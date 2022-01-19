A <Video> component for react-native, as seen in react-native-login!

Version 5.x recommends react-native >= 0.60.0 for Android 64bit builds and Android X support.

Version 4.x requires react-native >= 0.57.0

Version 3.x requires react-native >= 0.40.0

Version 5.0.0 breaking changes

Version 5 introduces breaking changes on Android, please check carefully the steps described there: Android Installation

Version 4.0.0 breaking changes

Version 4.0.0 changes some behaviors and may require updates to your Gradle files. See Updating for details.

Version 4.0.0 now requires Android target SDK 26+ and Gradle 3 plugin in order to support ExoPlayer 2.9.0. Google is dropping support for apps using target SDKs older than 26 as of October 2018 and Gradle 2 as of January 2019. React Native 0.57 defaults to Gradle 3 & SDK 27.

If you need to support an older React Native version, you should use react-native-video 3.2.1.

Version 3.0.0 breaking changes

Version 3.0 features a number of changes to existing behavior. See Updating for changes.

Table of Contents

Installation

Using npm:

npm install --save react-native-video

or using yarn:

yarn add react-native-video

Then follow the instructions for your platform to link react-native-video into your project:

iOS installation

iOS details Standard Method React Native 0.60 and above Run npx pod-install . Linking is not required in React Native 0.60 and above. React Native 0.59 and below Run react-native link react-native-video to link the react-native-video library. Using CocoaPods (required to enable caching) Setup your Podfile like it is described in the react-native documentation. Depending on your requirements you have to choose between the two possible subpodspecs: Video only: pod 'Folly', :podspec => '../node_modules/react-native/third-party-podspecs/Folly.podspec' + `pod 'react-native-video', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-video/react-native-video.podspec'` end Video with caching (more info): pod 'Folly', :podspec => '../node_modules/react-native/third-party-podspecs/Folly.podspec' + `pod 'react-native-video/VideoCaching', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-video/react-native-video.podspec'` end

tvOS installation

tvOS details react-native link react-native-video doesn’t work properly with the tvOS target so we need to add the library manually. First select your project in Xcode. After that, select the tvOS target of your application and select « General » tab Scroll to « Linked Frameworks and Libraries » and tap on the + button Select RCTVideo-tvOS

Android installation

Android details Linking is not required in React Native 0.60 and above. If your project is using React Native < 0.60, run `react-native link react-native-video` to link the react-native-video library. Or if you have trouble, make the following additions to the given files manually: android/settings.gradle The newer ExoPlayer library will work for most people. include ':react-native-video' project ( ':react-native-video' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-video/android-exoplayer' ) If you need to use the old Android MediaPlayer based player, use the following instead: include ':react-native-video' project ( ':react-native-video' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-video/android' ) android/app/build.gradle From version >= 5.0.0, you have to apply these changes: dependencies { ... compile project(':react-native-video') + implementation "androidx.appcompat:appcompat:1.0.0" - implementation "com.android.support:appcompat-v7:${rootProject.ext.supportLibVersion}" } android/gradle.properties Migrating to AndroidX (needs version >= 5.0.0): android.useAndroidX=true android.enableJetifier=true MainApplication.java On top, where imports are: import com.brentvatne.react.ReactVideoPackage; Add the ReactVideoPackage class to your list of exported packages. protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.asList( new MainReactPackage(), new ReactVideoPackage() ); }

Windows installation

Windows RNW C++/WinRT details Autolinking React Native Windows 0.63 and above Autolinking should automatically add react-native-video to your app. Manual Linking React Native Windows 0.62 Make the following additions to the given files manually: windows\myapp.sln Add the ReactNativeVideoCPP project to your solution (eg. windows\myapp.sln ): Open your solution in Visual Studio 2019 Right-click Solution icon in Solution Explorer > Add > Existing Project... Select node_modules\react-native-video\windows\ReactNativeVideoCPP\ReactNativeVideoCPP.vcxproj windows\myapp\myapp.vcxproj Add a reference to ReactNativeVideoCPP to your main application project (eg. windows\myapp\myapp.vcxproj ): Open your solution in Visual Studio 2019 Right-click main application project > Add > Reference... Check ReactNativeVideoCPP from Solution Projects pch.h Add #include "winrt/ReactNativeVideoCPP.h" . app.cpp Add PackageProviders().Append(winrt::ReactNativeVideoCPP::ReactPackageProvider()); before InitializeComponent(); . React Native Windows 0.61 and below Follow the manual linking instuctions for React Native Windows 0.62 above, but substitute ReactNativeVideoCPP61 for ReactNativeVideoCPP.

