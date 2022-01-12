Standing on the shoulders of Knex.js, but now everything is typed!

Goals: Be useful for 80% of the use cases, for the other 20% easily switch to lower-level Knex.js.

Be as concise a possible.

Mirror Knex.js as much a possible, with these exceptions: Don't use this . Be selective on what returns a Promise and what not. Less overloading, which makes typings easier and code completion better.

Get the most of the benefits TypeScript provides: type-checking of parameters, typed results, rename refactorings.

Install:

npm install @ wwwouter / typed - knex

Make sure experimentalDecorators and emitDecoratorMetadata are turned on in your tsconfig.json:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "experimentalDecorators" : true , "emitDecoratorMetadata" : true , ... }, ... }

Tested with Knex.js v0.95.0, TypeScript v4.2.3 and Node.js v14.11.0

Important upgrade notice

Because TypeScript 4.1 supports template literal string types, the function syntax is no longer necessary. You can now use strings while maintaining type-safety. The function syntax is removed since version 4.

To help with the upgrade, you can run npx typed-knex -u string-parameters to automatically switch over to the string syntax.

Breaking changes in v4

Because TypeScript 4.1 supports template literal string types, the function syntax is no longer necessary. You can now use strings while maintaining type-safety. The function syntax is removed. Run npx typed-knex -u string-parameters to automatically upgrade.

to automatically upgrade. .onColumn() is deprecated. Use .on() . Remember that the columns switched eg .onColumns(i=>i.prop1, '=' j=>j.prop2) should become .on("prop2", '=', "prop1") . Run npx typed-knex -u join-on-columns-to-on to automatically upgrade.

is deprecated. Use . Remember that the columns switched eg . Run to automatically upgrade. The use of optional columns ( @Column() public nickName?: string; ) is deprecated. This was used to signal a nullable column. The correct way to do this is @Column() public nickName: string | null; .

Documentation

Quick example

To reference a column, use the name. Like this .select("name") or this .where("name", "Hejlsberg")

import * as Knex from "knex" ; import { TypedKnex } from "@wwwouter/typed-knex" ; const knex = Knex({ client: "pg" , connection: "postgres://user:pass@localhost:5432/dbname" , }); async function example ( ) { const typedKnex = new TypedKnex(knex); const query = typedKnex.query(User).innerJoin( "category" , UserCategory, "id" , "=" , "categoryId" ).where( "name" , "Hejlsberg" ).select( "id" , "category.name" ); const oneUser = await query.getSingle(); console .log(oneUser.id); console .log(oneUser.category.name); console .log(oneUser.name); }

Define tables

Use the Table decorator to reference a table and use the Column decorator to reference a column.

Use @Column({ primary: true }) for primary key columns.

Use @Column({ name: '[column name]' }) on property with the type of another Table to reference another table.

import { Column, Table } from "@wwwouter/typed-knex" ; ( "userCategories" ) export class UserCategory { ({ primary: true }) public id: string ; () public name: string ; () public year: number ; } ( "users" ) export class User { ({ primary: true }) public id: string ; () public name: string ; () public categoryId: string ; ({ name: "categoryId" }) public category: UserCategory; () public someNullableValue: string | null ; }

Create instance

import * as Knex from "knex" ; import { TypedKnex } from "@wwwouter/typed-knex" ; const knex = Knex({ client: "pg" , connection: "postgres://user:pass@localhost:5432/dbname" , }); const typedKnex = new TypedKnex(knex);

Helper

Querybuilder

General

Getting the results (Promises)

Building the query

getTableName

const tableName = getTableName(User);

getColumnName

const columnName = getColumnName(User, "id" );

registerBeforeInsertTransform

Hook that is run before doing an insert. Execute this function as soon as possible. For example at the top of index.ts or server.ts .

registerBeforeInsertTransform((item: any , typedQueryBuilder: ITypedQueryBuilder<{}, {}, {}>) => { if (typedQueryBuilder. columns .find(column => column .name === 'created_at' ) && !item.hasOwnProperty( 'created_at' )) { item.created_at = new Date (); } if (typedQueryBuilder. columns .find(column => column .name === 'updated_at' ) && !item.hasOwnProperty( 'updated_at' )) { item.updated_at = new Date (); } if (typedQueryBuilder. columns .find(column => column .name === 'id' ) && !item.hasOwnProperty( 'id' )) { item.id = guid(); } return item; });

