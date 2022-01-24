openbase logo
@xmldom/xmldom

by xmldom
0.7.5 (see all)

A pure JavaScript W3C standard-based (XML DOM Level 2 Core) `DOMParser` and `XMLSerializer` module.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9M

GitHub Stars

166

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

42

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

@xmldom/xmldom

Since version 0.7.0 this package is published to npm as @xmldom/xmldom and no longer as xmldom, because we are no longer able to publish xmldom.
For better readability in the docs we will continue to talk about this library as "xmldom".

license npm bug issues help-wanted issues Mutation report

xmldom is a javascript ponyfill to provide the following APIs that are present in modern browsers to other runtimes:

  • convert an XML string into a DOM tree
    new DOMParser().parseFromString(xml, mimeType) => Document
  • create, access and modify a DOM tree
    new DOMImplementation().createDocument(...) => Document
  • serialize a DOM tree back into an XML string
    new XMLSerializer().serializeToString(node) => string

The target runtimes xmldom supports are currently Node >= v10 (ES5) and Rhino (not tested as part of CI).

When deciding how to fix bugs or implement features, xmldom tries to stay as close as possible to the various related specifications/standards.
As indicated by the version starting with 0., this implementation is not feature complete and some implemented features differ from what the specifications describe.
Issues and PRs for such differences are always welcome, even when they only provide a failing test case.

This project was forked from it's original source in 2019, more details about that transition can be found in the CHANGELOG.

Usage

Install:

npm install @xmldom/xmldom

Example:

const { DOMParser } = require('@xmldom/xmldom')

const doc = new DOMParser().parseFromString(
    '<xml xmlns="a" xmlns:c="./lite">\n' +
        '\t<child>test</child>\n' +
        '\t<child></child>\n' +
        '\t<child/>\n' +
        '</xml>',
    'text/xml'
)
doc.documentElement.setAttribute('x', 'y')
doc.documentElement.setAttributeNS('./lite', 'c:x', 'y2')
console.info(doc)

const nsAttr = doc.documentElement.getAttributeNS('./lite', 'x')
console.info(nsAttr)

Note: in Typescript and ES6 you can use the import approach, as follows:

import { DOMParser } from '@xmldom/xmldom'

API Reference

  • DOMParser:

    parseFromString(xmlsource,mimeType)
    • options extension by xmldom (not DOM standard!!)
    //added the options argument
new DOMParser(options)

//errorHandler is supported
new DOMParser({
    /**
     * locator is always need for error position info
     */
    locator:{},
    /**
     * you can override the errorHandler for xml parser
     * @link http://www.saxproject.org/apidoc/org/xml/sax/ErrorHandler.html
     */
    errorHandler:{warning:function(w){console.warn(w)},error:callback,fatalError:callback}
    //only callback model
    //errorHandler:function(level,msg){console.log(level,msg)}
})

  • XMLSerializer

    serializeToString(node)

DOM level2 method and attribute:

  • Node

    attribute:
    nodeValue|prefix
readonly attribute:
    nodeName|nodeType|parentNode|childNodes|firstChild|lastChild|previousSibling|nextSibling|attributes|ownerDocument|namespaceURI|localName
method: 
    insertBefore(newChild, refChild)
    replaceChild(newChild, oldChild)
    removeChild(oldChild)
    appendChild(newChild)
    hasChildNodes()
    cloneNode(deep)
    normalize()
    isSupported(feature, version)
    hasAttributes()

  • DOMException The DOMException class has the following constants (and value of type Number):

    1. DOMException.INDEX_SIZE_ERR (1)

    2. DOMException.DOMSTRING_SIZE_ERR (2)

    3. DOMException.HIERARCHY_REQUEST_ERR (3)

    4. DOMException.WRONG_DOCUMENT_ERR (4)

    5. DOMException.INVALID_CHARACTER_ERR (5)

    6. DOMException.NO_DATA_ALLOWED_ERR (6)

    7. DOMException.NO_MODIFICATION_ALLOWED_ERR (7)

    8. DOMException.NOT_FOUND_ERR (8)

    9. DOMException.NOT_SUPPORTED_ERR (9)

    10. DOMException.INUSE_ATTRIBUTE_ERR (10)

    11. DOMException.INVALID_STATE_ERR (11)

    12. DOMException.SYNTAX_ERR (12)

    13. DOMException.INVALID_MODIFICATION_ERR (13)

    14. DOMException.NAMESPACE_ERR (14)

    15. DOMException.INVALID_ACCESS_ERR (15)

      The DOMException object has the following properties: code This property is of type Number.

