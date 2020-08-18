Line SDK wrapper for React Native 🚀

This library includes:

Requirements

React native >=0.61.1

iOS 10.0 or later as the development target

Android minSdkVersion set to 17 or higher

set to 17 or higher LINE developer account with a channel created.

Migration from v1.x.x

If you are currently using react-native-line-sdk (v1.x.x):

Unlink the old library:

react- native unlink react- native -line-sdk

Remove it from the package.json Remove any line sdk's *.aar from android/libs Remove from android/app/build.gradle :

repositories { flatDir { dirs 'libs' } }

Finally, follow the installation steps for the new version.

Installation

First, install the npm package with yarn. Autolink is automatic.

yarn add @xmartlabs/react-native-line

iOS Setup

Using Objective-C

Inside your AppDelegate.m , setup the line sdk by passing the channel id obtained.

Add platform :ios, '10.0' in Podfile line:1 Enable use_frameworks! in Podfile line:3 Comment the code related to flipper, flipper doesn't support use_frameworks! ! Modify your info.plist like it says here Configuring the Info.plist file Change your AppDelegate.m to match the following:

- ( BOOL )application:( UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:( NSDictionary *)launchOptions { [LineLogin setupWithChannelID: @"YOUR_CHANNEL_ID" universalLinkURL: nil ]; } - ( BOOL )application:( UIApplication *)app openURL:( NSURL *)url options:( NSDictionary < UIApplicationOpenURLOptionsKey , id > *)options { return [LineLogin application:app open:url options:options]; } - ( BOOL )application:( UIApplication *)application continueUserActivity:( NSUserActivity *)userActivity restorationHandler:( void (^)( NSArray < id < UIUserActivityRestoring >> * _Nullable))restorationHandler { BOOL handledLine = [LineLogin application:application continue :userActivity restorationHandler:restorationHandler]; return handledLine; }

Using Swift

Follow instructions in Integrating LINE Login with your iOS app. Change your AppDelegate.m to match the following:

import LineLogin func application ( _ application: UIApplication, didFinishLaunchingWithOptions launchOptions: [UIApplication.LaunchOptionsKey: Any ]?) -> Bool { LineLogin .setup(channelID: "YOUR_CHANNEL_ID" , universalLinkURL: nil ) return true } func application ( _ app: UIApplication, open url: URL, options: [UIApplication.OpenURLOptionsKey : Any ] = [:]) -> Bool { return LineLogin .application(app, open : url, options: options) }

Don't forget to add application function, as line's instructions indicate.

Android Setup

Follow all the configuration steps in Line's Android integration guide Add the string line_channel_id to your strings file with the the channel id that you have on your line console.

< string name = "line_channel_id" translatable = "false" > Your channel id here </ string >

Add minSdkVersion = 17 in android/build.gradle In your manifest add xmlns:tools="http://schemas.android.com/tools" in your manifest tag and also tools:replace="android:allowBackup" in your application tag

API

First, require the LineLogin module:

import LineLogin from '@xmartlabs/react-native-line'

Then, you can start using all the functions that are available:

Function Description login(args?: LoginArguments): Promise<LoginResult> Starts the login flow of Line's SDK (Opens the apps if it's installed and defaults to the browser otherwise). It accepts the same argumements as the LineSDK, in an object { key: value } , defaults the same way as LineSDK too. getCurrentAccessToken(): Promise<AccessToken> Returns the current access token for the currently logged in user. getProfile(): Promise<UserProfile> Returns the profile of the currently logged in user. logout(): Promise<void> Logs out the currently logged in user. refreshToken(): Promise<AccessToken> Refreshes the access token and returns it. verifyAccessToken(): Promise<AccessTokenVerifyResult> Verifies the access token and returns it. getBotFriendshipStatus(): Promise<BotFriendshipStatus> Gets bot friendship status if configured.

Return values

The following objects are returned on the methods described above:

UserProfile:

{ userID: String displayName: string pictureURL?: string statusMessage?: string }

AccessToken:

{ access_token: String expires_in: String id_token?: String }

AccessTokenVerifyResult:

{ client_id: String expires_in: String scope: String }

LoginResult

{ accessToken: AccessToken scope: String userProfile?: UserProfile friendshipStatusChanged?: boolean IDTokenNonce?: String }

BotFriendshipStatus

{ friendFlag: boolean }

Arguments

LoginArguments

{ scopes?: LoginPermission[] onlyWebLogin?: boolean botPrompt?: BotPrompt }

LoginPermission

{ EMAIL = 'email' , OPEN_ID = 'openid' , PROFILE = 'profile' , }

BotPrompt

{ aggressive = 'aggressive' , normal = 'normal' , }

Usage

Login with default values:

try { ... const loginResult = await Line.login() ... } catch (error) { ... }

Login with arguments:

try { ... const loginResult = await Line.login({ scopes: [ 'email' , 'profile' ], botPrompt: 'normal' }) ... } catch (error) { ... }

Get user profile:

try { ... const profile = await Line.getProfile() ... } catch (error) { ... }

Logout

try { ... await Line.logout() ... } catch (error) { ... }

Example

If you want to see @xmartlabs/react-native-line in action, just move into the example folder and run yarn ios / yarn android . By seeing its source code, you will have a better understanding of the library usage.

Contributors

License