Hook that is run before doing an update. Execute this function as soon as possible. For example at the top of index.ts or server.ts .

registerBeforeUpdateTransform( ( item: any , typedQueryBuilder: ITypedQueryBuilder<{}, {}, {}> ) => { if (typedQueryBuilder.columns.find( "name" === 'updated_at' ) && !item.hasOwnProperty( 'updated_at' )) { item.updated_at = new Date (); } return item; });

query

Use typedKnex.query(Type) to create a query for the table referenced by Type

const query = typedKnex.query(User);

getColumnAlias

Use getColumnAlias to get the underlying alias of a column, to use in a raw function.

const query = typedKnex.query(UserCategory); query.selectRaw( "hash" , String , `hashFunction( ${query.getColumnAlias( "name" )} )` ).select( "id" );

select

typedKnex.query(User).select( "id" );

typedKnex.query(User).select( "id" , "name" );

where

typedKnex.query(User).where( "name" , "name" );

Or with operator

typedKnex.query(User).where( "name" , "like" , "%user%" );

andWhere

typedKnex.query(User).where( "name" , "name" ).andWhere( "name" , "name" );

typedKnex.query(User).where( "name" , "name" ).andWhere( "name" , "like" , "%na%" );

orWhere

typedKnex.query(User).where( "name" , "name" ).orWhere( "name" , "name" );

typedKnex.query(User).where( "name" , "name" ).orWhere( "name" , "like" , "%na%" );

whereNot

typedKnex.query(User).whereNot( "name" , "name" );

whereColumn

To use in subqueries. First parameter is for sub query columns and the third parameter is for columns from the parent query.

typedKnex.query(User).whereNotExists(UserSetting, ( subQuery ) => { subQuery.whereColumn( "userId" , "=" , "id" ); });

Use getColumn when nesting

query.whereExists(User, ( subQuery1 ) => { subQuery1.whereColumn( 'status' , '=' , 'status' ); subQuery1.whereExists(User, ( subQuery2 ) => { subQuery2.whereColumn(subQuery2.getColumn( 'status' ), '=' , query.getColumn( 'status' )); subQuery2.whereExists(User, ( subQuery3 ) => { subQuery3.whereColumn(subQuery3.getColumn( 'status' ), '=' , subQuery1.getColumn( 'status' )); }); }); });

whereNull

typedKnex.query(User).whereNull( "name" );

orWhereNull

typedKnex.query(User).whereNull( "name" ).orWhereNull( "name" );

whereNotNull

typedKnex.query(User).whereNotNull( "name" );

orWhereNotNull

typedKnex.query(User).whereNotNull( "name" ).orWhereNotNull( "name" );

orderBy

typedKnex.query(User).orderBy( "id" );

orderByRaw

await typedKnex.query(User).orderByRaw( "SUM(??) DESC" , "users.year" );

innerJoin

typedKnex.query(User).innerJoin( "category" , UserCategory, "id" , "=" , "categoryId" );

innerJoinColumn

typedKnex.query(User).innerJoinColumn( "category" );

innerJoinTableOnFunction

typedKnex.query(User).innerJoinTableOnFunction( "evilTwin" , User, ( join ) => { join.on( "id" , "=" , "id" ).andOn( "name" , "=" , "id" ).orOn( "someValue" , "=" , "id" ).onVal( "name" , "=" , "1" ).andOnVal( "name" , "=" , "2" ).orOnVal( "name" , "=" , "3" ).onNull( "name" ); });

leftOuterJoin

typedKnex.query(User).leftOuterJoin( "category" , UserCategory, "id" , "=" , "categoryId" );

leftOuterJoinColumn

typedKnex.query(User).leftOuterJoinColumn( "category" );

leftOuterJoinTableOnFunction

typedKnex.query(User).leftOuterJoinTableOnFunction( "evilTwin" , User, ( join ) => { join.on( "id" , "=" , "id" ).andOn( "name" , "=" , "id" ).orOn( "someValue" , "=" , "id" ).onVal( "name" , "=" , "1" ).andOnVal( "name" , "=" , "2" ).orOnVal( "name" , "=" , "3" ).onNull( "name" ); });

selectRaw

typedKnex.query(User).selectRaw( "otherId" , Number , "select other.id from other" );

