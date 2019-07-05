openbase logo
@xtuc/url-join

by José F. Romaniello
1.1.0 (see all)

Join all arguments together and normalize the resulting url.

Overview

Readme

Join all arguments together and normalize the resulting url.

Install

npm install url-join

Usage

var urljoin = require('url-join');

var fullUrl = urljoin('http://www.google.com', 'a', '/b/cd', '?foo=123');

console.log(fullUrl);

Prints:

'http://www.google.com/a/b/cd?foo=123'

Browser and AMD

It also works in the browser, you can either include lib/url-join.js in your page:

<script src="url-join.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
    urljoin('http://blabla.com', 'foo?a=1')
</script>

Or using an AMD module system like requirejs:

define(['path/url-join.js'], function (urljoin) {
  urljoin('http://blabla.com', 'foo?a=1');
});

License

MIT

