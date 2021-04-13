A light but advanced Xbox Live authentication module with OAuth2.0 and Electron support.

Warning

Due to security reasons (CORS for instance), this library has been designed to only run on a node.js environment.

Breaking Changes

A lot of breaking changes have been made since the latest 3.3.3 release. Please make sure to take a look and follow each step from the authenticate documentation.

Installation

npm install @xboxreplay/xboxlive-auth

Usage Example

import { authenticate } from '@xboxreplay/xboxlive-auth' ; authenticate( 'name@domain.com' , '*********' ) .then( console .info) .catch( console .error);

Sample Response

{ "xuid" : "2584878536129841" , "user_hash" : "3218841136841218711" , "xsts_token" : "eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9..." , "display_claims" : { "gtg" : "Zeny IC" , "xid" : "2584878536129841" , "uhs" : "3218841136841218711" , "agg" : "Adult" , "usr" : "234" , "utr" : "190" , "prv" : "185 186 187 188 191 192 ..." }, "expires_on" : "2021-04-13T05:43:32.6275675Z" }

Documentation

Available Examples

How to interact with the Xbox Live API?

The best way to interact with the API is to use our @xboxreplay/xboxlive-auth module. That said, a cURL example is available below and can be replicated using axios or another HTTP client for node.js.

Example

curl 'https://profile.xboxlive.com/users/gt(Major%20Nelson)/profile/settings?settings=Gamerscore' \ -H 'Authorization: XBL3.0 x={userHash};{XSTSToken}' \ -H 'x-xbl-contract-version: 2'

What about 2FA (Two-factor authentication)?

Exposed authenticate and authenticateWithUserCredentials methods can not deal with 2FA but a workaround may be possible using the authenticateWithUserRefreshToken one. Please take a look at authenticate documentation. Additional improvements regarding this issue are not planned.

Known Issues

Please refer to the dedicated documention.

Licence

MIT