react-native-dom installation

react-native-dom details Make the following additions to the given files manually: dom/bootstrap.js Import RCTVideoManager and add it to the list of nativeModules: import { RNDomInstance } from "react-native-dom" ; import { name as appName } from "../app.json" ; import RCTVideoManager from 'react-native-video/dom/RCTVideoManager' ; const rnBundlePath = "./entry.bundle?platform=dom&dev=true" ; const ReactNativeDomOptions = { enableHotReload : false , nativeModules : [RCTVideoManager] };

Usage

import Video from 'react-native-video' ; < Video source = {{uri: " background "}} // Can be a URL or a local file. ref = {(ref) => { this.player = ref }} // Store reference onBuffer={this.onBuffer} // Callback when remote video is buffering onError={this.videoError} // Callback when video cannot be loaded style={styles.backgroundVideo} /> // Later on in your styles.. var styles = StyleSheet.create({ backgroundVideo: { position: 'absolute', top: 0, left: 0, bottom: 0, right: 0, }, });

Configurable props

Event props

Methods

Configurable props

allowsExternalPlayback

Indicates whether the player allows switching to external playback mode such as AirPlay or HDMI.

true (default) - allow switching to external playback mode

- allow switching to external playback mode false - Don't allow switching to external playback mode

Platforms: iOS

audioOnly

Indicates whether the player should only play the audio track and instead of displaying the video track, show the poster instead.

false (default) - Display the video as normal

- Display the video as normal true - Show the poster and play the audio

For this to work, the poster prop must be set.

Platforms: all

automaticallyWaitsToMinimizeStalling

A Boolean value that indicates whether the player should automatically delay playback in order to minimize stalling. For clients linked against iOS 10.0 and later

false - Immediately starts playback

- Immediately starts playback true (default) - Delays playback in order to minimize stalling

Platforms: iOS

bufferConfig

Adjust the buffer settings. This prop takes an object with one or more of the properties listed below.

Property Type Description minBufferMs number The default minimum duration of media that the player will attempt to ensure is buffered at all times, in milliseconds. maxBufferMs number The default maximum duration of media that the player will attempt to buffer, in milliseconds. bufferForPlaybackMs number The default duration of media that must be buffered for playback to start or resume following a user action such as a seek, in milliseconds. bufferForPlaybackAfterRebufferMs number The default duration of media that must be buffered for playback to resume after a rebuffer, in milliseconds. A rebuffer is defined to be caused by buffer depletion rather than a user action.

This prop should only be set when you are setting the source, changing it after the media is loaded will cause it to be reloaded.

Example with default values:

bufferConfig={{ minBufferMs: 15000 , maxBufferMs: 50000 , bufferForPlaybackMs: 2500 , bufferForPlaybackAfterRebufferMs: 5000 }}

Platforms: Android ExoPlayer

currentPlaybackTime

When playing an HLS live stream with a EXT-X-PROGRAM-DATE-TIME tag configured, then this property will contain the epoch value in msec.

Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, iOS

controls

Determines whether to show player controls.

false (default) - Don't show player controls

- Don't show player controls true - Show player controls

Note on iOS, controls are always shown when in fullscreen mode.

For Android MediaPlayer, you will need to build your own controls or use a package like react-native-video-controls or react-native-video-player.

Note on Android ExoPlayer, native controls are available by default. If needed, you can also add your controls or use a package like [react-native-video-controls].

Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, iOS, react-native-dom

disableFocus

Determines whether video audio should override background music/audio in Android devices.

false (default) - Override background audio/music

- Override background audio/music true - Let background audio/music from other apps play

Platforms: Android Exoplayer

DRM

To setup DRM please follow this guide

Platforms: Android Exoplayer, iOS

filter

Add video filter

FilterType.NONE (default) - No Filter

- No Filter FilterType.INVERT - CIColorInvert

- CIColorInvert FilterType.MONOCHROME - CIColorMonochrome

- CIColorMonochrome FilterType.POSTERIZE - CIColorPosterize

- CIColorPosterize FilterType.FALSE - CIFalseColor

- CIFalseColor FilterType.MAXIMUMCOMPONENT - CIMaximumComponent

- CIMaximumComponent FilterType.MINIMUMCOMPONENT - CIMinimumComponent

- CIMinimumComponent FilterType.CHROME - CIPhotoEffectChrome

- CIPhotoEffectChrome FilterType.FADE - CIPhotoEffectFade

- CIPhotoEffectFade FilterType.INSTANT - CIPhotoEffectInstant

- CIPhotoEffectInstant FilterType.MONO - CIPhotoEffectMono

- CIPhotoEffectMono FilterType.NOIR - CIPhotoEffectNoir

- CIPhotoEffectNoir FilterType.PROCESS - CIPhotoEffectProcess

- CIPhotoEffectProcess FilterType.TONAL - CIPhotoEffectTonal

- CIPhotoEffectTonal FilterType.TRANSFER - CIPhotoEffectTransfer

- CIPhotoEffectTransfer FilterType.SEPIA - CISepiaTone

For more details on these filters refer to the iOS docs.

