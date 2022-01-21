XMPP is an open technology for real-time communication, which powers a wide range of applications including instant messaging, presence, multi-party chat, voice and video calls, collaboration, lightweight middleware, content syndication, and generalized routing of XML data.

xmpp.js is a JavaScript library for XMPP.

goals

universal

It aims to run everywhere JavaScript runs and make use of the best network transport available.

xmpp.js is known to be used in Node.js, browsers, React Native, GJS and Duktape.

reliable

By default, it handles errors and will automatically reconnect. With appropriate configuration it will even loop through a list of endpoints. You don't have to write a single line of code to handle network failures.

Releases follow the Semantic Versioning specification

modular

Each feature is implemented as a module that can be added or removed easily. Including core XMPP features.

small

We avoid third party dependencies.

For the web, we make the sure the default client doesn't exceed 15 kb (gzipped), for reference, that's less than half the size of React.

Built with xmpp.js

credits

xmpp.js is a rewrite of node-xmpp and learned a lot from it.

Thanks to all xmpp.js and node-xmpp contributors.