Since version 0.7.0 this package is published to npm as @xmldom/xmldom and no longer as xmldom , because we are no longer able to publish xmldom .

For better readability in the docs we will continue to talk about this library as "xmldom".

xmldom is a javascript ponyfill to provide the following APIs that are present in modern browsers to other runtimes:

convert an XML string into a DOM tree new DOMParser () .parseFromString(xml, mimeType) => Document

create, access and modify a DOM tree new DOMImplementation () .createDocument(...) => Document

serialize a DOM tree back into an XML string new XMLSerializer () .serializeToString(node) => string

The target runtimes xmldom supports are currently Node >= v10 (ES5) and Rhino (not tested as part of CI).

When deciding how to fix bugs or implement features, xmldom tries to stay as close as possible to the various related specifications/standards.

As indicated by the version starting with 0. , this implementation is not feature complete and some implemented features differ from what the specifications describe.

Issues and PRs for such differences are always welcome, even when they only provide a failing test case.

This project was forked from it's original source in 2019, more details about that transition can be found in the CHANGELOG.

Usage

npm install @xmldom/xmldom

const { DOMParser } = require ( '@xmldom/xmldom' ) const doc = new DOMParser().parseFromString( '<xml xmlns="a" xmlns:c="./lite">

' + '\t<child>test</child>

' + '\t<child></child>

' + '\t<child/>

' + '</xml>' , 'text/xml' ) doc.documentElement.setAttribute( 'x' , 'y' ) doc.documentElement.setAttributeNS( './lite' , 'c:x' , 'y2' ) console .info(doc) const nsAttr = doc.documentElement.getAttributeNS( './lite' , 'x' ) console .info(nsAttr)

Note: in Typescript and ES6 you can use the import approach, as follows:

import { DOMParser } from '@xmldom/xmldom'

API Reference

DOMParser: parseFromString(xmlsource,mimeType) options extension by xmldom (not DOM standard!!) new DOMParser(options) new DOMParser({ locator :{}, errorHandler :{ warning : function ( w ) { console .warn(w)}, error :callback, fatalError :callback} })

XMLSerializer serializeToString(node)

DOM level2 method and attribute:

Node attribute : nodeValue|prefix readonly attribute : nodeName|nodeType|parentNode|childNodes|firstChild|lastChild|previousSibling|nextSibling|attributes|ownerDocument|namespaceURI|localName method : insertBefore(newChild, refChild) replaceChild(newChild, oldChild) removeChild(oldChild) appendChild(newChild) hasChildNodes() cloneNode(deep) normalize() isSupported(feature, version) hasAttributes()

DOMException The DOMException class has the following constants (and value of type Number ): DOMException.INDEX_SIZE_ERR ( 1 ) DOMException.DOMSTRING_SIZE_ERR ( 2 ) DOMException.HIERARCHY_REQUEST_ERR ( 3 ) DOMException.WRONG_DOCUMENT_ERR ( 4 ) DOMException.INVALID_CHARACTER_ERR ( 5 ) DOMException.NO_DATA_ALLOWED_ERR ( 6 ) DOMException.NO_MODIFICATION_ALLOWED_ERR ( 7 ) DOMException.NOT_FOUND_ERR ( 8 ) DOMException.NOT_SUPPORTED_ERR ( 9 ) DOMException.INUSE_ATTRIBUTE_ERR ( 10 ) DOMException.INVALID_STATE_ERR ( 11 ) DOMException.SYNTAX_ERR ( 12 ) DOMException.INVALID_MODIFICATION_ERR ( 13 ) DOMException.NAMESPACE_ERR ( 14 ) DOMException.INVALID_ACCESS_ERR ( 15 ) The DOMException object has the following properties: code This property is of type Number. extends the Error type thrown as part of DOM API:

DOMImplementation method : hasFeature(feature, version) createDocumentType(qualifiedName, publicId, systemId) createDocument(namespaceURI, qualifiedName, doctype)

