor options or by extending Characteristic and overriding onWriteRequest.
Parameters to handler are
data (Buffer)
offset (0x0000 - 0xffff)
withoutResponse (true | false)
callback.
callback must be called with result code - can be async.
var result = Characteristic.RESULT_SUCCESS;
callback(result);
Can specify notify subscribe handler via constructor options or by extending Characteristic and overriding onSubscribe.
Parameters to handler are
maxValueSize (maximum data size)
updateValueCallback (callback to call when value has changed)
Can specify notify unsubscribe handler via constructor options or by extending Characteristic and overriding onUnsubscribe.
Call the
updateValueCallback callback (see Notify subscribe), with an argument of type
Buffer
Can specify notify sent handler via constructor options or by extending Characteristic and overriding onNotify.
var Descriptor = bleno.Descriptor;
var descriptor = new Descriptor({
uuid: '2901',
value: 'value' // static value, must be of type Buffer or string if set
});
state = <"unknown" | "resetting" | "unsupported" | "unauthorized" | "poweredOff" | "poweredOn">
bleno.on('stateChange', callback(state));
bleno.on('advertisingStart', callback(error));
bleno.on('advertisingStartError', callback(error));
bleno.on('advertisingStop', callback);
bleno.on('servicesSet', callback(error));
bleno.on('servicesSetError', callback(error));
bleno.on('accept', callback(clientAddress)); // not available on OS X 10.9
bleno.on('disconnect', callback(clientAddress)); // Linux only
bleno.on('rssiUpdate', callback(rssi)); // not available on OS X 10.9
Note: Make sure you've also checked the Linux Prerequisites
Run the following command:
sudo setcap cap_net_raw+eip $(eval readlink -f `which node`)
This grants the
node binary
cap_net_raw privileges, so it can start/stop BLE advertising.
Note: The above command requires
setcap to be installed, it can be installed using the following:
sudo apt-get install libcap2-bin
su -c \'yum install libcap2-bin\'
hci0 is used by default to override set the
BLENO_HCI_DEVICE_ID environment variable to the interface number.
Example, specify
hci1:
sudo BLENO_HCI_DEVICE_ID=1 node <your file>.js
By default bleno uses the hostname (
require('os').hostname()) as the value for the device name (0x2a00) characterisic, to match the behaviour of OS X.
A custom device name can be specified by setting the
BLENO_DEVICE_NAME environment variable:
sudo BLENO_DEVICE_NAME="custom device name" node <your file>.js
or
process.env['BLENO_DEVICE_NAME'] = 'custom device name';
bleno uses a 100 ms advertising interval by default.
A custom advertising interval can be specified by setting the
BLENO_ADVERTISING_INTERVAL enviroment variable with the desired value in milliseconds:
sudo BLENO_ADVERTISING_INTERVAL=500 node <your file>.js
Advertising intervals must be between 20 ms to 10 s (10,000 ms).
gatttool by BlueZ for Linux
