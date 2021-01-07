An implementation of WHATWG EventTarget interface and WHATWG Event interface. This implementation supports constructor, passive , once , and signal .

This implementation is designed ...

Working fine on both browsers and Node.js.

TypeScript friendly.

Native Support Information:

Feature IE Edge Firefox Chrome Safari Node.js Event constructor ❌ 12 11 15 6 15.4.0 EventTarget constructor ❌ 87 84 87 14 15.4.0 passive option ❌ 16 49 51 10 15.4.0 once option ❌ 16 50 55 10 15.4.0 signal option ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌

💿 Installation

Use npm or a compatible tool.

npm install event-target-shim

📖 Getting started

import { EventTarget, Event } from "event-target-shim" ; const myNode = new EventTarget(); myNode.addEventListener( "hello" , (e) => { e.preventDefault(); }, { passive : true } ); myNode.addEventListener( "hello" , listener, { once : true }); myNode.dispatchEvent( new Event( "hello" )); const ac = new AbortController(); myNode.addEventListener( "hello" , listener, { signal : ac.signal }); ac.abort();

For browsers, there are two ways: use a bundler such as Webpack to bundle. If you want to support IE11, use import {} from "event-target-shim/es5" instead. It's a transpiled code by babel. It depends on @baebl/runtime ( ^7.12.0 ) package. use CDN such as unpkg.com . For example, <script src="https://unpkg.com/event-target-shim@6.0.2"></script> will define EventTargetShim global variable.

The AbortController class was added to the standard on 14 Jul 2017. If you want the shim of that, use abort-controller package.

Runnable Examples

📚 API Reference

See docs/reference.md.

💥 Migrating to v6

See docs/migrating-to-v6.md.

📰 Changelog

See GitHub releases.

🍻 Contributing

Contributing is welcome ❤️

Please use GitHub issues/PRs.