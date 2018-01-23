bleno

A Node.js module for implementing BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) peripherals.

Need a BLE central module? See noble.

Note: macOS / Mac OS X, Linux, FreeBSD and Windows are currently the only supported OSes.

Prerequisites

OS X

install Xcode

10.9 or later

Linux

Kernel version 3.6 or above

libbluetooth-dev

bluetoothd disabled, if BlueZ 5.14 or later is installed. Use sudo hciconfig hci0 up to power Bluetooth adapter up after stopping or disabling bluetoothd . System V : sudo service bluetooth stop (once) sudo update-rc.d bluetooth remove (persist on reboot) systemd sudo systemctl stop bluetooth (once) sudo systemctl disable bluetooth (persist on reboot)

disabled, if BlueZ 5.14 or later is installed. Use to power Bluetooth adapter up after stopping or disabling .

If you're using noble and bleno at the same time, connected BLE devices may not be able to retrieve a list of services from the BLE adaptor. Check out noble's documentation on bleno compatibility

sudo apt-get install bluetooth bluez libbluetooth-dev libudev-dev

Make sure node is on your path, if it's not, some options:

symlink nodejs to node : sudo ln -s /usr/bin/nodejs /usr/bin/node

to : install Node.js using the NodeSource package

Fedora / Other-RPM based

sudo yum install bluez bluez-libs bluez-libs-devel

Intel Edison

See Configure Intel Edison for Bluetooth LE (Smart) Development

FreeBSD

Make sure you have GNU Make:

sudo pkg install gmake

Disable automatic loading of the default Bluetooth stack by putting no-ubt.conf into /usr/local/etc/devd/no-ubt.conf and restarting devd ( sudo service devd restart ).

Unload ng_ubt kernel module if already loaded:

sudo kldunload ng_ubt

Make sure you have read and write permissions on the /dev/usb/* device that corresponds to your Bluetooth adapter.

Windows

Install

npm install bleno

Usage

var bleno = require ( 'bleno' );

See examples folder for code examples.

Actions

Advertising

Start advertising

NOTE: bleno.state must be poweredOn before advertising is started. bleno.on('stateChange', callback(state)); can be used register for state change events.

var name = 'name' ; var serviceUuids = [ 'fffffffffffffffffffffffffffffff0' ] bleno.startAdvertising(name, serviceUuids[, callback(error)]);

Note:: there are limits on the name and service UUID's

name maximum 26 bytes

service UUID's 1 128-bit service UUID 1 128-bit service UUID + 2 16-bit service UUID's 7 16-bit service UUID



Start advertising iBeacon

var uuid = 'e2c56db5dffb48d2b060d0f5a71096e0' ; var major = 0 ; var minor = 0 ; var measuredPower = -59 ; bleno.startAdvertisingIBeacon(uuid, major, minor, measuredPower[, callback(error)]);

Notes::

OS X: in iBeacon mode your peripheral is non-connectable!



Start advertising with EIR data (Linux only)

var scanData = new Buffer(...); var advertisementData = new Buffer(...); bleno.startAdvertisingWithEIRData(advertisementData[, scanData, callback(error)]);

For EIR format section Bluetooth Core Specification sections and 8 and 18 for more information the data format.

Stop advertising

bleno.stopAdvertising([callback]);

Set services

Set the primary services available on the peripheral.

var services = [ ... ]; bleno.setServices(services[, callback(error)]);

Disconnect client

bleno.disconnect();

bleno.updateRssi([callback(error, rssi)]);

Primary Service

var PrimaryService = bleno.PrimaryService; var primaryService = new PrimaryService({ uuid : 'fffffffffffffffffffffffffffffff0' , characteristics : [ ] });

Characteristic

var Characteristic = bleno.Characteristic; var characteristic = new Characteristic({ uuid : 'fffffffffffffffffffffffffffffff1' , properties : [ ... ], secure : [ ... ], value : null , descriptors : [ ], onReadRequest : null , onWriteRequest : null , onSubscribe : null , onUnsubscribe : null , onNotify : null , onIndicate : null });

Result codes

Characteristic.RESULT_SUCCESS

Characteristic.RESULT_INVALID_OFFSET

Characteristic.RESULT_INVALID_ATTRIBUTE_LENGTH

Characteristic.RESULT_UNLIKELY_ERROR

Read requests

Can specify read request handler via constructor options or by extending Characteristic and overriding onReadRequest.

