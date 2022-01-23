openbase logo
uti

@xstyled/util

by Greg Bergé
3.1.0 (see all)

A utility-first CSS-in-JS framework built for React. 💅👩‍🎤⚡️

Downloads/wk

28.5K

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

44

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

xstyled

A utility-first CSS-in-JS framework built for React.

npm install @xstyled/styled-components styled-components

Docs

See the documentation at xstyled.dev for more information about using xstyled!

Quicklinks to some of the most-visited pages:

Example

import { x } from '@xstyled/styled-components'

function Example() {
  return (
    <x.div p={{ _: 3, md: 6 }} bg="white" display="flex" spaceX={4}>
      <x.div flexShrink={0}>
        <x.img h={12} w={12} src="/img/logo.svg" alt="xstyled Logo" />
      </x.div>
      <x.div>
        <x.h4
          fontSize={{ _: 'md', lg: 'xl' }}
          fontWeight="medium"
          color="black"
        >
          xstyled
        </x.h4>
        <x.p color="gray-500">A CSS-in-JS framework built for React.</x.p>
      </x.div>
    </x.div>
  )
}

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2019-present Greg Bergé.

See LICENSE for more information.

