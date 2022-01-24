Since version 0.7.0 this package is published to npm as
@xmldom/xmldom and no longer as
xmldom, because we are no longer able to publish
xmldom.
For better readability in the docs we will continue to talk about this library as "xmldom".
xmldom is a javascript ponyfill to provide the following APIs that are present in modern browsers to other runtimes:
new DOMParser().parseFromString(xml, mimeType) => Document
new DOMImplementation().createDocument(...) => Document
new XMLSerializer().serializeToString(node) => string
The target runtimes
xmldom supports are currently Node >= v10 (ES5) and Rhino (not tested as part of CI).
When deciding how to fix bugs or implement features,
xmldom tries to stay as close as possible to the various related specifications/standards.
As indicated by the version starting with
0., this implementation is not feature complete and some implemented features differ from what the specifications describe.
Issues and PRs for such differences are always welcome, even when they only provide a failing test case.
This project was forked from it's original source in 2019, more details about that transition can be found in the CHANGELOG.
npm install @xmldom/xmldom
const { DOMParser } = require('@xmldom/xmldom')
const doc = new DOMParser().parseFromString(
'<xml xmlns="a" xmlns:c="./lite">\n' +
'\t<child>test</child>\n' +
'\t<child></child>\n' +
'\t<child/>\n' +
'</xml>',
'text/xml'
)
doc.documentElement.setAttribute('x', 'y')
doc.documentElement.setAttributeNS('./lite', 'c:x', 'y2')
console.info(doc)
const nsAttr = doc.documentElement.getAttributeNS('./lite', 'x')
console.info(nsAttr)
Note: in Typescript and ES6 you can use the import approach, as follows:
import { DOMParser } from '@xmldom/xmldom'
parseFromString(xmlsource,mimeType)
//added the options argument
new DOMParser(options)
//errorHandler is supported
new DOMParser({
/**
* locator is always need for error position info
*/
locator:{},
/**
* you can override the errorHandler for xml parser
* @link http://www.saxproject.org/apidoc/org/xml/sax/ErrorHandler.html
*/
errorHandler:{warning:function(w){console.warn(w)},error:callback,fatalError:callback}
//only callback model
//errorHandler:function(level,msg){console.log(level,msg)}
})
serializeToString(node)
attribute:
nodeValue|prefix
readonly attribute:
nodeName|nodeType|parentNode|childNodes|firstChild|lastChild|previousSibling|nextSibling|attributes|ownerDocument|namespaceURI|localName
method:
insertBefore(newChild, refChild)
replaceChild(newChild, oldChild)
removeChild(oldChild)
appendChild(newChild)
hasChildNodes()
cloneNode(deep)
normalize()
isSupported(feature, version)
hasAttributes()
DOMException
The DOMException class has the following constants (and
value of type
Number):
DOMException.INDEX_SIZE_ERR (
1)
DOMException.DOMSTRING_SIZE_ERR (
2)
DOMException.HIERARCHY_REQUEST_ERR (
3)
DOMException.WRONG_DOCUMENT_ERR (
4)
DOMException.INVALID_CHARACTER_ERR (
5)
DOMException.NO_DATA_ALLOWED_ERR (
6)
DOMException.NO_MODIFICATION_ALLOWED_ERR (
7)
DOMException.NOT_FOUND_ERR (
8)
DOMException.NOT_SUPPORTED_ERR (
9)
DOMException.INUSE_ATTRIBUTE_ERR (
10)
DOMException.INVALID_STATE_ERR (
11)
DOMException.SYNTAX_ERR (
12)
DOMException.INVALID_MODIFICATION_ERR (
13)
DOMException.NAMESPACE_ERR (
14)
DOMException.INVALID_ACCESS_ERR (
15)
The DOMException object has the following properties: code This property is of type Number.
