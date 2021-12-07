A standalone cross-platform (Windows/macOS/Linux) GNU Arm Embedded GCC binary distribution, intended for reproducible builds.
In addition to the the binary archives and the package meta data, this project also includes the build scripts.
This open source project is hosted on GitHub as
xpack-dev-tools/arm-none-eabi-gcc-xpack
and provides the platform specific binaries for the
xPack GNU Arm Embedded GCC.
The binaries can be installed automatically as binary xPacks or manually as portable archives.
This distribution plans to follow the official GNU Arm Embedded Toolchain distribution, by Arm.
This section is intended as a shortcut for those who plan to use the GNU Arm Embedded GCC binaries. For full details please read the xPack GNU Arm Embedded GCC pages.
The easiest way to install GNU Arm Embedded GCC is using the binary xPack, available as
@xpack-dev-tools/arm-none-eabi-gcc
from the
npmjs.com registry.
The only requirement is a recent
xpm, which is a portable
Node.js command line application. To install it,
follow the instructions from the
xpm page.
With the
xpm tool available, installing
the latest version of the package and adding it as
a dependency for a project is quite easy:
cd my-project
xpm init # Only at first use.
xpm install @xpack-dev-tools/arm-none-eabi-gcc@latest
ls -l xpacks/.bin
This command will:
.cmd forwarders on Windows) into
the local
xpacks/.bin folder.
The central xPacks store is a platform dependent
folder; check the output of the
xpm command for the actual
folder used on your platform).
This location is configurable via the environment variable
XPACKS_REPO_FOLDER; for more details please check the
xpm folders page.
For xPacks aware tools, like the Eclipse Embedded C/C++ plug-ins, it is also possible to install GNU Arm Embedded GCC globally, in the user home folder:
xpm install --global @xpack-dev-tools/arm-none-eabi-gcc@latest
Eclipse will automatically
identify binaries installed with
xpm and provide a convenient method to manage paths.
To remove the links from the current project:
cd my-project
xpm uninstall @xpack-dev-tools/arm-none-eabi-gcc
To completely remove the package from the global store:
xpm uninstall --global @xpack-dev-tools/arm-none-eabi-gcc
For all platforms, the xPack GNU Arm Embedded GCC binaries are released as portable archives that can be installed in any location.
The archives can be downloaded from the GitHub Releases page.
For more details please read the Install page.
The version strings used by the GCC project are three number string
like
10.3.1; to this string the xPack distribution adds a four number,
as the Arm version,
but since semver allows only three numbers, all additional ones can
be added only as pre-release strings, separated by a dash,
like
10.3.1-2.3. The fifth number is the xPack release.
When published as a npm package, the version gets
a sixth number, like
10.3.1-2.3.1.
Since adherance of third party packages to semver is not guaranteed,
it is recommended to use semver expressions like
^10.3.1 and
~10.3.1
with caution, and prefer exact matches, like
10.3.1-2.3.1.
The quick answer is to use the xPack forums; please select the correct forum.
For more details please read the Support page.
The original content is released under the MIT License, with all rights reserved to Liviu Ionescu.
The binary distributions include several open-source components; the
corresponding licenses are available in the installed
distro-info/licenses folder.