Document : Node readonly attribute : doctype | implementation | documentElement method : createElement (tagName) createDocumentFragment () createTextNode (data) createComment (data) createCDATASection (data) createProcessingInstruction (target, data) createAttribute (name) createEntityReference (name) getElementsByTagName (tagname) importNode (importedNode, deep) createElementNS (namespaceURI, qualifiedName) createAttributeNS (namespaceURI, qualifiedName) getElementsByTagNameNS (namespaceURI, localName) getElementById (elementId)

DocumentFragment : Node

Element : Node readonly attribute : tagName method : getAttribute (name) setAttribute (name, value) removeAttribute (name) getAttributeNode (name) setAttributeNode (newAttr) removeAttributeNode (oldAttr) getElementsByTagName (name) getAttributeNS (namespaceURI, localName) setAttributeNS (namespaceURI, qualifiedName, value) removeAttributeNS (namespaceURI, localName) getAttributeNodeNS (namespaceURI, localName) setAttributeNodeNS (newAttr) getElementsByTagNameNS (namespaceURI, localName) hasAttribute (name) hasAttributeNS (namespaceURI, localName)

Attr : Node attribute : value readonly attribute : name|specified|ownerElement

NodeList readonly attribute: length method: item(index)

NamedNodeMap readonly attribute : length method : getNamedItem (name) setNamedItem (arg) removeNamedItem (name) item (index) getNamedItemNS (namespaceURI, localName) setNamedItemNS (arg) removeNamedItemNS (namespaceURI, localName)

CharacterData : Node method: substringData(offset, count ) appendData(arg) insertData(offset, arg) deleteData(offset, count ) replaceData(offset, count , arg)

Text : CharacterData method : splitText(offset)

CDATASection

Comment : CharacterData

DocumentType readonly attribute: name|entities|notations|publicId|systemId|internalSubset

Notation : Node readonly attribute: publicId|systemId

Entity : Node readonly attribute: publicId|systemId|notationName

EntityReference : Node

ProcessingInstruction : Node attribute : data readonly attribute : target

DOM level 3 support:

Node attribute : textContent method : isDefaultNamespace(namespaceURI){ lookupNamespaceURI(prefix)

DOM extension by xmldom

[Node] Source position extension; attribute: //Numbered starting from '1' lineNumber //Numbered starting from '1' columnNumber

Specs

The implementation is based on several specifications:

DOM Parsing and Serialization

From the W3C DOM Parsing and Serialization (WD 2016) xmldom provides an implementation for the interfaces:

DOMParser

XMLSerializer

Note that there are some known deviations between this implementation and the W3 specifications.

Note: The latest version of this spec has the status "Editors Draft", since it is under active development. One major change is that the definition of the DOMParser interface has been moved to the HTML spec

DOM

The original author claims that xmldom implements [DOM Level 2] in a "fully compatible" way and some parts of [DOM Level 3], but there are not enough tests to prove this. Both Specifications are now superseded by the [DOM Level 4 aka Living standard] wich has a much broader scope than xmldom.

xmldom implements the following interfaces (most constructors are currently not exposed):

Attr

CDATASection

CharacterData

Comment

Document

DocumentFragment

DocumentType

DOMException (constructor exposed)

(constructor exposed) DOMImplementation (constructor exposed)

(constructor exposed) Element

Entity

EntityReference

LiveNodeList

NamedNodeMap

Node (constructor exposed)

(constructor exposed) NodeList

Notation

ProcessingInstruction

Text

more details are available in the (incomplete) API Reference section.

HTML

xmldom does not have any goal of supporting the full spec, but it has some capability to parse, report and serialize things differently when "detecting HTML" (by checking the default namespace). There is an upcoming change to better align the implementation with the latest specs, related to https://github.com/xmldom/xmldom/issues/203.

SAX, XML, XMLNS

xmldom has an own SAX parser implementation to do the actual parsing, which implements some interfaces in alignment with the Java interfaces SAX defines:

XMLReader

DOMHandler

There is an idea/proposal to make ti possible to replace it with something else in https://github.com/xmldom/xmldom/issues/55