selectQuery

typedKnex .query(UserCategory) .select( "id" ) .selectQuery( "total" , Number , User, ( subQuery ) => { subQuery.count( "id" , "total" ).whereColumn( "categoryId" , "=" , "id" ); });

select "userCategories" . "id" as "id" , ( select count ( "users" . "id" ) as "total" from "users" where "users" . "categoryId" = "userCategories" . "id" ) as "total" from "userCategories"

findByPrimaryKey

const user = await typedKnex.query(User).findByPrimaryKey( "id" , "d" , "name" );

whereIn

typedKnex.query(User).whereIn( "name" , [ "user1" , "user2" ]);

whereNotIn

typedKnex.query(User).whereNotIn( "name" , [ "user1" , "user2" ]);

orWhereIn

typedKnex.query(User).whereIn( "name" , [ "user1" , "user2" ]).orWhereIn( "name" , [ "user3" , "user4" ]);

orWhereNotIn

typedKnex.query(User).whereIn( "name" , [ "user1" , "user2" ]).orWhereNotIn( "name" , [ "user3" , "user4" ]);

whereBetween

typedKnex.query(UserCategory).whereBetween( "year" , [ 1 , 2037 ]);

whereNotBetween

typedKnex.query(User).whereNotBetween( "year" , [ 1 , 2037 ]);

orWhereBetween

typedKnex.query(User).whereBetween( "year" , [ 1 , 10 ]).orWhereBetween( "year" , [ 100 , 1000 ]);

orWhereNotBetween

typedKnex.query(User).whereBetween( "year" , [ 1 , 10 ]).orWhereNotBetween( "year" , [ 100 , 1000 ]);

whereExists

typedKnex.query(User).whereExists(UserSetting, ( subQuery ) => { subQuery.whereColumn( "userId" , "=" , "id" ); });

orWhereExists

typedKnex.query(User).orWhereExists(UserSetting, ( subQuery ) => { subQuery.whereColumn( "userId" , "=" , "id" ); });

whereNotExists

typedKnex.query(User).whereNotExists(UserSetting, ( subQuery ) => { subQuery.whereColumn( "userId" , "=" , "id" ); });

orWhereNotExists

typedKnex.query(User).orWhereNotExists(UserSetting, ( subQuery ) => { subQuery.whereColumn( "userId" , "=" , "id" ); });

whereParentheses

typedKnex .query(User) .whereParentheses( ( sub ) => sub.where( "id" , "1" ).orWhere( "id" , "2" )) .orWhere( "name" , "Tester" ); const queryString = query.toQuery(); console .log(queryString);

Outputs:

select * from "users" where ( "users" . "id" = '1' or "users" . "id" = '2' ) or "users" . "name" = 'Tester'

groupBy

typedKnex.query(User).select( "someValue" ).selectRaw( "total" , Number , 'SUM("numericValue")' ).groupBy( "someValue" );

having

typedKnex.query(User).having( "numericValue" , ">" , 10 );

havingNull

typedKnex.query(User).havingNull( "numericValue" );

havingNotNull

typedKnex.query(User).havingNotNull( "numericValue" );

havingIn

typedKnex.query(User).havingIn( "name" , [ "user1" , "user2" ]);

havingNotIn

typedKnex.query(User).havingNotIn( "name" , [ "user1" , "user2" ]);

havingExists

typedKnex.query(User).havingExists(UserSetting, ( subQuery ) => { subQuery.whereColumn( "userId" , "=" , "id" ); });

havingNotExists

typedKnex.query(User).havingNotExists(UserSetting, ( subQuery ) => { subQuery.whereColumn( "userId" , "=" , "id" ); });

havingBetween

typedKnex.query(User).havingBetween( "numericValue" , [ 1 , 10 ]);

havingNotBetween

typedKnex.query(User).havingNotBetween( "numericValue" , [ 1 , 10 ]);

union

typedKnex.query(User).union(User, ( subQuery ) => { subQuery.select( "id" ).where( "numericValue" , 12 ); });

unionAll

typedKnex .query(User) .select( "id" ) .unionAll(User, ( subQuery ) => { subQuery.select( "id" ).where( "numericValue" , 12 ); });

min

typedKnex.query(User).min( "numericValue" , "minNumericValue" );

count

typedKnex.query(User).count( "numericValue" , "countNumericValue" );

countDistinct

typedKnex.query(User).countDistinct( "numericValue" , "countDistinctNumericValue" );

max

typedKnex.query(User).max( "numericValue" , "maxNumericValue" );

