The xPack GNU Arm Embedded GCC

A standalone cross-platform (Windows/macOS/Linux) GNU Arm Embedded GCC binary distribution, intended for reproducible builds.

In addition to the the binary archives and the package meta data, this project also includes the build scripts.

Overview

This open source project is hosted on GitHub as xpack-dev-tools/arm-none-eabi-gcc-xpack and provides the platform specific binaries for the xPack GNU Arm Embedded GCC.

The binaries can be installed automatically as binary xPacks or manually as portable archives.

Release schedule

This distribution plans to follow the official GNU Arm Embedded Toolchain distribution, by Arm.

User info

This section is intended as a shortcut for those who plan to use the GNU Arm Embedded GCC binaries. For full details please read the xPack GNU Arm Embedded GCC pages.

Easy install

The easiest way to install GNU Arm Embedded GCC is using the binary xPack, available as @xpack-dev-tools/arm-none-eabi-gcc from the npmjs.com registry.

Prerequisites

The only requirement is a recent xpm , which is a portable Node.js command line application. To install it, follow the instructions from the xpm page.

Install

With the xpm tool available, installing the latest version of the package and adding it as a dependency for a project is quite easy:

cd my-project xpm init xpm install @xpack-dev-tools/arm-none-eabi-gcc@latest ls -l xpacks/.bin

This command will:

install the latest available version, into the central xPacks store, if not already there

add symbolic links to the central store (or .cmd forwarders on Windows) into the local xpacks/.bin folder.

The central xPacks store is a platform dependent folder; check the output of the xpm command for the actual folder used on your platform). This location is configurable via the environment variable XPACKS_REPO_FOLDER ; for more details please check the xpm folders page.

For xPacks aware tools, like the Eclipse Embedded C/C++ plug-ins, it is also possible to install GNU Arm Embedded GCC globally, in the user home folder:

xpm install --global @xpack-dev-tools/arm-none-eabi-gcc@latest

Eclipse will automatically identify binaries installed with xpm and provide a convenient method to manage paths.

Uninstall

To remove the links from the current project:

cd my-project xpm uninstall @xpack-dev-tools/arm-none-eabi-gcc

To completely remove the package from the global store:

xpm uninstall --global @xpack-dev-tools/arm-none-eabi-gcc

Manual install

For all platforms, the xPack GNU Arm Embedded GCC binaries are released as portable archives that can be installed in any location.

The archives can be downloaded from the GitHub Releases page.

For more details please read the Install page.

Versioning

The version strings used by the GCC project are three number string like 10.3.1 ; to this string the xPack distribution adds a four number, as the Arm version, but since semver allows only three numbers, all additional ones can be added only as pre-release strings, separated by a dash, like 10.3.1-2.3 . The fifth number is the xPack release. When published as a npm package, the version gets a sixth number, like 10.3.1-2.3.1 .

Since adherance of third party packages to semver is not guaranteed, it is recommended to use semver expressions like ^10.3.1 and ~10.3.1 with caution, and prefer exact matches, like 10.3.1-2.3.1 .

Maintainer info

Support

The quick answer is to use the xPack forums; please select the correct forum.

For more details please read the Support page.

License

The original content is released under the MIT License, with all rights reserved to Liviu Ionescu.

The binary distributions include several open-source components; the corresponding licenses are available in the installed distro-info/licenses folder.

Download analytics

Credit to Shields IO for the badges and to Somsubhra/github-release-stats for the individual file counters.