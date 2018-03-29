openbase logo
as

@xsites/angular-selectize2

by Will
3.0.2 (see all)

angular-selectize

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

146

GitHub Stars

200

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular-selectize

selectize5

Demo

Try the Demo on Plunker

Features

This is an Angular.js directive for Brian Reavis's selectize jQuery plugin. It supports all of Selectize's features. Here are some highlights:

  • Better performance than UI-Select (ui-select vs angular-selectize)
  • Selectize is ~7kb (gzipped)
  • Smart Ranking / Multi-Property Searching & Sorting
  • Angular Models & Bindings
  • Skinnable
  • Keyboard support

Upgrading to version 3.x.x

Previous versions supported simple arrays for options ['Option 1', 'Option 2']. Version 3.0 drops this in order to simplify the directive and make it more consistent with the original Selectize.

Also note the main js file has been renamed from 'selectize.js' to 'angular-selectize.js'.

Dependencies

Install

Install with Bower

$ bower install angular-selectize2

Load the script files in your application:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/selectize/dist/css/selectize.default.css ">
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/jquery/jquery.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/selectize/dist/js/standalone/selectize.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/angular-selectize2/dist/angular-selectize.js"></script>

Add the selectize module as a dependency to your application module:

var myAppModule = angular.module('MyApp', ['selectize']);

Usage

$scope.myModel = 1;

$scope.myOptions = [
  {id: 1, title: 'Spectrometer'},
  {id: 2, title: 'Star Chart'},
  {id: 3, title: 'Laser Pointer'}
];

$scope.myConfig = {
  create: true,
  valueField: 'id',
  labelField: 'title',
  delimiter: '|',
  placeholder: 'Pick something',
  onInitialize: function(selectize){
    // receives the selectize object as an argument
  },
  // maxItems: 1
};

<selectize config='myConfig' options='myOptions' ng-model="myModel"></selectize>

Differences in Angular version

Please note in the example that, unlike the original Selectize, options should NOT be passed in the config object.

More Documentation

Config

Inline

<selectize config="{create:true, maxItems:10}" options='myOptions' ng-model="myModel"></selectize>

Global

To define global defaults, you can configure the selectize injectable:

MyApp.value('selectizeConfig', {
  delimiter: '|'
});

Alternatives

Tutorials

