openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@xmcl/unzip

by Voxelum
2.0.0 (see all)

Provide packages to install Minecraft, launch Minecraft and more to build launcher with NodeJs/Electron!

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

104

GitHub Stars

84

Maintenance

Last Commit

22d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Minecraft Launcher Core

npm Build Status Convensional Commits

Provide several useful functions to build a Minecraft Launcher.

Most packages are targeting the Electron environment. Feel free to report issues related to it.

Looking for C# Launcher Core?

Introduce the awesome .net framework launcher core, ProjBobcat.

It's the next generation Minecraft launcher core written in C# providing the freest, fastest and the most complete experience. https://craftmine.fun

  • x-minecraft-launcher: An launcher provides general electron api related to minecraft launching (in renderer side), making other developers can easily create new launcher view.
  • PureLauncher: An awesome Minecraft Launcher using React to build beautiful UI.

Installation & Usage

This repo maintaining multiple mini packages for specific functions.

If you use electron to write a minimum launcher, you can install @xmcl/core which only has such functions:

  • Parse existed Minecraft version
  • Launch the game

If you have bigger ambition on your launcher, you want it be able to download/install Minecraft, then you can have @xmcl/installer, which contains the functions of:

  • Get the version information of Minecraft/Forge/Liteloader/Fabric
  • Install Minecraft/Forge/Liteloader/Fabric to the game folder

If you still not satisfied, as you want even provide the function to parse existed resource pack and mods under game folder, then you will have @xmcl/mod-parser and @xmcl/resourcepack modules, which contain such functions:

  • Parse Forge/Liteloader/Fabric mods metadata
  • Parse resource pack metadata

There are more packages for advantage usages, and you can check out the getting started section to navigate.

Bundle & Treeshaking

The module built with ES5 module option by typescript. To use treeshake, please make sure your bundle system support esm import/export.

Some bundler like webpack, rollup support treeshake by default. Just make sure you dont do something like import * as SomeNamespace from ..., which will bundle the whole package. (But import { xxx } from 'xxx' will still work)

CommonJS

If you don't have a bundler to transform the package, you can still use it in cjs. The webpack will pick the "main" field in package.json which is pointing to the cjs version.

It means you don't need to do anything in extra ideally.

Electron Version

Recommend to use the latest electron, so you don't need to setup babel with webpack 4.

Getting Started

Go Getting Started page.

Or you can read the full document.

Active Packages

NameUsageVersionLocationRuntime Envrionment
@xmcl/coreLaunch Minecraftnpm versionpackages/core Node
@xmcl/installerInstall Minecraftnpm versionpackages/installer Node
@xmcl/userUser Authentication and skinnpm versionpackages/user Node/Browser
@xmcl/mod-parserParse forge/liteloader/fabric modnpm versionpackages/mod-parser Node/Browser
@xmcl/modrinthProvide Modrinth APInpm versionpackages/modrinth Node/Browser
@xmcl/forge-site-parserParse forge websitenpm versionpackages/forge-site-parserNode/Browser
@xmcl/clientPing Minecraft Servernpm versionpackages/client Node
@xmcl/modelDisplay player/block modelnpm versionpackages/model Browser
@xmcl/gamesettingParse game settingnpm versionpackages/gamesetting Node/Browser
@xmcl/nbtParse NBTnpm versionpackages/nbt Node/Browser
@xmcl/text-componentParse and render Minecraft Textnpm versionpackages/text-component Node/Browser
@xmcl/worldLoad save metadatanpm versionpackages/world Node/Browser
@xmcl/resourcepackParse resource packnpm versionpackages/resourcepack Node/Browser
@xmcl/server-infoParse servers.datnpm versionpackages/server-info Node/Browser
@xmcl/taskUtil package to create tasknpm versionpackages/task Node
@xmcl/systemA fs middleware for browser/nodenpm versionpackages/system Node/Browser
@xmcl/unzipyauzl unzip wrappernpm versionpackages/unzip Node

Contribute

See Contribute.md

Credit

lukechu10 helped me to generate the document from typescript.

HoldYourWaffle provided great suggestions to repo.

Yu Xuanchi provided some idea about NBT module.

Haowei Wen, the author of JMCCC, Authlib Injector, and Indexyz, helped me a lot on Minecraft launching, authing.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial