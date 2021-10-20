A library to retrieve signing keys from a JWKS (JSON Web Key Set) endpoint.
npm install --save jwks-rsa
You'll provide the client with the JWKS endpoint which exposes your signing keys. Using the
getSigningKey you can then get the signing key that matches a specific
kid.
const jwksClient = require('jwks-rsa');
const client = jwksClient({
jwksUri: 'https://sandrino.auth0.com/.well-known/jwks.json',
requestHeaders: {}, // Optional
timeout: 30000 // Defaults to 30s
});
const kid = 'RkI5MjI5OUY5ODc1N0Q4QzM0OUYzNkVGMTJDOUEzQkFCOTU3NjE2Rg';
const key = await client.getSigningKey(kid);
const signingKey = key.getPublicKey();
jwksUri: a string that represents the JWKS URI
timeout = 30000: (optional) an integer in miliseconds that controls the request timeout
cache = true: (optional) enables a LRU Cache (details)
rateLimit: (optional) the default fetcher function (details)
fetcher: (optional) a Promise returning function to fetch data from the JWKS URI
requestHeaders: (optional) an object of headers to pass to the request
requestAgent: (optional) a Node
http.Agent to be passed to the http(s) request
getKeysInterceptor: (optional) a promise returning function hook (details)
By default, signing key verification results are cached in order to prevent excessive HTTP requests to the JWKS endpoint. If a signing key matching the
kid is found, this will be cached and the next time this
kid is requested the signing key will be served from the cache. The caching behavior can be configured as seen below:
const jwksClient = require('jwks-rsa');
const client = jwksClient({
cache: true, // Default Value
cacheMaxEntries: 5, // Default value
cacheMaxAge: 600000, // Defaults to 10m
jwksUri: 'https://sandrino.auth0.com/.well-known/jwks.json'
});
const kid = 'RkI5MjI5OUY5ODc1N0Q4QzM0OUYzNkVGMTJDOUEzQkFCOTU3NjE2Rg';
const key = await client.getSigningKey(kid);
const signingKey = key.getPublicKey();
Even if caching is enabled the library will call the JWKS endpoint if the
kid is not available in the cache, because a key rotation could have taken place. To prevent attackers to send many random
kids you can also configure rate limiting. This will allow you to limit the number of calls that are made to the JWKS endpoint per minute (because it would be highly unlikely that signing keys are rotated multiple times per minute).
const jwksClient = require('jwks-rsa');
const client = jwksClient({
rateLimit: true,
jwksRequestsPerMinute: 10, // Default value
jwksUri: 'https://sandrino.auth0.com/.well-known/jwks.json'
});
const kid = 'RkI5MjI5OUY5ODc1N0Q4QzM0OUYzNkVGMTJDOUEzQkFCOTU3NjE2Rg';
const key = await client.getSigningKey(kid);
const signingKey = key.getPublicKey();
The
requestAgent property can be used to configure SSL/TLS options. An
example use case is providing a trusted private (i.e. enterprise/corporate) root
certificate authority to establish TLS communication with the
jwks_uri.
const jwksClient = require("jwks-rsa");
const https = require('https');
const client = jwksClient({
jwksUri: 'https://my-enterprise-id-provider/.well-known/jwks.json',
requestHeaders: {}, // Optional
requestAgent: new https.Agent({
ca: fs.readFileSync(caFile)
})
});
You can configure a proxy with using a custom http(s) agent in the
requestAgent option.
The
getKeysInterceptor property can be used to fetch keys before sending a request to the
jwksUri endpoint. This can be helpful when wanting to load keys from a file, env variable, or an external cache. If a KID cannot be found in the keys returned from the interceptor, it will fallback to the
jwksUri endpoint. This property will continue to work with the provided LRU cache, if the cache is enabled.
const client = new JwksClient({
jwksUri: 'https://my-enterprise-id-provider/.well-known/jwks.json',
getKeysInterceptor: () => {
const file = fs.readFileSync(jwksFile);
return file.keys;
}
});
npm run test
To show trace logs you can set the following environment variable:
DEBUG=jwks
Output:
jwks Retrieving keys from http://my-authz-server/.well-known/jwks.json +5ms
jwks Keys: +8ms [ { alg: 'RS256',
kty: 'RSA',
use: 'sig',
x5c: [ 'pk1' ],
kid: 'ABC' },
{ alg: 'RS256', kty: 'RSA', use: 'sig', x5c: [], kid: '123' } ]
This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.