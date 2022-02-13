https://user-images.githubusercontent.com/507127/142818955-51d7757f-a432-45da-8f8f-56037358ad58.mp4
Your own sandbox in the Metaverse. Take what you need, or launch the full stack.
We have better demos coming, but for now you can jump around this CC0 apartment we got from Sketchfab: https://app.theoverlay.io/location/apartment
A lot has changed during development, and our monorepo has gotten quite large. To avoid cloning the entire thing, use this command:
git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/xrfoundation/xrengine
Installation instructions are here
The official XREngine tutorial can be found here
We believe that projects like this are extremely complex and difficult, and can only be built when large groups of people work together, out in the open. If you believe that your calling is to build a free, open network that everyone, everywhere can get value from, then you are welcome in our community, and we'll do our best to get you set up.
We are always hiring talented people who want to be leaders in what is to come. Inquire with anyone who seems like they know what's going on and they'll help you find who you need to talk to.