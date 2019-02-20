|Deprecated
|This Dialogflow client library and Dialogflow API V1 have been deprecated and will be shut down on October 23th, 2019. Please migrate to Dialogflow API V2.
You can use this library as common pre-built .js (choose there).
Or you can install it with nodejs and that import as es6 (or .ts) module. See below.
npm install api-ai-javascript@2.0.0-beta.14
const client = new ApiAi.ApiAiClient({accessToken: 'YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN'});
const promise = client.textRequest(longTextRequest);
promise
.then(handleResponse)
.catch(handleError);
function handleResponse(serverResponse) {
console.log(serverResponse);
}
function handleError(serverError) {
console.log(serverError);
}
const promise = client.eventRequest("EVENT_NAME", options);
This SDK written with Typescript and all it's sources are available in this package. So basically if you are using something like webpack or browserify with ES6 imports and so on, you can just install this SDK with
$ npm install api-ai-javascript --save-dev command and then import original sources with something like:
import {ApiAiClient} from "api-ai-javascript";
const client = new ApiAiClient({accessToken: 'YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN'})
.textRequest('Hello!')
.then((response) => {/* do something */})
.catch((error) => {/* do something here too */})
Note: If you are going to build es5 version of your bundle with ApiAiClient inside, please add some typings for promises (e.g. @types/es6-promise)
You also can import and use all defined interfaces and ApiAiConstants:
import {IRequestOptions, IServerResponse, ApiAiConstants} from "api-ai-javascript/ApiAiClient"
const lang = ApiAiConstants.AVAILABLE_LANGUAGES.EN;
You can find full list of interfaces here
$ npm install
$ webpack -w or just
$ npm start (as an option for non globally installed dev-server -
$ ./node_modules/.bin/webpack-dev-server)
$ npm run-script build command will build everything
$ npm test
const client = new ApiAiClient("ACCESS_TOKEN", {streamClientClass: ApiAiStreamClient}).That was made to allow building your applications without streamclient at all (streamclient now takes about 70% of whole library). And also there will be other implementation of streamClient in the future
