A standalone cross-platform (Windows/macOS/Linux) OpenOCD binary distribution, intended for reproducible builds.
In addition to the the binary archives and the package meta data, this project also includes the build scripts.
This open source project is hosted on GitHub as
xpack-dev-tools/openocd-xpack
and provides the platform specific binaries for the
xPack OpenOCD.
This distribution follows the official OpenOCD.
The binaries can be installed automatically as binary xPacks or manually as portable archives.
This distribution generally follows the official OpenOCD, with additional releases based on the current Git form time to time.
This section is intended as a shortcut for those who plan to use the OpenOCD binaries. For full details please read the xPack OpenOCD pages.
The easiest way to install OpenOCD is using the binary xPack, available as
@xpack-dev-tools/openocd
from the
npmjs.com registry.
The only requirement is a recent
xpm, which is a portable
Node.js command line application. To install it,
follow the instructions from the
xpm page.
With the
xpm tool available, installing
the latest version of the package and adding it as
a dependency for a project is quite easy:
cd my-project
xpm init # Only at first use.
xpm install @xpack-dev-tools/openocd@latest
ls -l xpacks/.bin
This command will:
.cmd forwarders on Windows) into
the local
xpacks/.bin folder.
The central xPacks store is a platform dependent
folder; check the output of the
xpm command for the actual
folder used on your platform).
This location is configurable via the environment variable
XPACKS_REPO_FOLDER; for more details please check the
xpm folders page.
For xPacks aware tools, like the Eclipse Embedded C/C++ plug-ins, it is also possible to install OpenOCD globally, in the user home folder:
xpm install --global @xpack-dev-tools/openocd@latest
Eclipse will automatically
identify binaries installed with
xpm and provide a convenient method to manage paths.
To remove the links from the current project:
cd my-project
xpm uninstall @xpack-dev-tools/openocd
To completely remove the package from the global store:
xpm uninstall --global @xpack-dev-tools/openocd
For all platforms, the xPack OpenOCD binaries are released as portable archives that can be installed in any location.
The archives can be downloaded from the GitHub Releases page.
For more details please read the Install page.
The version strings used by the GCC project are three number string
like
0.11.0; to this string the xPack distribution adds a four number,
but since semver allows only three numbers, all additional ones can
be added only as pre-release strings, separated by a dash,
like
0.11.0-3. When published as a npm package, the version gets
a fifth number, like
0.11.0-3.1.
Since adherance of third party packages to semver is not guaranteed,
it is recommended to use semver expressions like
^0.11.0 and
~0.11.0
with caution, and prefer exact matches, like
0.11.0-3.1.
Most JTAG probes require separate drivers on Windows. For more details please read the Install page.
For the JTAG probes implemented as USB devices (actually most of them), the last installation step on GNU/Linux is to configure the UDEV subsystem.
For more details please read the Install page.
The quick answer is to use the xPack forums; please select the correct forum.
For more details please read the Support page.
The original content is released under the MIT License, with all rights reserved to Liviu Ionescu.
The binary distributions include several open-source components; the
corresponding licenses are available in the installed
distro-info/licenses folder.
xpack-dev-tools/openocd-xpack repo
@xpack-dev-tools/openocd xPack
Credit to Shields IO for the badges and to Somsubhra/github-release-stats for the individual file counters.