Notes:

Using a filter can impact CPU usage. A workaround is to save the video with the filter and then load the saved video. Video filter is currently not supported on HLS playlists. filterEnabled must be set to true

Platforms: iOS

filterEnabled

Enable video filter.

false (default) - Don't enable filter

- Don't enable filter true - Enable filter

Platforms: iOS

fullscreen

Controls whether the player enters fullscreen on play.

false (default) - Don't display the video in fullscreen

- Don't display the video in fullscreen true - Display the video in fullscreen

Platforms: iOS

fullscreenAutorotate

If a preferred fullscreenOrientation is set, causes the video to rotate to that orientation but permits rotation of the screen to orientation held by user. Defaults to TRUE.

Platforms: iOS

fullscreenOrientation

all (default) -

- landscape

portrait

Platforms: iOS

headers

Pass headers to the HTTP client. Can be used for authorization. Headers must be a part of the source object.

Example:

source ={{ uri: "https://www.example.com/video.mp4" , headers: { Authorization: 'bearer some-token-value' , 'X-Custom-Header' : 'some value' } }}

Platforms: Android ExoPlayer

hideShutterView

Controls whether the ExoPlayer shutter view (black screen while loading) is enabled.

false (default) - Show shutter view

- Show shutter view true - Hide shutter view

Platforms: Android ExoPlayer

id

Set the DOM id element so you can use document.getElementById on web platforms. Accepts string values.

Example:

id = "video"

Platforms: react-native-dom

ignoreSilentSwitch

Controls the iOS silent switch behavior

"inherit" (default) - Use the default AVPlayer behavior

- Use the default AVPlayer behavior "ignore" - Play audio even if the silent switch is set

- Play audio even if the silent switch is set "obey" - Don't play audio if the silent switch is set

Platforms: iOS

maxBitRate

Sets the desired limit, in bits per second, of network bandwidth consumption when multiple video streams are available for a playlist.

Default: 0. Don't limit the maxBitRate.

Example:

maxBitRate ={ 2000000 } // 2 megabits

Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, iOS

minLoadRetryCount

Sets the minimum number of times to retry loading data before failing and reporting an error to the application. Useful to recover from transient internet failures.

Default: 3. Retry 3 times.

Example:

minLoadRetryCount ={ 5 } // retry 5 times

Platforms: Android ExoPlayer

mixWithOthers

Controls how Audio mix with other apps.

"inherit" (default) - Use the default AVPlayer behavior

- Use the default AVPlayer behavior "mix" - Audio from this video mixes with audio from other apps.

- Audio from this video mixes with audio from other apps. "duck" - Reduces the volume of other apps while audio from this video plays.

Platforms: iOS

muted

Controls whether the audio is muted

false (default) - Don't mute audio

- Don't mute audio true - Mute audio

Platforms: all

paused

Controls whether the media is paused

false (default) - Don't pause the media

- Don't pause the media true - Pause the media

Platforms: all

pictureInPicture

Determine whether the media should played as picture in picture.

false (default) - Don't not play as picture in picture

- Don't not play as picture in picture true - Play the media as picture in picture

Platforms: iOS

playInBackground

Determine whether the media should continue playing while the app is in the background. This allows customers to continue listening to the audio.

false (default) - Don't continue playing the media

- Don't continue playing the media true - Continue playing the media

To use this feature on iOS, you must:

Enable Background Audio in your Xcode project

Set the ignoreSilentSwitch prop to "ignore"

Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, Android MediaPlayer, iOS

playWhenInactive

Determine whether the media should continue playing when notifications or the Control Center are in front of the video.

false (default) - Don't continue playing the media

- Don't continue playing the media true - Continue playing the media

Platforms: iOS

poster

An image to display while the video is loading

Value: string with a URL for the poster, e.g. "https://baconmockup.com/300/200/"

Platforms: all

posterResizeMode

Determines how to resize the poster image when the frame doesn't match the raw video dimensions.

"contain" (default) - Scale the image uniformly (maintain the image's aspect ratio) so that both dimensions (width and height) of the image will be equal to or less than the corresponding dimension of the view (minus padding).

- Scale the image uniformly (maintain the image's aspect ratio) so that both dimensions (width and height) of the image will be equal to or less than the corresponding dimension of the view (minus padding). "center" - Center the image in the view along both dimensions. If the image is larger than the view, scale it down uniformly so that it is contained in the view.

- Center the image in the view along both dimensions. If the image is larger than the view, scale it down uniformly so that it is contained in the view. "cover" - Scale the image uniformly (maintain the image's aspect ratio) so that both dimensions (width and height) of the image will be equal to or larger than the corresponding dimension of the view (minus padding).

- Scale the image uniformly (maintain the image's aspect ratio) so that both dimensions (width and height) of the image will be equal to or larger than the corresponding dimension of the view (minus padding). "none" - Don't apply resize

- Don't apply resize "repeat" - Repeat the image to cover the frame of the view. The image will keep its size and aspect ratio. (iOS only)

- Repeat the image to cover the frame of the view. The image will keep its size and aspect ratio. (iOS only) "stretch" - Scale width and height independently, This may change the aspect ratio of the src.

Platforms: all

preferredForwardBufferDuration

The duration the player should buffer media from the network ahead of the playhead to guard against playback disruption. Sets the preferredForwardBufferDuration instance property on AVPlayerItem.

Default: 0

Platforms: iOS

preventsDisplaySleepDuringVideoPlayback

Controls whether or not the display should be allowed to sleep while playing the video. Default is not to allow display to sleep.

Default: true

Platforms: iOS, Android

Delay in milliseconds between onProgress events in milliseconds.

Default: 250.0

Platforms: all

rate

Speed at which the media should play.

0.0 - Pauses the video

- Pauses the video 1.0 - Play at normal speed

- Play at normal speed Other values - Slow down or speed up playback

Platforms: all

Note: For Android MediaPlayer, rate is only supported on Android 6.0 and higher devices.

repeat

Determine whether to repeat the video when the end is reached

false (default) - Don't repeat the video

- Don't repeat the video true - Repeat the video

Platforms: all

reportBandwidth

Determine whether to generate onBandwidthUpdate events. This is needed due to the high frequency of these events on ExoPlayer.

false (default) - Don't generate onBandwidthUpdate events

- Don't generate onBandwidthUpdate events true - Generate onBandwidthUpdate events

Platforms: Android ExoPlayer

resizeMode

Determines how to resize the video when the frame doesn't match the raw video dimensions.

"none" (default) - Don't apply resize

- Don't apply resize "contain" - Scale the video uniformly (maintain the video's aspect ratio) so that both dimensions (width and height) of the video will be equal to or less than the corresponding dimension of the view (minus padding).

- Scale the video uniformly (maintain the video's aspect ratio) so that both dimensions (width and height) of the video will be equal to or less than the corresponding dimension of the view (minus padding). "cover" - Scale the video uniformly (maintain the video's aspect ratio) so that both dimensions (width and height) of the image will be equal to or larger than the corresponding dimension of the view (minus padding).

- Scale the video uniformly (maintain the video's aspect ratio) so that both dimensions (width and height) of the image will be equal to or larger than the corresponding dimension of the view (minus padding). "stretch" - Scale width and height independently, This may change the aspect ratio of the src.

Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, Android MediaPlayer, iOS, Windows UWP

selectedAudioTrack

Configure which audio track, if any, is played.

selectedAudioTrack={{ type: Type, value: Value }}

Example:

selectedAudioTrack={{ type: "title" , value: "Dubbing" }}

Type Value Description "system" (default) N/A Play the audio track that matches the system language. If none match, play the first track. "disabled" N/A Turn off audio "title" string Play the audio track with the title specified as the Value, e.g. "French" "language" string Play the audio track with the language specified as the Value, e.g. "fr" "index" number Play the audio track with the index specified as the value, e.g. 0

If a track matching the specified Type (and Value if appropriate) is unavailable, the first audio track will be played. If multiple tracks match the criteria, the first match will be used.

Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, iOS

selectedTextTrack

Configure which text track (caption or subtitle), if any, is shown.

selectedTextTrack={{ type: Type, value: Value }}

Example:

selectedTextTrack={{ type: "title" , value: "English Subtitles" }}

Type Value Description "system" (default) N/A Display captions only if the system preference for captions is enabled "disabled" N/A Don't display a text track "title" string Display the text track with the title specified as the Value, e.g. "French 1" "language" string Display the text track with the language specified as the Value, e.g. "fr" "index" number Display the text track with the index specified as the value, e.g. 0

Both iOS & Android (only 4.4 and higher) offer Settings to enable Captions for hearing impaired people. If "system" is selected and the Captions Setting is enabled, iOS/Android will look for a caption that matches that customer's language and display it.

If a track matching the specified Type (and Value if appropriate) is unavailable, no text track will be displayed. If multiple tracks match the criteria, the first match will be used.

Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, iOS

selectedVideoTrack

Configure which video track should be played. By default, the player uses Adaptive Bitrate Streaming to automatically select the stream it thinks will perform best based on available bandwidth.

selectedVideoTrack={{ type: Type, value: Value }}

Example:

selectedVideoTrack={{ type: "resolution" , value: 480 }}

Type Value Description "auto" (default) N/A Let the player determine which track to play using ABR "disabled" N/A Turn off video "resolution" number Play the video track with the height specified, e.g. 480 for the 480p stream "index" number Play the video track with the index specified as the value, e.g. 0

If a track matching the specified Type (and Value if appropriate) is unavailable, ABR will be used.

