



Keep your bundle size in check



Setup

npm install bundlesize --save-dev yarn add bundlesize --dev

Usage

Add it to your scripts in package.json

"scripts" : { "test" : "bundlesize" }

Or you can use it with npx from NPM 5.2+.

npx bundlesize

Configuration

bundlesize accepts an array of files to check.

[ { "path" : "./build/vendor.js" , "maxSize" : "30 kB" }, { "path" : "./build/chunk-*.js" , "maxSize" : "10 kB" } ]

You can keep this array either in

package.json { "name" : "your cool library" , "version" : "1.1.2" , "bundlesize" : [ { "path" : "./build/vendor.js" , "maxSize" : "3 kB" } ] } or in a separate file bundlesize.config.json Format: { "files" : [ { "path" : "./dist.js" , "maxSize" : "3 kB" } ] } You can give a different file by using the --config flag: bundlesize --config configs/bundlesize.json

Customisation

Fuzzy matching If the names of your build files are not predictable, you can use the glob pattern to specify files. This is common if you append a hash to the name or use a tool like create-react-app/nextjs. { "files" : [ { "path" : "build/**/main-*.js" , "maxSize" : "5 kB" }, { "path" : "build/**/*.chunk.js" , "maxSize" : "50 kB" } ] } It will match multiple files if necessary and create a new row for each file. Compression options By default, bundlesize gzips your build files before comparing. If you are using brotli instead of gzip, you can specify that with each file: { "files" : [ { "path" : "./build/vendor.js" , "maxSize" : "5 kB" , "compression" : "brotli" } ] } If you do not use any compression before sending your files to the client, you can switch compression off: { "files" : [ { "path" : "./build/vendor.js" , "maxSize" : "5 kB" , "compression" : "none" } ] }

Build status for GitHub

If your repository is hosted on GitHub, you can set bundlesize up to create a "check" on every pull request.

Currently works with Travis CI, CircleCI, Wercker, and Drone.

Authorize bundlesize for status access, copy the token provided.

for status access, copy the token provided. Add this token as BUNDLESIZE_GITHUB_TOKEN as environment parameter in your CIs project settings.

Using a different CI?

You will need to supply an additional 5 environment variables.

CI_REPO_OWNER given the repo https://github.com/myusername/myrepo would be myusername

given the repo would be CI_REPO_NAME given the repo https://github.com/myusername/myrepo would be myrepo

given the repo would be CI_COMMIT_MESSAGE the commit message

the commit message CI_COMMIT_SHA the SHA of the CI commit, in Jenkins you would use ${env.GIT_COMMIT}

the SHA of the CI commit, in Jenkins you would use CI=true usually set automatically in CI environments

(Ask me for help if you're stuck)

Usage with CLI

bundlesize can also be used without creating a configuration file. We do not recommend this approach and it might be deprecated in a future version.

bundlesize -f "dist/*.js" -s 20kB

For more granular configuration, we recommend configuring it in the package.json (documented above).

How to contribute?

who uses bundlesize?

TODO

Work with other CI tools AppVeyor (#234)

Automate setup (setting env_var)

