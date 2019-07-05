Join all arguments together and normalize the resulting url.

Install

npm install url-join

Usage

var urljoin = require ( 'url-join' ); var fullUrl = urljoin( 'http://www.google.com' , 'a' , '/b/cd' , '?foo=123' ); console .log(fullUrl);

Prints:

'http:

Browser and AMD

It also works in the browser, you can either include lib/url-join.js in your page:

< script src = "url-join.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > urljoin( 'http://blabla.com' , 'foo?a=1' ) </ script >

Or using an AMD module system like requirejs:

define([ 'path/url-join.js' ], function ( urljoin ) { urljoin( 'http://blabla.com' , 'foo?a=1' ); });

License

MIT