Platforms: Android ExoPlayer

source

Sets the media source. You can pass an asset loaded via require or an object with a uri.

Setting the source will trigger the player to attempt to load the provided media with all other given props. Please be sure that all props are provided before/at the same time as setting the source.

Rendering the player component with a null source will init the player, and start playing once a source value is provided.

Providing a null source value after loading a previous source will stop playback, and clear out the previous source content.

The docs for this prop are incomplete and will be updated as each option is investigated and tested.

Asset loaded via require

Example:

const sintel = require ( './sintel.mp4' ); source={sintel}

URI string

A number of URI schemes are supported by passing an object with a uri attribute.

Web address (http://, https://)

Example:

source ={{uri: 'https://www.sample-videos.com/video/mp4/720/big_buck_bunny_720p_10mb.mp4' }}

Platforms: all

File path (file://)

Example:

source ={{ uri: 'file:///sdcard/Movies/sintel.mp4' }}

Note: Your app will need to request permission to read external storage if you're accessing a file outside your app.

Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, Android MediaPlayer, possibly others

iPod Library (ipod-library://)

Path to a sound file in your iTunes library. Typically shared from iTunes to your app.

Example:

source ={{ uri: 'ipod-library:///path/to/music.mp3' }}

Note: Using this feature adding an entry for NSAppleMusicUsageDescription to your Info.plist file as described here

Platforms: iOS

Explicit mimetype for the stream

Provide a member type with value ( mpd / m3u8 / ism ) inside the source object. Sometimes is needed when URL extension does not match with the mimetype that you are expecting, as seen on the next example. (Extension is .ism -smooth streaming- but file served is on format mpd -mpeg dash-)

Example:

source ={{ uri: 'http://host-serving-a-type-different-than-the-extension.ism/manifest(format=mpd-time-csf)' , type : 'mpd' }}

Other protocols

The following other types are supported on some platforms, but aren't fully documented yet: content://, ms-appx://, ms-appdata://, assets-library://

stereoPan

Adjust the balance of the left and right audio channels. Any value between –1.0 and 1.0 is accepted.

-1.0 - Full left

- Full left 0.0 (default) - Center

- Center 1.0 - Full right

Platforms: Android MediaPlayer

textTracks

Load one or more "sidecar" text tracks. This takes an array of objects representing each track. Each object should have the format:

Property Description title Descriptive name for the track language 2 letter ISO 639-1 code representing the language type Mime type of the track

TextTrackType.SRT - SubRip (.srt)

TextTrackType.TTML - TTML (.ttml)

* TextTrackType.VTT - WebVTT (.vtt)

iOS only supports VTT, Android ExoPlayer supports all 3 uri URL for the text track. Currently, only tracks hosted on a webserver are supported

On iOS, sidecar text tracks are only supported for individual files, not HLS playlists. For HLS, you should include the text tracks as part of the playlist.

Note: Due to iOS limitations, sidecar text tracks are not compatible with Airplay. If textTracks are specified, AirPlay support will be automatically disabled.

Example:

import { TextTrackType }, Video from 'react-native-video' ; textTracks={[ { title: "English CC", language : "en", type : TextTrackType.VTT, // "text/vtt" uri: "https://bitdash-a.akamaihd.net/content/sintel/subtitles/subtitles_en.vtt" }, { title: "Spanish Subtitles", language : "es", type : TextTrackType.SRT, // "application/x-subrip" uri: "https://durian.blender.org/wp-content/content/subtitles/sintel_es.srt" } ]}

Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, iOS

trackId

Configure an identifier for the video stream to link the playback context to the events emitted.

Platforms: Android ExoPlayer

useTextureView

Controls whether to output to a TextureView or SurfaceView.

SurfaceView is more efficient and provides better performance but has two limitations:

It can't be animated, transformed or scaled

You can't overlay multiple SurfaceViews

useTextureView can only be set at same time you're setting the source.

true (default) - Use a TextureView

- Use a TextureView false - Use a SurfaceView

Platforms: Android ExoPlayer

volume

Adjust the volume.

1.0 (default) - Play at full volume

- Play at full volume 0.0 - Mute the audio

- Mute the audio Other values - Reduce volume

Platforms: all

Event props

onAudioBecomingNoisy

Callback function that is called when the audio is about to become 'noisy' due to a change in audio outputs. Typically this is called when audio output is being switched from an external source like headphones back to the internal speaker. It's a good idea to pause the media when this happens so the speaker doesn't start blasting sound.

Payload: none

Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, iOS

Callback function that is called when the available bandwidth changes.

Payload:

Property Type Description bitrate number The estimated bitrate in bits/sec

Example:

{ bitrate : 1000000 }

Note: On Android ExoPlayer, you must set the reportBandwidth prop to enable this event. This is due to the high volume of events generated.

