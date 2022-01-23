A utility-first CSS-in-JS framework built for React.

npm install @xstyled/styled-components styled-components

See the documentation at xstyled.dev for more information about using xstyled!

Example

import { x } from '@xstyled/styled-components' function Example ( ) { return ( < x.div p = {{ _: 3 , md: 6 }} bg = "white" display = "flex" spaceX = {4} > < x.div flexShrink = {0} > < x.img h = {12} w = {12} src = "/img/logo.svg" alt = "xstyled Logo" /> </ x.div > < x.div > < x.h4 fontSize = {{ _: ' md ', lg: ' xl ' }} fontWeight = "medium" color = "black" > xstyled </ x.h4 > < x.p color = "gray-500" > A CSS-in-JS framework built for React. </ x.p > </ x.div > </ x.div > ) }

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2019-present Greg Bergé.

See LICENSE for more information.