Parameters to handler are

offset (0x0000 - 0xffff)

(0x0000 - 0xffff) callback

callback must be called with result and data (of type Buffer ) - can be async.

var result = Characteristic.RESULT_SUCCESS; var data = new Buffer( ... ); callback(result, data);

Write requests

Can specify write request handler via constructor options or by extending Characteristic and overriding onWriteRequest.

Parameters to handler are

data (Buffer)

(Buffer) offset (0x0000 - 0xffff)

(0x0000 - 0xffff) withoutResponse (true | false)

(true | false) callback .

callback must be called with result code - can be async.

var result = Characteristic.RESULT_SUCCESS; callback(result);

Can specify notify subscribe handler via constructor options or by extending Characteristic and overriding onSubscribe.

Parameters to handler are

maxValueSize (maximum data size)

(maximum data size) updateValueCallback (callback to call when value has changed)

Can specify notify unsubscribe handler via constructor options or by extending Characteristic and overriding onUnsubscribe.

Notify value changes

Call the updateValueCallback callback (see Notify subscribe), with an argument of type Buffer

Can specify notify sent handler via constructor options or by extending Characteristic and overriding onNotify.

Descriptor

var Descriptor = bleno.Descriptor; var descriptor = new Descriptor({ uuid : '2901' , value : 'value' });

Events

Adapter state change

state = < "unknown" | " resetting " | " unsupported " | " unauthorized " | " poweredOff " | " poweredOn "> bleno.on('stateChange', callback(state));

Advertisement started

bleno.on( 'advertisingStart' , callback(error)); bleno.on( 'advertisingStartError' , callback(error));

Advertisement stopped

bleno.on( 'advertisingStop' , callback);

Services set

bleno.on( 'servicesSet' , callback(error)); bleno.on( 'servicesSetError' , callback(error));

Accept

bleno.on( 'accept' , callback(clientAddress));

Disconnect

bleno.on( 'disconnect' , callback(clientAddress));

bleno.on( 'rssiUpdate' , callback(rssi));

Running on Linux

Note: Make sure you've also checked the Linux Prerequisites

Running without root/sudo

Run the following command:

sudo setcap cap_net_raw+eip $( eval readlink -f ` which node`)

This grants the node binary cap_net_raw privileges, so it can start/stop BLE advertising.

Note: The above command requires setcap to be installed, it can be installed using the following:

apt: sudo apt-get install libcap2-bin

yum: su -c \'yum install libcap2-bin\'

Multiple Adapters

hci0 is used by default to override set the BLENO_HCI_DEVICE_ID environment variable to the interface number.

Example, specify hci1 :

sudo BLENO_HCI_DEVICE_ID=1 node <your file>.js

Set custom device name

By default bleno uses the hostname ( require('os').hostname() ) as the value for the device name (0x2a00) characterisic, to match the behaviour of OS X.

A custom device name can be specified by setting the BLENO_DEVICE_NAME environment variable:

sudo BLENO_DEVICE_NAME= "custom device name" node <your file>.js

or

process.env[ 'BLENO_DEVICE_NAME' ] = 'custom device name' ;

Set Advertising Interval

bleno uses a 100 ms advertising interval by default.

A custom advertising interval can be specified by setting the BLENO_ADVERTISING_INTERVAL enviroment variable with the desired value in milliseconds:

sudo BLENO_ADVERTISING_INTERVAL=500 node <your file>.js

Advertising intervals must be between 20 ms to 10 s (10,000 ms).

License

Copyright (C) 2015 Sandeep Mistry sandeep.mistry@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.