Platforms: Android ExoPlayer

onEnd

Callback function that is called when the player reaches the end of the media.

Payload: none

Platforms: all

onExternalPlaybackChange

Callback function that is called when external playback mode for current playing video has changed. Mostly useful when connecting/disconnecting to Apple TV – it's called on connection/disconnection.

Payload:

Property Type Description isExternalPlaybackActive boolean Boolean indicating whether external playback mode is active

Example:

{ isExternalPlaybackActive : true }

Platforms: iOS

onFullscreenPlayerWillPresent

Callback function that is called when the player is about to enter fullscreen mode.

Payload: none

Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, Android MediaPlayer, iOS

onFullscreenPlayerDidPresent

Callback function that is called when the player has entered fullscreen mode.

Payload: none

Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, Android MediaPlayer, iOS

onFullscreenPlayerWillDismiss

Callback function that is called when the player is about to exit fullscreen mode.

Payload: none

Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, Android MediaPlayer, iOS

onFullscreenPlayerDidDismiss

Callback function that is called when the player has exited fullscreen mode.

Payload: none

Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, Android MediaPlayer, iOS

onLoad

Callback function that is called when the media is loaded and ready to play.

Payload:

Property Type Description currentPosition number Time in seconds where the media will start duration number Length of the media in seconds naturalSize object Properties:

width - Width in pixels that the video was encoded at

height - Height in pixels that the video was encoded at

* orientation - "portrait" or "landscape" audioTracks array An array of audio track info objects with the following properties:

index - Index number

title - Description of the track

language - 2 letter ISO 639-1 or 3 letter ISO639-2 language code

type - Mime type of track textTracks array An array of text track info objects with the following properties:

index - Index number

title - Description of the track

language - 2 letter ISO 639-1 or 3 letter ISO 639-2 language code

type - Mime type of track videoTracks array An array of video track info objects with the following properties:

trackId - ID for the track

bitrate - Bit rate in bits per second

codecs - Comma separated list of codecs

height - Height of the video

* width - Width of the video

Example:

{ canPlaySlowForward: true , canPlayReverse: false , canPlaySlowReverse: false , canPlayFastForward: false , canStepForward: false , canStepBackward: false , currentTime: 0 , duration: 5910.208984375 , naturalSize: { height: 1080 orientation: 'landscape' width: '1920' }, audioTracks: [ { language: 'es' , title: 'Spanish' , type: 'audio/mpeg' , index: 0 }, { language: 'en' , title: 'English' , type: 'audio/mpeg' , index: 1 } ], textTracks: [ { title: '#1 French' , language: 'fr' , index: 0 , type: 'text/vtt' }, { title: '#2 English CC' , language: 'en' , index: 1 , type: 'text/vtt' }, { title: '#3 English Director Commentary' , language: 'en' , index: 2 , type: 'text/vtt' } ], videoTracks: [ { bitrate: 3987904 , codecs: "avc1.640028" , height: 720 , trackId: "f1-v1-x3" , width: 1280 }, { bitrate: 7981888 , codecs: "avc1.640028" , height: 1080 , trackId: "f2-v1-x3" , width: 1920 }, { bitrate: 1994979 , codecs: "avc1.4d401f" , height: 480 , trackId: "f3-v1-x3" , width: 848 } ] }

Platforms: all

onLoadStart

Callback function that is called when the media starts loading.

Payload:

Property Description isNetwork boolean type string uri string

Example:

{ isNetwork : true, type: '' , uri: 'https://bitdash-a.akamaihd.net/content/sintel/hls/playlist.m3u8' }

Platforms: all

onReadyForDisplay

Callback function that is called when the first video frame is ready for display. This is when the poster is removed.

Payload: none

Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, Android MediaPlayer, iOS, Web

onPictureInPictureStatusChanged

Callback function that is called when picture in picture becomes active or inactive.

Property Type Description isActive boolean Boolean indicating whether picture in picture is active

Example:

{ isActive : true }

Platforms: iOS

onPlaybackRateChange

Callback function that is called when the rate of playback changes - either paused or starts/resumes.

Property Type Description playbackRate number 0 when playback is paused, 1 when playing at normal speed. Other values when playback is slowed down or sped up

Example:

{ playbackRate : 0 , // indicates paused }

Platforms: all

onProgress

Callback function that is called every progressUpdateInterval seconds with info about which position the media is currently playing.

Property Type Description currentTime number Current position in seconds playableDuration number Position to where the media can be played to using just the buffer in seconds seekableDuration number Position to where the media can be seeked to in seconds. Typically, the total length of the media

Example:

{ currentTime: 5.2 , playableDuration: 34.6 , seekableDuration: 888 }

Platforms: all

onSeek

Callback function that is called when a seek completes.

