@xrengine/common

by xr3ngine
0.4.13 (see all)

Metaverse infrastructure for everyone. Everything you need to build and deploy scalable realtime 3D social apps and more. 🚀🚀🚀

101

GitHub Stars

362

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

109

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

xrengine black

https://user-images.githubusercontent.com/507127/142818955-51d7757f-a432-45da-8f8f-56037358ad58.mp4

Your own sandbox in the Metaverse. Take what you need, or launch the full stack.

  • Includes a self-deployable platform, UI, worlds, avatars, and games
  • Fully customizable for any kind of game, social experience, event or spatial web app
  • User management, avatars and inventory with optional blockchain integration (see our Blockchain-in-a-Box repo)
  • Social features like chat, groups, friends, blocking and moderation
  • Complete world editing and administration
  • 2D, 3D and XR Avatars with full inverse kinematics and facial expressions
  • Fully networked physics using PhysX compiled to wasm
  • Voice and video over WebRTC
  • Instant login and location sharing with phone number or email
  • Modular- Use the engine, server, client, editor and scalable devops infrastructure as needed
  • OAuth login with Facebook, Google, Steam, Github or instant login with email or phone
  • WebGL client deployable to iOS, Android and desktop
  • Free, open source, MIT and Apache 2.0-licensed

Demo

We have better demos coming, but for now you can jump around this CC0 apartment we got from Sketchfab: https://app.theoverlay.io/location/apartment

Getting Started

A lot has changed during development, and our monorepo has gotten quite large. To avoid cloning the entire thing, use this command:

git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/xrfoundation/xrengine

Installation instructions are here

Tutorial

The official XREngine tutorial can be found here

Let's build it together

We believe that projects like this are extremely complex and difficult, and can only be built when large groups of people work together, out in the open. If you believe that your calling is to build a free, open network that everyone, everywhere can get value from, then you are welcome in our community, and we'll do our best to get you set up.

We are always hiring talented people who want to be leaders in what is to come. Inquire with anyone who seems like they know what's going on and they'll help you find who you need to talk to.

Join our Discord Discord Chat

Sponsorship Open Collective

