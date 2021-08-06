DEPRECATED

Please check out the official bindings at https://github.com/mixpanel/mixpanel-react-native

Description

React Native wrapper for Mixpanel library, on top of the regular javascript sdk you can normally use, this provides you all the goodies of the native wrapper including notifications, analysis of the operating system, surveys etc..

If you'd like to support, you can donate some Ether to this address: 0x4cD5D72FFd950260e47F9e14F45811C5cCDD0283

Installation

Run npm install react-native-mixpanel --save

Run react-native link react-native-mixpanel (for RN 0.29.1+; otherwise use rnpm link react-native-mixpanel )



Additional Step for iOS

Install Mixpanel iOS SDK via either Cocoapods or manually more info here

Additional info for Android (version >= 1.1.2)

From version 1.1.2 module uses Mixpanel SDK >= 5.6.0 that requires FCM

Migration steps can be found here

Allow sub-classes to override push notifications payload and Support when more than one push provider is used more info here

Autolinking and RN >= 0.60

Autolinking should work out of the box.

Remember to do: pod install.

Manual Installation

Installation iOS

npm install react-native-mixpanel --save Install Mixpanel iOS SDK via either Cocoapods or manually more info here In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-mixpanel and add RNMixpanel.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNMixpanel.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Click RNMixpanel.xcodeproj in the project navigator and go the Build Settings tab. Make sure 'All' is toggled on (instead of 'Basic'). Look for Header Search Paths and make sure it contains both $(SRCROOT)/../react-native/React and $(SRCROOT)/../../React - mark both as recursive . Run your project ( Cmd+R )

Installation Android

In android/setting.gradle

... include ':react-native-mixpanel' , ':app' project ( ':react-native-mixpanel' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-mixpanel/android' )

In android/app/build.gradle

... dependencies { ... compile project ( ':react-native-mixpanel' ) }

register module (in MainActivity.java)

On newer versions of React Native register module (MainApplication.java):

import com.kevinejohn.RNMixpanel.*; public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity { ...... protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new RNMixpanel(), new MainReactPackage()); } }

Usage

var Mixpanel = require ( 'react-native-mixpanel' ); Mixpanel.sharedInstanceWithToken(YOUR_PROJECT_TOKEN); Mixpanel.sharedInstanceWithToken(YOUR_PROJECT_TOKEN, false ); Mixpanel.sharedInstanceWithToken(YOUR_PROJECT_TOKEN, false , true ); Mixpanel.sharedInstanceWithToken(YOUR_PROJECT_TOKEN, false , true , true ); Mixpanel.sharedInstanceWithToken(YOUR_PROJECT_TOKEN, false , true , true , null ); Mixpanel.optInTracking(); Mixpanel.optOutTracking(); Mixpanel.track( "Event name" ); Mixpanel.trackWithProperties( 'Click Button' , { button_type : 'yellow button' , button_text : 'magic button' }); Mixpanel.createAlias(UNIQUE_ID) Mixpanel.createAlias( 'new_id' , 'existing_id' ); ... Mixpanel.createAlias( 'newer_id' , 'new_id' ); Mixpanel.identify(UNIQUE_ID) Mixpanel.set({ "$email" : "elvis@email.com" }); Mixpanel.setOnce({ "$email" : "elvis@email.com" , "Created" : new Date ().toISOString()}); Mixpanel.setGroup( 'company' , 'mixpanel' ); Mixpanel.setGroup( 'company' , 'mixpanel' ); Mixpanel.timeEvent( "Image Upload" ); Mixpanel.track( "Image Upload" ); Mixpanel.registerSuperProperties({ "Account type" : "Free" , "User Type" : "Vendor" }); Mixpanel.registerSuperPropertiesOnce({ "Gender" : "Female" }); Mixpanel.trackCharge( 399 ); Mixpanel.trackChargeWithProperties( 399 , { "product" : "ACME Wearable tech" }); Mixpanel.increment( "Login Count" , 1 ); Mixpanel.append( "Lines" , [ "Simple" , "Dashed" ]); Mixpanel.union( "Lines" , [ "Dashed" , "Custom" ]); Mixpanel.getPushRegistrationId(); Mixpanel.setPushRegistrationId( "GCM/FCM push token" ); Mixpanel.initPushHandling(YOUR_12_DIGIT_GOOGLE_SENDER_ID); Mixpabel.clearSuperProperties(); Mixpanel.clearPushRegistrationId(token?: string); Mixpanel.addPushDeviceToken( "APNS push token" ); Mixpanel.removePushDeviceToken(pushDeviceToken: string); Mixpanel.removeAllPushDeviceTokens(); Mixpanel.setAppSessionPropertiesIOS({ minimumSessionDuration : 60 , maximumSessionDuration : 10 , }); Mixpanel.reset(); Mixpanel.getDistinctId( function ( id ) {})

Displaying in-app messages

By default, in-app messages are shown to users when the app starts and a message is available to display This behaviour can be disabled by default, and explicitally triggered at a later time (e.g. after your loading sequence)

For iOS, in your app delegate, add the following line:

Mixpanel *mixpanel = [Mixpanel sharedInstanceWithToken:YOUR_MIXPANEL_TOKEN]; mixpanel.showNotificationOnActive = NO;

For Android, add the following to your app mainifest in the <application> tag:

<meta-data android: name ="com.mixpanel.android.MPConfig.AutoShowMixpanelUpdates" android: value ="false" />

You can then call the following in your react native application:

Mixpanel .showInAppMessageIfAvailable ();

More info: https://developer.mixpanel.com/docs/android-inapp-messages

Configure mixpanel urls

Add server url in .plist files in iOS project.

< key > com.mixpanel.config.serverURL </ key > < string > https://api-eu.mixpanel.com </ string >

Add endpoints to manifest in your Android project.

< application ... > < meta-data android:name = "com.mixpanel.android.MPConfig.EventsEndpoint" android:value = "https://api-eu.mixpanel.com/track" /> < meta-data android:name = "com.mixpanel.android.MPConfig.PeopleEndpoint" android:value = "https://api-eu.mixpanel.com/engage" /> < meta-data android:name = "com.mixpanel.android.MPConfig.GroupsEndpoint" android:value = "https://api-eu.mixpanel.com/groups" /> </ application >

Notes

For more info please have a look at the official Mixpanel reference for iOS