@xboxreplay/xboxlive-auth

by XboxReplay
4.0.0 (see all)

A light but advanced Xbox Live authentication module with OAuth2.0 and Electron support.

Readme

@xboxreplay/xboxlive-auth

A light but advanced Xbox Live authentication module with OAuth2.0 and Electron support.

Warning

Due to security reasons (CORS for instance), this library has been designed to only run on a node.js environment.

Breaking Changes

A lot of breaking changes have been made since the latest 3.3.3 release. Please make sure to take a look and follow each step from the authenticate documentation.

Installation

$ npm install @xboxreplay/xboxlive-auth

Usage Example

import { authenticate } from '@xboxreplay/xboxlive-auth';

authenticate('name@domain.com', '*********')
    .then(console.info)
    .catch(console.error);
Sample Response
{
    "xuid": "2584878536129841", // May be null based on the specified "RelyingParty"
    "user_hash": "3218841136841218711",
    "xsts_token": "eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9...",
    "display_claims": { // May vary based on the specified "RelyingParty"
        "gtg": "Zeny IC",
        "xid": "2584878536129841",
        "uhs": "3218841136841218711",
        "agg": "Adult",
        "usr": "234",
        "utr": "190",
        "prv": "185 186 187 188 191 192 ..."
    },
    "expires_on": "2021-04-13T05:43:32.6275675Z"
}

Documentation

Available Examples

How to interact with the Xbox Live API?

The best way to interact with the API is to use our @xboxreplay/xboxlive-auth module. That said, a cURL example is available below and can be replicated using axios or another HTTP client for node.js.

Example
$ curl 'https://profile.xboxlive.com/users/gt(Major%20Nelson)/profile/settings?settings=Gamerscore' \
    -H 'Authorization: XBL3.0 x={userHash};{XSTSToken}' \
    -H 'x-xbl-contract-version: 2'

What about 2FA (Two-factor authentication)?

Exposed authenticate and authenticateWithUserCredentials methods can not deal with 2FA but a workaround may be possible using the authenticateWithUserRefreshToken one. Please take a look at authenticate documentation. Additional improvements regarding this issue are not planned.

Known Issues

Please refer to the dedicated documention.

Licence

MIT