method:
hasFeature(feature, version)
createDocumentType(qualifiedName, publicId, systemId)
createDocument(namespaceURI, qualifiedName, doctype)
Document : Node
readonly attribute:
doctype|implementation|documentElement
method:
createElement(tagName)
createDocumentFragment()
createTextNode(data)
createComment(data)
createCDATASection(data)
createProcessingInstruction(target, data)
createAttribute(name)
createEntityReference(name)
getElementsByTagName(tagname)
importNode(importedNode, deep)
createElementNS(namespaceURI, qualifiedName)
createAttributeNS(namespaceURI, qualifiedName)
getElementsByTagNameNS(namespaceURI, localName)
getElementById(elementId)
DocumentFragment : Node
Element : Node
readonly attribute:
tagName
method:
getAttribute(name)
setAttribute(name, value)
removeAttribute(name)
getAttributeNode(name)
setAttributeNode(newAttr)
removeAttributeNode(oldAttr)
getElementsByTagName(name)
getAttributeNS(namespaceURI, localName)
setAttributeNS(namespaceURI, qualifiedName, value)
removeAttributeNS(namespaceURI, localName)
getAttributeNodeNS(namespaceURI, localName)
setAttributeNodeNS(newAttr)
getElementsByTagNameNS(namespaceURI, localName)
hasAttribute(name)
hasAttributeNS(namespaceURI, localName)
Attr : Node
attribute:
value
readonly attribute:
name|specified|ownerElement
readonly attribute:
length
method:
item(index)
readonly attribute:
length
method:
getNamedItem(name)
setNamedItem(arg)
removeNamedItem(name)
item(index)
getNamedItemNS(namespaceURI, localName)
setNamedItemNS(arg)
removeNamedItemNS(namespaceURI, localName)
CharacterData : Node
method:
substringData(offset, count)
appendData(arg)
insertData(offset, arg)
deleteData(offset, count)
replaceData(offset, count, arg)
Text : CharacterData
method:
splitText(offset)
Comment : CharacterData
readonly attribute:
name|entities|notations|publicId|systemId|internalSubset
Notation : Node
readonly attribute:
publicId|systemId
Entity : Node
readonly attribute:
publicId|systemId|notationName
EntityReference : Node
ProcessingInstruction : Node
attribute:
data
readonly attribute:
target
attribute:
textContent
method:
isDefaultNamespace(namespaceURI){
lookupNamespaceURI(prefix)
attribute:
//Numbered starting from '1'
lineNumber
//Numbered starting from '1'
columnNumber
The implementation is based on several specifications:
From the W3C DOM Parsing and Serialization (WD 2016)
xmldom provides an implementation for the interfaces:
DOMParser
XMLSerializer
Note that there are some known deviations between this implementation and the W3 specifications.
Note: The latest version of this spec has the status "Editors Draft", since it is under active development. One major change is that the definition of the
DOMParser interface has been moved to the HTML spec
The original author claims that xmldom implements [DOM Level 2] in a "fully compatible" way and some parts of [DOM Level 3], but there are not enough tests to prove this. Both Specifications are now superseded by the [DOM Level 4 aka Living standard] wich has a much broader scope than xmldom.
xmldom implements the following interfaces (most constructors are currently not exposed):
Attr
CDATASection
CharacterData
Comment
Document
DocumentFragment
DocumentType
DOMException (constructor exposed)
DOMImplementation (constructor exposed)
Element
Entity
EntityReference
LiveNodeList
NamedNodeMap
Node (constructor exposed)
NodeList
Notation
ProcessingInstruction
Text
more details are available in the (incomplete) API Reference section.
xmldom does not have any goal of supporting the full spec, but it has some capability to parse, report and serialize things differently when "detecting HTML" (by checking the default namespace). There is an upcoming change to better align the implementation with the latest specs, related to https://github.com/xmldom/xmldom/issues/203.
xmldom has an own SAX parser implementation to do the actual parsing, which implements some interfaces in alignment with the Java interfaces SAX defines:
XMLReader
DOMHandler
There is an idea/proposal to make ti possible to replace it with something else in https://github.com/xmldom/xmldom/issues/55