sum

typedKnex.query(User).sum( "numericValue" , "sumNumericValue" );

sumDistinct

typedKnex.query(User).sumDistinct( "numericValue" , "sumDistinctNumericValue" );

avg

typedKnex.query(User).avg( "numericValue" , "avgNumericValue" );

avgDistinct

typedKnex.query(User).avgDistinct( "numericValue" , "avgDistinctNumericValue" );

clearSelect

typedKnex.query(User).select( "id" ).clearSelect().select( "name" );

clearWhere

typedKnex .query(User) .where( "id" , "name" ) .clearWhere() .where(( "name" , "name" );

clearOrder

typedKnex .query(User) .orderBy( "id" ) .clearOrder() .orderBy(( "name" );

limit

typedKnex.query(User).limit( 10 );

offset

typedKnex.query(User).offset( 10 );

useKnexQueryBuilder

Use useKnexQueryBuilder to get to the underlying Knex.js query builder.

const query = typedKnex.query(User) .useKnexQueryBuilder( queryBuilder => queryBuilder.where( 'somethingelse' , 'value' ) .select( "name" ); );

keepFlat

Use keepFlat to prevent unflattening of the result.

const item = await typedKnex .query(User) .where( "name" , 'name' ) .innerJoinColumn( "category" ); .select( "name" , "category.name" ) .getFirst(); const item = await typedKnex .query(User) .where( "name" , 'name' ) .innerJoinColumn( "category" ); .select( "name" , "category.name" ) .keepFlat() .getFirst();

toQuery

const query = typedKnex.query(User); console .log(query.toQuery());

getFirstOrNull

Result No item One item Many items getFirst Error Item First item getSingle Error Item Error getFirstOrNull null Item First item getSingleOrNull null Item Error

const user = await typedKnex.query(User).where( "name" , "name" ).getFirstOrNull();

getFirst

Result No item One item Many items getFirst Error Item First item getSingle Error Item Error getFirstOrNull null Item First item getSingleOrNull null Item Error

const user = await typedKnex.query(User).where( "name" , "name" ).getFirst();

getSingleOrNull

Result No item One item Many items getFirst Error Item First item getSingle Error Item Error getFirstOrNull null Item First item getSingleOrNull null Item Error

const user = await typedKnex.query(User).where( "name" , "name" ).getSingleOrNull();

getSingle

Result No item One item Many items getFirst Error Item First item getSingle Error Item Error getFirstOrNull null Item First item getSingleOrNull null Item Error

const user = await typedKnex.query(User).where( "name" , "name" ).getSingle();

getMany

const users = await typedKnex.query(User).whereNotNull( "name" ).getMany();

getCount

insertItemWithReturning

query.insertItemWithReturning({ id: "newId" });

query.insertItemWithReturning({ id: "newId" }, [ "id" ]);

insertItems

insertSelect

await typedKnex.query(User); .selectRaw( 'f' , String , '\'fixedValue\'' ) .select( "name" ) .distinct() .whereNotNull( "name" ) .insertSelect(UserSetting, "id" , "initialValue" );

del

query.updateItemWithReturning({ id: "newId" });

query.updateItemWithReturning({ id: "newId" }, [ "id" ]);

execute

whereRaw

havingRaw

transacting

const typedKnex = new TypedKnex(database); const transaction = await typedKnex.beginTransaction(); try { await typedKnex.query(User).transacting(transaction).insertItem(user1); await typedKnex.query(User).transacting(transaction).insertItem(user2); await transaction.commit(); } catch (error) { await transaction.rollback(); }

truncate

distinct

distinctOn

typedKnex.query(UserCategory).select( "id" ).distinctOn([ "name" ]);

clone

groupByRaw

Transactions

const typedKnex = new TypedKnex(database); const transaction = await typedKnex.beginTransaction(); try { await typedKnex.query(User).transacting(transaction).insertItem(user1); await typedKnex.query(User).transacting(transaction).insertItem(user2); await transaction.commit(); } catch (error) { await transaction.rollback(); }

Use the validateTables function to make sure that the Table 's and Column 's in TypeScript exist in the database.

import * as Knex from "knex" ; import { validateTables } from "@wwwouter/typed-knex" ; const knex = Knex({ client: "pg" , connection: "postgres://user:pass@localhost:5432/dbname" , }); await validateTables(knex);

Test

npm test