Payload:

Property Type Description currentTime number The current time after the seek seekTime number The requested time

Example:

{ currentTime : 100.5 seekTime: 100 }

Both the currentTime & seekTime are reported because the video player may not seek to the exact requested position in order to improve seek performance.

Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, Android MediaPlayer, iOS, Windows UWP

onRestoreUserInterfaceForPictureInPictureStop

Callback function that corresponds to Apple's restoreUserInterfaceForPictureInPictureStopWithCompletionHandler . Call restoreUserInterfaceForPictureInPictureStopCompleted inside of this function when done restoring the user interface.

Payload: none

Platforms: iOS

onTimedMetadata

Callback function that is called when timed metadata becomes available

Payload:

Property Type Description metadata array Array of metadata objects

Example:

{ metadata : [ { value: 'Streaming Encoder' , identifier: 'TRSN' }, { value : 'Internet Stream' , identifier: 'TRSO' }, { value : 'Any Time You Like' , identifier: 'TIT2' } ] }

Support for timed metadata on Android MediaPlayer is limited at best and only compatible with some videos. It requires a target SDK of 23 or higher.

Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, Android MediaPlayer, iOS

Methods

Methods operate on a ref to the Video element. You can create a ref using code like:

return ( < Video source = {...} ref = {ref => (this.player = ref)} /> );

dismissFullscreenPlayer

dismissFullscreenPlayer()

Take the player out of fullscreen mode.

Example:

this .player .dismissFullscreenPlayer ();

Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, Android MediaPlayer, iOS

presentFullscreenPlayer

presentFullscreenPlayer()

Put the player in fullscreen mode.

On iOS, this displays the video in a fullscreen view controller with controls.

On Android ExoPlayer & MediaPlayer, this puts the navigation controls in fullscreen mode. It is not a complete fullscreen implementation, so you will still need to apply a style that makes the width and height match your screen dimensions to get a fullscreen video.

Example:

this .player .presentFullscreenPlayer ();

Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, Android MediaPlayer, iOS

save

save(): Promise

Save video to your Photos with current filter prop. Returns promise.

Example:

let response = await this .player.save(); let path = response.uri;

Notes:

Currently only supports highest quality export

Currently only supports MP4 export

Currently only supports exporting to user's cache directory with a generated UUID filename.

User will need to remove the saved video through their Photos app

Works with cached videos as well. (Checkout video-caching example)

If the video is has not began buffering (e.g. there is no internet connection) then the save function will throw an error.

If the video is buffering then the save function promise will return after the video has finished buffering and processing.

Future:

Will support multiple qualities through options

Will support more formats in the future through options

Will support custom directory and file name through options

Platforms: iOS

restoreUserInterfaceForPictureInPictureStopCompleted

restoreUserInterfaceForPictureInPictureStopCompleted(restored)

This function corresponds to the completion handler in Apple's restoreUserInterfaceForPictureInPictureStop. IMPORTANT: This function must be called after onRestoreUserInterfaceForPictureInPictureStop is called.

Example:

this .player .restoreUserInterfaceForPictureInPictureStopCompleted ( true );

Platforms: iOS

seek(seconds)

Seek to the specified position represented by seconds. seconds is a float value.

seek() can only be called after the onLoad event has fired. Once completed, the onSeek event will be called.

Example:

this .player.seek( 200 );

Platforms: all

Exact seek

By default iOS seeks within 100 milliseconds of the target position. If you need more accuracy, you can use the seek with tolerance method:

seek(seconds, tolerance)

tolerance is the max distance in milliseconds from the seconds position that's allowed. Using a more exact tolerance can cause seeks to take longer. If you want to seek exactly, set tolerance to 0.

Example:

this.player.seek(120, 50 ); // Seek to 2 minutes with +/- 50 milliseconds accuracy

Platforms: iOS

iOS App Transport Security

By default, iOS will only load encrypted (https) urls. If you want to load content from an unencrypted (http) source, you will need to modify your Info.plist file and add the following entry:

For more detailed info check this article

Audio Mixing

At some point in the future, react-native-video will include an Audio Manager for configuring how videos mix with other apps playing sounds on the device.

On iOS, if you would like to allow other apps to play music over your video component, make the following change:

AppDelegate.m

#import <AVFoundation/AVFoundation.h> // import - (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions { ... [[AVAudioSession sharedInstance] setCategory:AVAudioSessionCategoryAmbient error:nil]; // allow ... }

You can also use the ignoreSilentSwitch prop.

Android Expansion File Usage

Expansions files allow you to ship assets that exceed the 100MB apk size limit and don't need to be updated each time you push an app update.

