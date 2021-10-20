A library to retrieve signing keys from a JWKS (JSON Web Key Set) endpoint.

npm install --save jwks-rsa

Usage

You'll provide the client with the JWKS endpoint which exposes your signing keys. Using the getSigningKey you can then get the signing key that matches a specific kid .

const jwksClient = require ( 'jwks-rsa' ); const client = jwksClient({ jwksUri : 'https://sandrino.auth0.com/.well-known/jwks.json' , requestHeaders : {}, timeout : 30000 }); const kid = 'RkI5MjI5OUY5ODc1N0Q4QzM0OUYzNkVGMTJDOUEzQkFCOTU3NjE2Rg' ; const key = await client.getSigningKey(kid); const signingKey = key.getPublicKey();

Integrations

API

JwksClient Options

jwksUri : a string that represents the JWKS URI

: a string that represents the JWKS URI timeout = 30000 : (optional) an integer in miliseconds that controls the request timeout

: (optional) an integer in miliseconds that controls the request timeout cache = true : (optional) enables a LRU Cache (details)

: (optional) enables a LRU Cache (details) rateLimit : (optional) the default fetcher function (details)

: (optional) the default fetcher function (details) fetcher : (optional) a Promise returning function to fetch data from the JWKS URI

: (optional) a Promise returning function to fetch data from the JWKS URI requestHeaders : (optional) an object of headers to pass to the request

: (optional) an object of headers to pass to the request requestAgent : (optional) a Node http.Agent to be passed to the http(s) request

: (optional) a Node to be passed to the http(s) request getKeysInterceptor : (optional) a promise returning function hook (details)

Caching

By default, signing key verification results are cached in order to prevent excessive HTTP requests to the JWKS endpoint. If a signing key matching the kid is found, this will be cached and the next time this kid is requested the signing key will be served from the cache. The caching behavior can be configured as seen below:

const jwksClient = require ( 'jwks-rsa' ); const client = jwksClient({ cache : true , cacheMaxEntries : 5 , cacheMaxAge : 600000 , jwksUri : 'https://sandrino.auth0.com/.well-known/jwks.json' }); const kid = 'RkI5MjI5OUY5ODc1N0Q4QzM0OUYzNkVGMTJDOUEzQkFCOTU3NjE2Rg' ; const key = await client.getSigningKey(kid); const signingKey = key.getPublicKey();

Rate Limiting

Even if caching is enabled the library will call the JWKS endpoint if the kid is not available in the cache, because a key rotation could have taken place. To prevent attackers to send many random kid s you can also configure rate limiting. This will allow you to limit the number of calls that are made to the JWKS endpoint per minute (because it would be highly unlikely that signing keys are rotated multiple times per minute).

const jwksClient = require ( 'jwks-rsa' ); const client = jwksClient({ rateLimit : true , jwksRequestsPerMinute : 10 , jwksUri : 'https://sandrino.auth0.com/.well-known/jwks.json' }); const kid = 'RkI5MjI5OUY5ODc1N0Q4QzM0OUYzNkVGMTJDOUEzQkFCOTU3NjE2Rg' ; const key = await client.getSigningKey(kid); const signingKey = key.getPublicKey();

Using Request Agent for TLS/SSL Configuration

The requestAgent property can be used to configure SSL/TLS options. An example use case is providing a trusted private (i.e. enterprise/corporate) root certificate authority to establish TLS communication with the jwks_uri .

const jwksClient = require ( "jwks-rsa" ); const https = require ( 'https' ); const client = jwksClient({ jwksUri : 'https://my-enterprise-id-provider/.well-known/jwks.json' , requestHeaders : {}, requestAgent : new https.Agent({ ca : fs.readFileSync(caFile) }) });

Proxy configuration

You can configure a proxy with using a custom http(s) agent in the requestAgent option.

Loading keys from local file, environment variable, or other externals

The getKeysInterceptor property can be used to fetch keys before sending a request to the jwksUri endpoint. This can be helpful when wanting to load keys from a file, env variable, or an external cache. If a KID cannot be found in the keys returned from the interceptor, it will fallback to the jwksUri endpoint. This property will continue to work with the provided LRU cache, if the cache is enabled.

const client = new JwksClient({ jwksUri : 'https://my-enterprise-id-provider/.well-known/jwks.json' , getKeysInterceptor : () => { const file = fs.readFileSync(jwksFile); return file.keys; } });

Running Tests

npm run test

Showing Trace Logs

To show trace logs you can set the following environment variable:

DEBUG =jwks

Output:

jwks Retrieving keys from http://my-authz- server /.well-known/jwks.json + 5 ms jwks Keys: + 8 ms [ { alg: 'RS256' , kty: 'RSA' , use: 'sig' , x5c: [ 'pk1' ], kid: 'ABC' }, { alg: 'RS256' , kty: 'RSA' , use: 'sig' , x5c: [], kid: '123' } ]

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.