@xo-union/event-target-shim

by Toru Nagashima
5.0.1 (see all)

An implementation of WHATWG EventTarget interface, plus few extensions.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Documentation
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

554

GitHub Stars

104

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

event-target-shim

npm version Downloads/month Build Status Coverage Status Dependency Status

An implementation of WHATWG EventTarget interface and WHATWG Event interface. This implementation supports constructor, passive, once, and signal.

This implementation is designed ...

  • Working fine on both browsers and Node.js.
  • TypeScript friendly.

Native Support Information:

FeatureIEEdgeFirefoxChromeSafariNode.js
Event constructor121115615.4.0
EventTarget constructor8784871415.4.0
passive option1649511015.4.0
once option1650551015.4.0
signal option

💿 Installation

Use npm or a compatible tool.

npm install event-target-shim

📖 Getting started

import { EventTarget, Event } from "event-target-shim";

// constructor (was added to the standard on 8 Jul 2017)
const myNode = new EventTarget();

// passive flag (was added to the standard on 6 Jan 2016)
myNode.addEventListener(
  "hello",
  (e) => {
    e.preventDefault(); // ignored and print warning on console.
  },
  { passive: true }
);

// once flag (was added to the standard on 15 Apr 2016)
myNode.addEventListener("hello", listener, { once: true });
myNode.dispatchEvent(new Event("hello")); // remove the listener after call.

// signal (was added to the standard on 4 Dec 2020)
const ac = new AbortController();
myNode.addEventListener("hello", listener, { signal: ac.signal });
ac.abort(); // remove the listener.
  • For browsers, there are two ways:
    • use a bundler such as Webpack to bundle. If you want to support IE11, use import {} from "event-target-shim/es5" instead. It's a transpiled code by babel. It depends on @baebl/runtime (^7.12.0) package.
    • use CDN such as unpkg.com. For example, <script src="https://unpkg.com/event-target-shim@6.0.2"></script> will define EventTargetShim global variable.
  • The AbortController class was added to the standard on 14 Jul 2017. If you want the shim of that, use abort-controller package.

Runnable Examples

📚 API Reference

See docs/reference.md.

💥 Migrating to v6

See docs/migrating-to-v6.md.

📰 Changelog

See GitHub releases.

🍻 Contributing

Contributing is welcome ❤️

Please use GitHub issues/PRs.

Development tools

  • npm install installs dependencies for development.
  • npm test runs tests and measures code coverage.
  • npm run watch:mocha runs tests on each file change.