This only supports mp4 files and they must not be compressed. Example command line for preventing compression:

zip -r -n .mp4 *.mp4 player.video.example.com

<Video source={{ uri : "background" , mainVer : 1 , patchVer : 0 }} resizeMode= "cover" style={styles.backgroundVideo} />

Load files with the RN Asset System

The asset system introduced in RN 0.14 allows loading image resources shared across iOS and Android without touching native code. As of RN 0.31 the same is true of mp4 video assets for Android. As of RN 0.33 iOS is also supported. Requires react-native-video@0.9.0 .

<Video source={ require ( '../assets/video/turntable.mp4' )} />

Play in background on iOS

To enable audio to play in background on iOS the audio session needs to be set to AVAudioSessionCategoryPlayback . See Apple documentation for additional details. (NOTE: there is now a ticket to expose this as a prop )

Examples

See an Example integration in react-native-login note that this example uses an older version of this library, before we used export default -- if you use require you will need to do require('react-native-video').default as per instructions above.

Try the included VideoPlayer example yourself: git clone git@github.com:react-native-community/react-native-video.git cd react-native-video/example npm install open ios/VideoPlayer.xcodeproj Then Cmd+R to start the React Packager, build and run the project in the simulator.

Lumpen Radio contains another example integration using local files and full screen background video.

Updating

Version 5.0.0

Probably you want to update your gradle version:

- distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-3.3-all.zip + distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-5.1.1-all.zip

From version >= 5.0.0, you have to apply this changes:

dependencies { ... compile project(':react-native-video') + implementation "androidx.appcompat:appcompat:1.0.0" - implementation "com.android.support:appcompat-v7:${rootProject.ext.supportLibVersion}" }

Migrating to AndroidX (needs version >= 5.0.0):

android.useAndroidX=true android.enableJetifier=true

Version 4.0.0

Gradle 3 and target SDK 26 requirement

In order to support ExoPlayer 2.9.0, you must use version 3 or higher of the Gradle plugin. This is included by default in React Native 0.57.

ExoPlayer 2.9.0 Java 1.8 requirement

ExoPlayer 2.9.0 uses some Java 1.8 features, so you may need to enable support for Java 1.8 in your app/build.gradle file. If you get an error, compiling with ExoPlayer like: Default interface methods are only supported starting with Android N (--min-api 24)

Add the following to your app/build.gradle file:

android { ... compileOptions { targetCompatibility JavaVersion .VERSION_1_8 } }

ExoPlayer no longer detaches

When using a router like the react-navigation TabNavigator, switching between tab routes would previously cause ExoPlayer to detach causing the video player to pause. We now don't detach the view, allowing the video to continue playing in a background tab. This matches the behavior for iOS. Android MediaPlayer will crash if it detaches when switching routes, so its behavior has not been changed.

useTextureView now defaults to true

The SurfaceView, which ExoPlayer has been using by default has a number of quirks that people are unaware of and often cause issues. This includes not supporting animations or scaling. It also causes strange behavior if you overlay two videos on top of each other, because the SurfaceView will punch a hole through other views. Since TextureView doesn't have these issues and behaves in the way most developers expect, it makes sense to make it the default.

TextureView is not as fast as SurfaceView, so you may still want to enable SurfaceView support. To do this, you can set useTextureView={false} .

Version 3.0.0

All platforms now auto-play

Previously, on Android ExoPlayer if the paused prop was not set, the media would not automatically start playing. The only way it would work was if you set paused={false} . This has been changed to automatically play if paused is not set so that the behavior is consistent across platforms.

All platforms now keep their paused state when returning from the background

Previously, on Android MediaPlayer if you setup an AppState event when the app went into the background and set a paused prop so that when you returned to the app the video would be paused it would be ignored.

Note, Windows does not have a concept of an app going into the background, so this doesn't apply there.

Use Android target SDK 27 by default

Version 3.0 updates the Android build tools and SDK to version 27. React Native is in the process of switchting over to SDK 27 in preparation for Google's requirement that new Android apps use SDK 26 by August 2018.

You will either need to install the version 27 SDK and version 27.0.3 buildtools or modify your build.gradle file to configure react-native-video to use the same build settings as the rest of your app as described below.

Using app build settings

You will need to create a project.ext section in the top-level build.gradle file (not app/build.gradle). Fill in the values from the example below using the values found in your app/build.gradle file.

buildscript { ... } allprojects { ... project .ext { compileSdkVersion = 23 buildToolsVersion = "23.0.1" minSdkVersion = 16 targetSdkVersion = 22 } }

If you encounter an error Could not find com.android.support:support-annotations:27.0.0. reinstall your Android Support Repository.

TODOS

Add support for playing multiple videos in a sequence (will interfere with current repeat implementation)

Add support for playing multiple videos in a sequence (will interfere with current implementation) Callback to get buffering progress for remote videos

Callback to get buffering progress for remote videos Bring API closer to HTML5 <Video> reference

MIT Licensed