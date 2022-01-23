A utility-first CSS-in-JS framework built for React.
npm install @xstyled/styled-components styled-components
See the documentation at xstyled.dev for more information about using xstyled!
Quicklinks to some of the most-visited pages:
import { x } from '@xstyled/styled-components'
function Example() {
return (
<x.div p={{ _: 3, md: 6 }} bg="white" display="flex" spaceX={4}>
<x.div flexShrink={0}>
<x.img h={12} w={12} src="/img/logo.svg" alt="xstyled Logo" />
</x.div>
<x.div>
<x.h4
fontSize={{ _: 'md', lg: 'xl' }}
fontWeight="medium"
color="black"
>
xstyled
</x.h4>
<x.p color="gray-500">A CSS-in-JS framework built for React.</x.p>
</x.div>
</x.div>
)
}
Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2019-present Greg Bergé.
See LICENSE for more information.