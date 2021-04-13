openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sw

@xobotyi/scrollbar-width

by Anton Zinovyev
1.9.5 (see all)

Lightweight tool to get browser's scrollbars width of any browser.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

734K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@xobotyi/scrollbar-width

A tool to get browser's scrollbars width.

Build status NPM version NPM weekly downloads License Types definition Codacy Code Grade Tests LOC

× LIVE EXAMPLE ×

❤️Please consider starring this project to show your love and support.🙌

Installation

npm install @xobotyi/scrollbar-width
# or via yarn
yarn add @xobotyi/scrollbar-width

INSTALLATION NOTE:
This lib is written in TypeScript and delivered with both, transpiled and untranspiled ES versions:

  • main field of package.json is pointing to transpiled ES5-compatible version with CJS modules resolution;
  • module field is pointing to transpiled ES5-compatible version with ES modules resolution;
  • esnext field is pointing to the ESnext version with ES modules resolution;

OR
you can add it directly to your site via the <script /> with help of UNPKG:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/@xobotyi/scrollbar-width/dist/index.min.js"/>

After that you will be able to use the function as xobotyi.scrollbarWidth()

Usage

import { scrollbarWidth } from '@xobotyi/scrollbar-width';

scrollbarWidth(); // for most browsers will return 17 and 0 for SSR environment
// or undefined if to call it too early [read below]

This function caches the value to avoid increased resources usage. In case you want to get re-calculated value - pass true as first call parameter.

NOTE:
Function will return undefined in case being called before the DOM is ready.

One more clarification

This function has inner cache due to scrollbars width is not intended to be changed since initial call, but it can in case you toggle the device emulation.
If you need function to recalculate the width call it with true parameter and get new value or set scrollbarWidth.__cache to undefined and next call will return the fresh value.

  • react-scrollbars-custom — The best React custom scrollbars component. Allows you to customise scrollbars as you like it, crossbrowser!
  • zoom-level — A comprehensive cross-browser package that allow you to determine page's and element's zoom level.
  • @xobotyi/should-reverse-rtl-scroll — A tool detecting if RTL scroll value should be negative.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial