ieee754

Read/write IEEE754 floating point numbers from/to a Buffer or array-like object.

install

npm install ieee754

methods

var ieee754 = require('ieee754')

The ieee754 object has the following functions:

ieee754. read = function (buffer, offset , isLE, mLen, nBytes) ieee754. write = function (buffer, value , offset , isLE, mLen, nBytes)

The arguments mean the following:

buffer = the buffer

offset = offset into the buffer

value = value to set (only for write )

) isLe = is little endian?

mLen = mantissa length

nBytes = number of bytes

what is ieee754?

The IEEE Standard for Floating-Point Arithmetic (IEEE 754) is a technical standard for floating-point computation. Read more.

license

BSD 3 Clause. Copyright (c) 2008, Fair Oaks Labs, Inc.