    • extends the Error type thrown as part of DOM API:

  • DOMImplementation

    method:
    hasFeature(feature, version)
    createDocumentType(qualifiedName, publicId, systemId)
    createDocument(namespaceURI, qualifiedName, doctype)

  • Document : Node

    readonly attribute:
    doctype|implementation|documentElement
method:
    createElement(tagName)
    createDocumentFragment()
    createTextNode(data)
    createComment(data)
    createCDATASection(data)
    createProcessingInstruction(target, data)
    createAttribute(name)
    createEntityReference(name)
    getElementsByTagName(tagname)
    importNode(importedNode, deep)
    createElementNS(namespaceURI, qualifiedName)
    createAttributeNS(namespaceURI, qualifiedName)
    getElementsByTagNameNS(namespaceURI, localName)
    getElementById(elementId)

  • DocumentFragment : Node

  • Element : Node

    readonly attribute:
    tagName
method:
    getAttribute(name)
    setAttribute(name, value)
    removeAttribute(name)
    getAttributeNode(name)
    setAttributeNode(newAttr)
    removeAttributeNode(oldAttr)
    getElementsByTagName(name)
    getAttributeNS(namespaceURI, localName)
    setAttributeNS(namespaceURI, qualifiedName, value)
    removeAttributeNS(namespaceURI, localName)
    getAttributeNodeNS(namespaceURI, localName)
    setAttributeNodeNS(newAttr)
    getElementsByTagNameNS(namespaceURI, localName)
    hasAttribute(name)
    hasAttributeNS(namespaceURI, localName)

  • Attr : Node

    attribute:
    value
readonly attribute:
    name|specified|ownerElement

  • NodeList

    readonly attribute:
    length
method:
    item(index)

  • NamedNodeMap

    readonly attribute:
    length
method:
    getNamedItem(name)
    setNamedItem(arg)
    removeNamedItem(name)
    item(index)
    getNamedItemNS(namespaceURI, localName)
    setNamedItemNS(arg)
    removeNamedItemNS(namespaceURI, localName)

  • CharacterData : Node

    method:
    substringData(offset, count)
    appendData(arg)
    insertData(offset, arg)
    deleteData(offset, count)
    replaceData(offset, count, arg)

  • Text : CharacterData

    method:
    splitText(offset)

  • CDATASection

  • Comment : CharacterData

  • DocumentType

    readonly attribute:
    name|entities|notations|publicId|systemId|internalSubset

  • Notation : Node

    readonly attribute:
    publicId|systemId

  • Entity : Node

    readonly attribute:
    publicId|systemId|notationName

  • EntityReference : Node

  • ProcessingInstruction : Node 

    attribute:
    data
readonly attribute:
    target

DOM level 3 support:

  • Node
    attribute:
    textContent
method:
    isDefaultNamespace(namespaceURI){
    lookupNamespaceURI(prefix)

DOM extension by xmldom

  • [Node] Source position extension; 
    attribute:
    //Numbered starting from '1'
    lineNumber
    //Numbered starting from '1'
    columnNumber

Specs

The implementation is based on several specifications:

Overview of related specifications and their relations

DOM Parsing and Serialization

From the W3C DOM Parsing and Serialization (WD 2016) xmldom provides an implementation for the interfaces:

  • DOMParser
  • XMLSerializer

Note that there are some known deviations between this implementation and the W3 specifications.

Note: The latest version of this spec has the status "Editors Draft", since it is under active development. One major change is that the definition of the DOMParser interface has been moved to the HTML spec

DOM

The original author claims that xmldom implements [DOM Level 2] in a "fully compatible" way and some parts of [DOM Level 3], but there are not enough tests to prove this. Both Specifications are now superseded by the [DOM Level 4 aka Living standard] wich has a much broader scope than xmldom.

xmldom implements the following interfaces (most constructors are currently not exposed):

  • Attr
  • CDATASection
  • CharacterData
  • Comment
  • Document
  • DocumentFragment
  • DocumentType
  • DOMException (constructor exposed)
  • DOMImplementation (constructor exposed)
  • Element
  • Entity
  • EntityReference
  • LiveNodeList
  • NamedNodeMap
  • Node (constructor exposed)
  • NodeList
  • Notation
  • ProcessingInstruction
  • Text

more details are available in the (incomplete) API Reference section.

HTML

xmldom does not have any goal of supporting the full spec, but it has some capability to parse, report and serialize things differently when "detecting HTML" (by checking the default namespace). There is an upcoming change to better align the implementation with the latest specs, related to https://github.com/xmldom/xmldom/issues/203.

SAX, XML, XMLNS

xmldom has an own SAX parser implementation to do the actual parsing, which implements some interfaces in alignment with the Java interfaces SAX defines:

  • XMLReader
  • DOMHandler

There is an idea/proposal to make ti possible to replace it with something else in https://github.com/xmldom/xmldom/issues/55

