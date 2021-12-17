Build your next Vue(2) application with confidence using Nuxt: a framework making web development simple and powerful.

Nuxt 3

The evolution of Nuxt powered by Vite and Vue 3 is currently in beta and available on:

Features

Automatic transpilation and bundling (with webpack and babel)

Hot code reloading

Server-side rendering OR Single Page App OR Static Generated, you choose 🔥

Static file serving. ./static/ is mapped to /

is mapped to Configurable with a nuxt.config.js file

file Custom layouts with the layouts/ directory

directory Middleware

Code splitting for every pages/

Loading just the critical CSS (page-level)

Learn more at https://nuxtjs.org.

Getting started

$ npx create-nuxt-app <project-name>

It's as simple as that!

Learn more at https://nuxtjs.org/guide/installation

Examples

Please take a look at https://nuxtjs.org/examples or directly in https://github.com/nuxt/nuxt.js/tree/dev/examples.

Production deployment

To deploy, instead of running nuxt, you probably want to build ahead of time. Therefore, building and starting are separate commands:

nuxt build nuxt start

Learn more at https://nuxtjs.org/guide/commands#production-deployment

Contributing

Please refer to our Contribution Guide

Security

If you discover a security vulnerability regarding Nuxt, please send an e-mail to the team via security@nuxtjs.org! All security vulnerabilities will be promptly addressed.

License

MIT